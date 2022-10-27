Here Are the Lyrics to Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’

Taylor Swift took fans deep into her mind with the release of “Anti-Hero,” off her freshly dropped 10th studio album, Midnights.

Swift previously called the track “one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written,” as she’s never “delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before.”

“I struggle a lot with the idea that my life has become unmanageably sized,” she continued. “Not to sound too dark, but I just struggle with the idea of not feeling like a person — don’t feel bad for me, you don’t need to. But this song really is a real guided tour through all the things I tend to hate about myself; we all hate things about ourselves.”

If you need a guide to follow along with Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” find the lyrics below: