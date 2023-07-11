Here Are the Lyrics to SZA’s ‘Snooze’

SZA achieved her second No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart as “Snooze” topped the list dated July 1.

“Snooze” likewise is SZA’s second career champ on Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay. She first led with the two-week No. 1 “Shirt” in February.

If you need a guide to follow along with SZA’s “Snooze,” find the lyrics below:

(Ooh, ooh-oh, oh)(I think I know, whoa-oh)

I’ll touch that fire for you

I do that three four times again, I testify for you

I told that lie, I’d kill that bi–h

I do what all of them around you scared to do, I’m not

Long as you juggin’ out here for me, I got it

Mobbin’, schemin’, lootin’, hide your bodies

Long as you dreamin’ ’bout me, ain’t no problem

I don’t got nobody, just with you right now

Tell the truth, I look better under you

I can’t lose when I’m with you

How can I snooze and miss the moment?

You just too important

Nobody do body like you do

I can’t lose when I’m with you

I can’t just snooze and miss the moment

You just too important

Nobody do body like you do, you do

In the droptop ride with you, I feel like Scarface (Scarface)

Like that white bi–h with the bob, I’ll be your main one (main one)

Let’s take this argument back up to place

Sex remind you, I’m nonviolent, I’m your day one

We ain’t had sh–, yeah, it was magic, yeah

Smash and grab sh–, yeah

Nasty habits take a hold when you not here

Ain’t a home when you not here

Hard to grow when you not here, I’m sayin’

I can’t lose when I’m with you

How can I snooze and miss the moment?

You just too important

Nobody do body like you do

I can’t lose when I’m with you

How can I snooze and miss the moment?

You just too important

Nobody do body like you do, you do

Main one ridin’

How you frontin’ on me and I’m the main one tryin’?

How you blame it on me and you the main one lyin’?

How you threatenin’ to leave and I’m the main one cryin’?

Just tryna be your everything

Main one ridin’

How you frontin’ on me and I’m the main one tryin’?

How you blame it on me and you the main one lyin’?

How you threatenin’ to leave and I’m the main one cryin’?

I can’t lose when I’m with you, ooh

How can I snooze and miss the moment?

You just too important

Nobody do body like you do

I can’t lose when I’m with you

How can I snooze and miss the moment?

You just too important

Nobody do body like you do, you do

Nah, nah, nah, nah

I think I know, whoa-oh

See, no, I can’t lose

I think I know, ooh-whoa, ooh-whoa-oh

