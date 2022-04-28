Here Are the Lyrics to Tate McRae’s ‘She’s All I Wanna Be’

Tate McRae took Gen-Z by storm when she unveiled her all-too-relatable single, “She’s All I Wanna Be,” in 2021.
The song peaked at No. 44 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart dated April 9, 2022 and has spent 11 total weeks on the chart.
If you need a guide to follow along with Tate McRae’s “She’s All I Wanna Be,” find the lyrics below:
(Ooh)
(Ooh)
(Ooh, ooh)
You want the girl with the small waist
And the perfect smile
Someone who’s out every week day
In her dad’s new car
You tell me I shouldn’t stress out
Say it’s not that hard
But I just got a feelin’
This’ll leave an ugly scar
If you say she’s nothing to worry about
Then why’d you close your eyes when you said it out loud?
Stupid boy makin’ me so sad
Didn’t think you could change this fast
She’s got everything that I don’t have
How could I ever compete with that?
I know you’ll go and change your mind
One day wake up and be bored with mine
She’s got everything that I don’t have
And she’s all I wanna be
All I wanna be so bad
So bad
She’s got everything that I don’t have, mm
You want someone you can show off
Whenever you go out
She’ll wear a tight mini black dress
With all her friends around
And then you’ll probably spend the night at
Her nice big house
And by then, I’ll just be someone
You’ve forgotten about, oh
If you say she’s nothing to worry about
Then why’d you close your eyes when you said it out loud?
Stupid boy makin’ me so sad
Didn’t think you could change this fast
She’s got everything that I don’t have
How could I ever compete with that?
I know you’ll go and change your mind
One day wake up and be bored with mine
She’s got everything that I don’t have
And she’s all I wanna be
All I wanna be so bad
So bad
She’s got everything that I don’t have
And she’s all I wanna be
All I wanna be
Ooh (ooh)
(Ooh)
She’s all I wanna be so bad
(Ooh)
Oh (ooh)
Stupid boy makin’ me so sad
Didn’t think it would hurt this bad
She’s got everything that I don’t have
How could I ever compete with that?
I know you’ll go and change your mind
One day wake up and be bored with mine
She’s got everything that I don’t have
And she’s all I wanna be
All I wanna be so bad
All I wanna be so bad
She’s got everything that I don’t have
And she’s all I wanna be
All I wanna be so bad
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC
Written by: Gregory Kurstin, Tate McRae