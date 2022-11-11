Here Are the Lyrics to SZA’s ‘Shirt’

SZA claimed her sixth top 10 hit on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart as “Shirt” debuted at No. 4 on the chart dated Nov. 12.
After teasing fans with the song’s snippet in late 2020, “Shirt” later found its way onto TikTok, where a viral challenge began. At the top of 2021, the CTRL singer caught wind of the social craze and said she was “finalizing” the record, before at last dropping it this year in October.
If you need a guide to follow along with SZA’s “Shirt,” find the lyrics below:
Been so lost without you all around me
Get anxious
Lead me
Don’t look back, it’s all about you
In the dark right now
Feelin’ lost, but I like it
Comfort in my sins and all about me
All I got right now
Feel the taste of resentment
Simmer in my skin, it’s all about
Bloodstain on my shirt
New bi— on my nerves
Old n—a got curved
Going back on my word
Damn, bi—, you so thirsty
Still don’t know my worth
Still stressin’ perfection
Let you all in my mental
Got me lookin’ too desperate
Damn (you ain’t deserve)
Broad day, sunshine
I’ll find a way to f— it up still
Can’t cry about the sh– that I can’t change
Just my mind
Gotta get outta here
Tough crowd, I hate it
Can’t stay
In the dark right now
Feelin’ lost, but I like it
Comfort in my sins and all about me
All I got right now
Feel the taste of resentment
Simmer in my skin
It’s all about
Bloodstain on my shirt
New bi— on my nerves
Old n—a got curved
Going back on my word
Damn, bi—, you so thirsty
Still don’t know my worth
Still stressin’ perfection
Let you all in my mental
Got me lookin’ too desperate
Damn
It’s what you say and how you do me
How I’m ‘posed to trust, baby? ‘Posed to love?
It ain’t ‘posed to hurt this way
All I need is the best of you
Baby, how I got to say it? Give me all of you
In the dark right now
Feelin’ lost, but I like it
Comfort in my sins and all about me
All I got right now
Feel the taste of resentment
Simmer in my skin
It’s all about
Bloodstain on my shirt
New bi— on my nerves
Old n—a got curved
Going back on my word
Damn, bi—, you so thirsty
Still don’t know my worth
Still stressin’ perfection
Let you all in my mental
Got me lookin’ too desperate
Damn (you ain’t deserve)
