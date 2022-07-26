Here Are the Lyrics to Steve Lacy’s ‘Bad Habit’

Steve Lacy jumped to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Emerging Artists chart (dated July 23) to become the top emerging act in the U.S. for the first time, thanks to his new single, “Bad Habit.”
The song also marked Lacy’s first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 as a recording artist, surging from No. 100 to No. 50 in its second week. “Bad Habit” is from Lacy’s new LP Gemini Rights, released July 15.
If you need a guide to follow along with Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit,” find the lyrics below:
I wish I knew you wanted me
I wish I knew
I wish I knew you wanted me
I wish I knew
I wish I knew you wanted me
What you, ooh, uh, what you do?
Made a move, could’ve made a move
If I knew I’d be with you
Is it too late to pursue?
I bite my tongue, it’s a bad habit
Kinda mad that I didn’t take a stab at it
Thought you were too good for me, my dear
Never gave me time of day, my dear
It’s okay, things happen for
Reasons that I think are sure, yeah
I wish I knew
I wish I knew you wanted me (I wish I knew)
I wish I knew (oh)
I wish I knew you wanted me
I wish I knew (yeah)
I wish I knew you wanted me (oh)
I wish I knew
I wish I knew you wanted me
Please say to me (please, just say to me)
If you still want it
I wish you wouldn’t play with me
I wanna know (I wanna know)
Uh, can I bite your tongue like my bad habit?
Would you mind if I tried to make a pass at it?
No, you’re not too good for me, my dear
Funny you come back to me, my dear
It’s okay, things happen for
Reasons that I can’t ignore, yeah
I wish I knew
I wish I knew you wanted me
I wish I knew (wish I knew)
I wish I knew you wanted me (oh)
You can’t surprise a Gemini (I wish I knew)
I’m everywhere, I’m cross-eyed-ed (I wish I knew you wanted me)
Now that you’re back, I can’t decide (I wish I knew)
If I decide if you’re invited (I wish I knew you wanted me)
You always knew the way to wow me
F— around, get tongue-tied-ed
I turn it on, I make it rowdy
Then carry on, but I’m not hidin’
You grabbin’ me hard ’cause you know what you found
It’s biscuits, is gravy, babe
You can’t surprise a Gemini
But you know it’s biscuits, it’s gravy, babe
I knew you’d come back around
‘Cause you know it’s biscuits, it’s gravy, babe
Let’s f— in the back of the mall, lose control
Go stupid, go crazy, babe
I know I’ll be in your heart ’til the end
You’ll miss me, don’t beg me, babe
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Warner Chappell Music, Inc.
Written by: Brittany Foushee, Diana Gordon, John Kirby, Matthew Castellanos, Steve Lacy