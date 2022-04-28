Here Are the Lyrics to Tate McRae’s ‘She’s All I Wanna Be’

Tate McRae took Gen-Z by storm when she unveiled her all-too-relatable single, “She’s All I Wanna Be,” in 2021.

The song peaked at No. 44 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart dated April 9, 2022 and has spent 11 total weeks on the chart.

If you need a guide to follow along with Tate McRae’s “She’s All I Wanna Be,” find the lyrics below:

(Ooh)

(Ooh)

(Ooh, ooh)

You want the girl with the small waist

And the perfect smile

Someone who’s out every week day

In her dad’s new car

You tell me I shouldn’t stress out

Say it’s not that hard

But I just got a feelin’

This’ll leave an ugly scar

If you say she’s nothing to worry about

Then why’d you close your eyes when you said it out loud?

Stupid boy makin’ me so sad

Didn’t think you could change this fast

She’s got everything that I don’t have

How could I ever compete with that?

I know you’ll go and change your mind

One day wake up and be bored with mine

She’s got everything that I don’t have

And she’s all I wanna be

All I wanna be so bad

So bad

She’s got everything that I don’t have, mm

You want someone you can show off

Whenever you go out

She’ll wear a tight mini black dress

With all her friends around

And then you’ll probably spend the night at

Her nice big house

And by then, I’ll just be someone

You’ve forgotten about, oh

If you say she’s nothing to worry about

Then why’d you close your eyes when you said it out loud?

Stupid boy makin’ me so sad

Didn’t think you could change this fast

She’s got everything that I don’t have

How could I ever compete with that?

I know you’ll go and change your mind

One day wake up and be bored with mine

She’s got everything that I don’t have

And she’s all I wanna be

All I wanna be so bad

So bad

She’s got everything that I don’t have

And she’s all I wanna be

All I wanna be

Ooh (ooh)

(Ooh)

She’s all I wanna be so bad

(Ooh)

Oh (ooh)

Stupid boy makin’ me so sad

Didn’t think it would hurt this bad

She’s got everything that I don’t have

How could I ever compete with that?

I know you’ll go and change your mind

One day wake up and be bored with mine

She’s got everything that I don’t have

And she’s all I wanna be

All I wanna be so bad

All I wanna be so bad

She’s got everything that I don’t have

And she’s all I wanna be

All I wanna be so bad

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC

Written by: Gregory Kurstin, Tate McRae