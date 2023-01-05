Here Are the Lyrics to SZA’s ‘Kill Bill’

SZA got vengeful in her SOS fan favorite track, “Kill Bill,” in which she executes a murder of her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend.

The album, which bowed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 dated Dec. 24, landed comfortably in the top spot for a third week on Jan. 7. Meanwhile, “Kill Bill” remains just outside of the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, two weeks after scoring the album’s highest debut on the chart with its No. 3 entrance.

If you need a guide to follow along with SZA’s “Kill Bill,” find the lyrics below:

I’m still a fan even though I was saltyHate to see you with some other broad, know you happyHate to see you happy if I’m not the one drivingI’m so mature, I’m so mature, I’m so matureGot me a therapist to tell me there’s other menI don’t want none, I just want youIf I can’t have you, no one should

I might

I might kill my ex

Not the best idea

His new girlfriend’s next

How’d I get here?

I might kill my ex

I still love him though

Rather be in jail than alone

I get the sense that it’s a lost cause

I get the sense that you might really love her

The text gon’ be evidence, this text is evidence

I tried to ration with you, no murders or crime of passion

But damn, you was out of reach

You was at the farmers market with your perfect peach

Now I’m in amazement, planning home invasion

Now you laying facedown

Got me singing over a beat

I’m so mature, I’m so mature, I’m so mature

Got me a therapist to tell me there’s other men

I don’t want none, I just want you

If I can’t have you, no one will (I might)

I might kill my ex

Not the best idea

His new girlfriend’s next

How’d I get here?

I might kill my ex

I still love him though

Rather be in jail than alone

I did it all for love (love)

I did it all on no drugs (drugs)

I did all of this sober

I did it all for us, oh

I did it all for love (love)

I did all of this on no drugs (drugs)

I did all of this sober

Don’t you know I did it all for us? (I’ll kill your ex tonight)

Oh

I just killed my ex

Not the best idea (idea)

Killed his girlfriend next

How’d I get here?

I just killed my ex

I still love him though (I do)

Rather be in hell than alone

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group

Written by: Solana Imani Rowe