Here Are the Lyrics to SZA’s ‘Snooze’

SZA achieved her second No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart as “Snooze” topped the list dated July 1.
“Snooze” likewise is SZA’s second career champ on Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay. She first led with the two-week No. 1 “Shirt” in February.
If you need a guide to follow along with SZA’s “Snooze,” find the lyrics below:
(I think I know, whoa-oh)
I’ll touch that fire for you
I do that three four times again, I testify for you
I told that lie, I’d kill that bi–h
I do what all of them around you scared to do, I’m not
Long as you juggin’ out here for me, I got it
Mobbin’, schemin’, lootin’, hide your bodies
Long as you dreamin’ ’bout me, ain’t no problem
I don’t got nobody, just with you right now
Tell the truth, I look better under you
I can’t lose when I’m with you
How can I snooze and miss the moment?
You just too important
Nobody do body like you do
I can’t lose when I’m with you
I can’t just snooze and miss the moment
You just too important
Nobody do body like you do, you do
In the droptop ride with you, I feel like Scarface (Scarface)
Like that white bi–h with the bob, I’ll be your main one (main one)
Let’s take this argument back up to place
Sex remind you, I’m nonviolent, I’m your day one
We ain’t had sh–, yeah, it was magic, yeah
Smash and grab sh–, yeah
Nasty habits take a hold when you not here
Ain’t a home when you not here
Hard to grow when you not here, I’m sayin’
I can’t lose when I’m with you
How can I snooze and miss the moment?
You just too important
Nobody do body like you do
I can’t lose when I’m with you
How can I snooze and miss the moment?
You just too important
Nobody do body like you do, you do
Main one ridin’
How you frontin’ on me and I’m the main one tryin’?
How you blame it on me and you the main one lyin’?
How you threatenin’ to leave and I’m the main one cryin’?
Just tryna be your everything
Main one ridin’
How you frontin’ on me and I’m the main one tryin’?
How you blame it on me and you the main one lyin’?
How you threatenin’ to leave and I’m the main one cryin’?
I can’t lose when I’m with you, ooh
How can I snooze and miss the moment?
You just too important
Nobody do body like you do
I can’t lose when I’m with you
How can I snooze and miss the moment?
You just too important
Nobody do body like you do, you do
Nah, nah, nah, nah
I think I know, whoa-oh
See, no, I can’t lose
I think I know, ooh-whoa, ooh-whoa-oh
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group, Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd., RESERVOIR MEDIA MANAGEMENT INC, Warner Chappell Music, Inc.
Written by: Blair Ferguson, Kenny B. Edmonds, Khristopher Van Riddick Tynes, Leon Thomas, Solana I. Rowe