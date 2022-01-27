Here Are the Lyrics to ‘Surface Pressure’ From ‘Encanto’

Are you feeling the pressure to learn every word to the mile-a-minute Encanto song “Surface Pressure”? Fear no more, because you can follow along with Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s trademark rapid-fire lyrics below.
The song — performed by Jessica Darrow as Luisa, the freakishly strong oldest sister of the Madgrigal family, in Disney’s animated film — conveys the relentless weight many families put on elder siblings. Get a grip, grip, grip on every word of the breakout song (now a Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hit) below:
I’m the strong one, I’m not nervous
I’m as tough as the crust of the Earth is
I move mountains, I move churches
And I glow ’cause I know what my worth is
I don’t ask how hard the work is
Got a rough, indestructible surface
Diamonds and platinum, I find ’em, I flatten ’em
I take what I’m handed, I break what’s demanded, but
Under the surface
I feel berserk as a tightrope walker in a three-ring circus
Under the surface
Was Hercules ever like, “Yo, I don’t wanna fight Cerberus”?
Under the surface
I’m pretty sure I’m worthless if I can’t be of service
A flaw or a crack
The straw in the stack
That breaks the camel’s back
What breaks the camel’s back?
It’s pressure like a drip, drip, drip, that’ll never stop, whoa
Pressure that’ll tip, tip, tip, ’til you just go pop, whoa-oh-oh
Give it to your sister, your sister’s older
Give her all the heavy things we can’t shoulder
Who am I if I can’t run with the ball?
If I fold to
Pressure like a grip, grip, grip, and it won’t let go, whoa
Pressure like a tick, tick, tick, ’til it’s ready to blow, whoa-oh-oh
Give it to your sister, your sister’s stronger
See if she can hang on a little longer
Who am I if I can’t carry it all?
If I falter
Under the surface
I hide my nerves and it worsens, I worry something is gonna hurt us
Under the surface
The ship doesn’t swerve as it heard how big the iceberg is
Under the surface
I think about my purpose, can I somehow preserve this?
Line up the dominoes
A light wind blows
You try to stop it tumbling
But on and on it goes
But wait, if I could shake
The crushing weight of expectations
Would that free some room up for joy?
Or relaxation? Or simple pleasure?
Instead, we measure this growing pressure
Keeps growing, keep going
‘Cause all we know is
Pressure like a drip, drip, drip, that’ll never stop, whoa
Pressure that’ll tip, tip, tip, ’til you just go pop, whoa-oh-oh
Give it to your sister, it doesn’t hurt and
See if she can handle every family burden
Watch as she buckles and bends but never breaks
No mistakes, just
Pressure like a grip, grip, grip, and it won’t let go, whoa
Pressure like a tick, tick, tick, ’til it’s ready to blow, whoa-oh-oh
Give it to your sister and never wonder
If the same pressure would’ve pulled you under
Who am I if I don’t have what it takes?
No cracks, no breaks
No mistakes, no pressure
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © WALT DISNEY MUSIC COMPANY
Written by: Lin-Manuel Miranda