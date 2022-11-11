Here Are the Lyrics to SZA’s ‘Shirt’

SZA claimed her sixth top 10 hit on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart as “Shirt” debuted at No. 4 on the chart dated Nov. 12.

After teasing fans with the song’s snippet in late 2020, “Shirt” later found its way onto TikTok, where a viral challenge began. At the top of 2021, the CTRL singer caught wind of the social craze and said she was “finalizing” the record, before at last dropping it this year in October.

If you need a guide to follow along with SZA’s “Shirt,” find the lyrics below:

Kiss me dangerousBeen so lost without you all around meGet anxiousLead meDon’t look back, it’s all about you

In the dark right now

Feelin’ lost, but I like it

Comfort in my sins and all about me

All I got right now

Feel the taste of resentment

Simmer in my skin, it’s all about

Bloodstain on my shirt

New bi— on my nerves

Old n—a got curved

Going back on my word

Damn, bi—, you so thirsty

Still don’t know my worth

Still stressin’ perfection

Let you all in my mental

Got me lookin’ too desperate

Damn (you ain’t deserve)

Broad day, sunshine

I’ll find a way to f— it up still

Can’t cry about the sh– that I can’t change

Just my mind

Gotta get outta here

Tough crowd, I hate it

Can’t stay

In the dark right now

Feelin’ lost, but I like it

Comfort in my sins and all about me

All I got right now

Feel the taste of resentment

Simmer in my skin

It’s all about

Bloodstain on my shirt

New bi— on my nerves

Old n—a got curved

Going back on my word

Damn, bi—, you so thirsty

Still don’t know my worth

Still stressin’ perfection

Let you all in my mental

Got me lookin’ too desperate

Damn

It’s what you say and how you do me

How I’m ‘posed to trust, baby? ‘Posed to love?

It ain’t ‘posed to hurt this way

All I need is the best of you

Baby, how I got to say it? Give me all of you

In the dark right now

Feelin’ lost, but I like it

Comfort in my sins and all about me

All I got right now

Feel the taste of resentment

Simmer in my skin

It’s all about

Bloodstain on my shirt

New bi— on my nerves

Old n—a got curved

Going back on my word

Damn, bi—, you so thirsty

Still don’t know my worth

Still stressin’ perfection

Let you all in my mental

Got me lookin’ too desperate

Damn (you ain’t deserve)

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group

Written by: Rob Gueringer, Rodney Jerkins, Solana Rowe