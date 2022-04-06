Here Are the Lyrics to Summer Walker & SZA’s ‘No Love’

Summer Walker and SZA brought their heavenly vocals together for their 2021 collaboration, “No Love.”

“No Love” peaked at No. 13 and logging 12 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100. The track was one of 18 on Walker’s album Still Over It to hold a spot on the chart, tying Taylor Swift’s record for most songs from a female artist to appear on the Hot 100 simultaneously.

If you need a guide to follow along with Summer Walker and SZA’s “No Love,” find the lyrics below.

Oh, ooh-woah, oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah

If I had you back (back)

I wouldn’t of did all that (that)

I would’ve played it just how you wanted to play it

You didn’t yet see my worth so you tried to play me

But I was so in love, love

That I just got a little bit too complicated

But if I had you back, all I wanna do is f— (f—)

Get drunk (get drunk), take drugs (take drugs)

(F— love)

All I wanna do is f— (oh)

Get drunk (oh), hop planes

All lust (lust)

It would be no lovin’ you

It would be no lovin’ you (yeah)

If I did it all again

I would give like ten percent

You deserve like half of that

I’ma need my money back

I’m ridin’ through your hood, you pissed me off again

Finna let new n—as come find me

Out there trippin’ like I don’t got that designer p—y

All I’m tryna see is your credit card, swipe it all for me

Get me what I want, I don’t need it

Just CC me, just VV me, just that di– when I call (di– when I call)

No more feelings involved, I done seen all I need to, oh

Funny how you say you ’bout us

You don’t ever pull up on me, put it on me, get me right (yeah)

You the one that ruined us, can’t give no, can’t give no

F— (f—)

Get drunk (get drunk), take drugs (take drugs)

(F— love)

All I wanna do is f— (oh)

Get drunk (oh), hop planes

All lust (lust)

It would be no lovin’ you

It would be no lovin’ you (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Come to find out you wasn’t even worth my time

Tried to act like I wasn’t good enough in your eyes

Funny now that you callin’, that you ringin’ my line

Why the hell is you ringin’ my line?

Oh, I

Tell me what’s changed, is it my status, is it my fame

Is it my pockets? Is it my change? Is it my ride? Is it my body? (Oh)

Back then “no show, no call” was your motto

Only hit me after the club and you off that bottle

P—y so good you thought you hit the lotto

But if I had you back, all I wanna do is f— (f—)

Get drunk (get drunk), take drugs (take drugs)

(F— love)

All I wanna do is f— (oh)

Get drunk (oh), hop planes

All lust (lust)

It would be no lovin’ you

It would be no lovin’ you

Come to find out you wasn’t even worth my time

Tried to act like I wasn’t good enough in your eyes

Funny now that you callin’, that you ringin’ my line

Why the hell is you ringin’ my line?

