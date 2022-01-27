Here Are the Lyrics to ‘Surface Pressure’ From ‘Encanto’

Are you feeling the pressure to learn every word to the mile-a-minute Encanto song “Surface Pressure”? Fear no more, because you can follow along with Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s trademark rapid-fire lyrics below.

The song — performed by Jessica Darrow as Luisa, the freakishly strong oldest sister of the Madgrigal family, in Disney’s animated film — conveys the relentless weight many families put on elder siblings. Get a grip, grip, grip on every word of the breakout song (now a Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hit) below:

I’m the strong one, I’m not nervous

I’m as tough as the crust of the Earth is

I move mountains, I move churches

And I glow ’cause I know what my worth is

I don’t ask how hard the work is

Got a rough, indestructible surface

Diamonds and platinum, I find ’em, I flatten ’em

I take what I’m handed, I break what’s demanded, but

Under the surface

I feel berserk as a tightrope walker in a three-ring circus

Under the surface

Was Hercules ever like, “Yo, I don’t wanna fight Cerberus”?

Under the surface

I’m pretty sure I’m worthless if I can’t be of service

A flaw or a crack

The straw in the stack

That breaks the camel’s back

What breaks the camel’s back?

It’s pressure like a drip, drip, drip, that’ll never stop, whoa

Pressure that’ll tip, tip, tip, ’til you just go pop, whoa-oh-oh

Give it to your sister, your sister’s older

Give her all the heavy things we can’t shoulder

Who am I if I can’t run with the ball?

If I fold to

Pressure like a grip, grip, grip, and it won’t let go, whoa

Pressure like a tick, tick, tick, ’til it’s ready to blow, whoa-oh-oh

Give it to your sister, your sister’s stronger

See if she can hang on a little longer

Who am I if I can’t carry it all?

If I falter

Under the surface

I hide my nerves and it worsens, I worry something is gonna hurt us

Under the surface

The ship doesn’t swerve as it heard how big the iceberg is

Under the surface

I think about my purpose, can I somehow preserve this?

Line up the dominoes

A light wind blows

You try to stop it tumbling

But on and on it goes

But wait, if I could shake

The crushing weight of expectations

Would that free some room up for joy?

Or relaxation? Or simple pleasure?

Instead, we measure this growing pressure

Keeps growing, keep going

‘Cause all we know is

Pressure like a drip, drip, drip, that’ll never stop, whoa

Pressure that’ll tip, tip, tip, ’til you just go pop, whoa-oh-oh

Give it to your sister, it doesn’t hurt and

See if she can handle every family burden

Watch as she buckles and bends but never breaks

No mistakes, just

Pressure like a grip, grip, grip, and it won’t let go, whoa

Pressure like a tick, tick, tick, ’til it’s ready to blow, whoa-oh-oh

Give it to your sister and never wonder

If the same pressure would’ve pulled you under

Who am I if I don’t have what it takes?

No cracks, no breaks

No mistakes, no pressure

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © WALT DISNEY MUSIC COMPANY

Written by: Lin-Manuel Miranda