Here Are the Lyrics to SZA’s ‘I Hate U’

SZA‘s “I Hate U” started out on SoundCloud, gained steam on TikTok… and then was released to the world in December.

The R&B smash with the unconventional path — SZA’s very first No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and a top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 — continues to make strides. Find every word to the breakup banger below:

I be so sick of you n—as, y’all contradicting

I be so bored with myself, can you come and f— me?

I feel so ordinary, sad when you around me

Treat me like corduroy, wear me out

Arguments, you air me out

Trippin’ ’bout your whereabouts

I can’t keep no conflict with you

Boy, can we just rub it out?

I don’t want no static with you, you know you my plug

And I can’t shake this habit, no

I’ve been up, baby

Heavy reminiscin’

Heavy on the missin’ you

Wish it was different than what it was (oh yeah)

I’ve been up, baby

Lost in the lie of us

Lost, ain’t no findin’ us

I’ve been up, baby

And if you wondered if I hate you (I do)

Sh–ty of you to make me feel just like this

What I would do to make you feel just like this

And if you wondered if I hate you (fuck you)

Sh–ty of you to make me feel just like this

What I would do to make you feel just like this

Used to be too solid ’til you scrambled me

Used to be your rider, you mishandle me

Used to be nonviolent ’til you ambushed me

Now I’m out here wildin’ with you

Now I’m out here, silent treatment, that mean no permission (no)

Missionary gettin’ borin’, can you switch positions? (Yeah)

Hard to save your soul, you don’t ever listen, no (no)

I’ve been up, baby

Heavy reminiscin’

Heavy on the missin’ you

Wish it was different than what it was (oh yeah)

I’ve been up, baby

Lost in the lie of us

Lost, ain’t no findin’ us

I’ve been up, baby

And if you wondered if I hate you (I do)

Sh–ty of you to make me feel just like this

What I would do to make you feel just like this

And if you wondered if I hate you (f— you)

Sh–ty of you to make me feel just like this

What I would do to make you feel just like this

