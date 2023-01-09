×
×
Here Are the Lyrics to Stephen Sanchez’s ‘Until I Found You’

Follow along with the lyrics to Stephen Sanchez's first Hot 100 hit.

Stephen Sanchez

Stephen Sanchez notched his first hit on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart with “Until I Found You,” which peaked at No. 38 on the chart.

“I was in a serious relationship at the time,” Sanchez previously told Billboard of writing the song. “There was a lot of back-and-forth toward the beginning because I was super fearful of it, and I pushed her away because of that. We had established a very solid friendship before then, and it isolated us from even having that. I moved to Nashville months later, we reconnected and I took her out on a date. The song is just reflecting that time: When I was without her friendship and loving, it was so hard. I just remember how shallow that time felt in my life. [When] I wrote the song, we were very much in love, and it made that moment of our lives more beautiful.”

If you need a guide to follow along with Stephen Sanchez’s “Until I Found You,” find the lyrics below:

Georgia, wrap me up in all your
I want you in my arms
Oh, let me hold you
I’ll never let you go again like I did
Oh, I used to say

I would never fall in love again until I found her
I said, “I would never fall unless it’s you I fall into”
I was lost within the darkness, but then I found her
I found you

Georgia pulled me in, I asked to
Love her once again
You fell, I caught you
I’ll never let you go again like I did
Oh, I used to say

I would never fall in love again until I found her
I said, “I would never fall unless it’s you I fall into”
I was lost within the darkness, but then I found her
I found you

I would never fall in love again until I found her
I said, “I would never fall unless it’s you I fall into”
I was lost within the darkness, but then I found her
I found you

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © DistroKid, Universal Music Publishing Group, Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC

Written by: Emily Mahin Beihold, Stephen Sanchez

