Here Are the Lyrics to SZA’s ‘Kill Bill’

SZA got vengeful in her SOS fan favorite track, “Kill Bill,” in which she executes a murder of her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend.
The album, which bowed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 dated Dec. 24, landed comfortably in the top spot for a third week on Jan. 7. Meanwhile, “Kill Bill” remains just outside of the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, two weeks after scoring the album’s highest debut on the chart with its No. 3 entrance.
If you need a guide to follow along with SZA’s “Kill Bill,” find the lyrics below:
Hate to see you with some other broad, know you happy
Hate to see you happy if I’m not the one driving
I’m so mature, I’m so mature, I’m so mature
Got me a therapist to tell me there’s other men
I don’t want none, I just want you
If I can’t have you, no one should
I might
I might kill my ex
Not the best idea
His new girlfriend’s next
How’d I get here?
I might kill my ex
I still love him though
Rather be in jail than alone
I get the sense that it’s a lost cause
I get the sense that you might really love her
The text gon’ be evidence, this text is evidence
I tried to ration with you, no murders or crime of passion
But damn, you was out of reach
You was at the farmers market with your perfect peach
Now I’m in amazement, planning home invasion
Now you laying facedown
Got me singing over a beat
I’m so mature, I’m so mature, I’m so mature
Got me a therapist to tell me there’s other men
I don’t want none, I just want you
If I can’t have you, no one will (I might)
I might kill my ex
Not the best idea
His new girlfriend’s next
How’d I get here?
I might kill my ex
I still love him though
Rather be in jail than alone
I did it all for love (love)
I did it all on no drugs (drugs)
I did all of this sober
I did it all for us, oh
I did it all for love (love)
I did all of this on no drugs (drugs)
I did all of this sober
Don’t you know I did it all for us? (I’ll kill your ex tonight)
Oh
I just killed my ex
Not the best idea (idea)
Killed his girlfriend next
How’d I get here?
I just killed my ex
I still love him though (I do)
Rather be in hell than alone
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group
Written by: Solana Imani Rowe