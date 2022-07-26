Here Are the Lyrics to Steve Lacy’s ‘Bad Habit’

Steve Lacy jumped to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Emerging Artists chart (dated July 23) to become the top emerging act in the U.S. for the first time, thanks to his new single, “Bad Habit.”

The song also marked Lacy’s first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 as a recording artist, surging from No. 100 to No. 50 in its second week. “Bad Habit” is from Lacy’s new LP Gemini Rights, released July 15.

If you need a guide to follow along with Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit,” find the lyrics below:

I wish I knew you wanted me

I wish I knew

I wish I knew you wanted me

I wish I knew

I wish I knew you wanted me

What you, ooh, uh, what you do?

Made a move, could’ve made a move

If I knew I’d be with you

Is it too late to pursue?

I bite my tongue, it’s a bad habit

Kinda mad that I didn’t take a stab at it

Thought you were too good for me, my dear

Never gave me time of day, my dear

It’s okay, things happen for

Reasons that I think are sure, yeah

I wish I knew

I wish I knew you wanted me (I wish I knew)

I wish I knew (oh)

I wish I knew you wanted me

I wish I knew (yeah)

I wish I knew you wanted me (oh)

I wish I knew

I wish I knew you wanted me

Please say to me (please, just say to me)

If you still want it

I wish you wouldn’t play with me

I wanna know (I wanna know)

Uh, can I bite your tongue like my bad habit?

Would you mind if I tried to make a pass at it?

No, you’re not too good for me, my dear

Funny you come back to me, my dear

It’s okay, things happen for

Reasons that I can’t ignore, yeah

I wish I knew

I wish I knew you wanted me

I wish I knew (wish I knew)

I wish I knew you wanted me (oh)

You can’t surprise a Gemini (I wish I knew)

I’m everywhere, I’m cross-eyed-ed (I wish I knew you wanted me)

Now that you’re back, I can’t decide (I wish I knew)

If I decide if you’re invited (I wish I knew you wanted me)

You always knew the way to wow me

F— around, get tongue-tied-ed

I turn it on, I make it rowdy

Then carry on, but I’m not hidin’

You grabbin’ me hard ’cause you know what you found

It’s biscuits, is gravy, babe

You can’t surprise a Gemini

But you know it’s biscuits, it’s gravy, babe

I knew you’d come back around

‘Cause you know it’s biscuits, it’s gravy, babe

Let’s f— in the back of the mall, lose control

Go stupid, go crazy, babe

I know I’ll be in your heart ’til the end

You’ll miss me, don’t beg me, babe

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Warner Chappell Music, Inc.

Written by: Brittany Foushee, Diana Gordon, John Kirby, Matthew Castellanos, Steve Lacy