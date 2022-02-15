Here Are the Lyrics to SZA’s ‘I Hate U’

SZA‘s “I Hate U” started out on SoundCloud, gained steam on TikTok… and then was released to the world in December.
The R&B smash with the unconventional path — SZA’s very first No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and a top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 — continues to make strides. Find every word to the breakup banger below:
I be so sick of you n—as, y’all contradicting
I be so bored with myself, can you come and f— me?
I feel so ordinary, sad when you around me
Treat me like corduroy, wear me out
Arguments, you air me out
Trippin’ ’bout your whereabouts
I can’t keep no conflict with you
Boy, can we just rub it out?
I don’t want no static with you, you know you my plug
And I can’t shake this habit, no
I’ve been up, baby
Heavy reminiscin’
Heavy on the missin’ you
Wish it was different than what it was (oh yeah)
I’ve been up, baby
Lost in the lie of us
Lost, ain’t no findin’ us
I’ve been up, baby
And if you wondered if I hate you (I do)
Sh–ty of you to make me feel just like this
What I would do to make you feel just like this
And if you wondered if I hate you (fuck you)
Sh–ty of you to make me feel just like this
What I would do to make you feel just like this
Used to be too solid ’til you scrambled me
Used to be your rider, you mishandle me
Used to be nonviolent ’til you ambushed me
Now I’m out here wildin’ with you
Now I’m out here, silent treatment, that mean no permission (no)
Missionary gettin’ borin’, can you switch positions? (Yeah)
Hard to save your soul, you don’t ever listen, no (no)
I’ve been up, baby
Heavy reminiscin’
Heavy on the missin’ you
Wish it was different than what it was (oh yeah)
I’ve been up, baby
Lost in the lie of us
Lost, ain’t no findin’ us
I’ve been up, baby
And if you wondered if I hate you (I do)
Sh–ty of you to make me feel just like this
What I would do to make you feel just like this
And if you wondered if I hate you (f— you)
Sh–ty of you to make me feel just like this
What I would do to make you feel just like this
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group, Warner Chappell Music, Inc.
Written by: Solana Imani Rowe, Cody Fayne, Dylan Patrice, Robert Bisel, Carter Lang