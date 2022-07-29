Here Are the Lyrics to SleazyWorld Go’s ‘Sleazy Flow’

SleazyWorld Go broke through with his viral anthem “Sleazy Flow” earlier in 2022, adding Lil Baby to the remix in May, and it subsequently debuted at No. 47 on the Billboard Hot 100 in early June.
“I was at a point like, ‘What’s the next move?’ I was dropping songs [that were] getting views, but it was only getting about 100,000. I was at a standstill. I wasn’t going backwards, but it wasn’t going up. I remember thinking like, ‘What the f–k do I gotta do to get to that next level? Yeah, I got fans and 100,000 views, but this sh-t ain’t enough,” he previously told Billboard of the track’s creation. “I’m tryna get into them doors. I never try to stick to the same sh-t. I’m always trying to make a new sound.”
He continued, “I set up the studio session because that sh-t was in my head. I was like, ‘I gotta get this song done.’ I just laid down me talking and I kept playing it back-to-back. Then I started rapping on that motherf–ker and it came out like that.”
If you need a guide to follow along with SleazyWorld Go’s “Sleazy Flow,” find the lyrics below:
Okay
Everybody put their Glocks in the air for me
Let’s air this sh– out
You got a stick on your sh–
You got a fifty on yo’ sh– put yo’ sh– in the air for me
Ayy
Ayy, ayy, ayy (uh)
Grrt (uh, uh-uh)
Last opp we caught was at the store, we had to scrape him (skrrt)
Lil’ bro hopped out trippin’ with that switchy, he done faced him (grrt)
Face shot, face shot, frrt-frrt, they couldn’t save ’em
We the ones gettin’ busy up in the city, that’s on my baby (that’s on my son)
They block like a drive-thru, ask the opps how much we slide through
Ain’t beefin’ witchu they family, they get caught then you gon’ die too
Hol’ on, hol’ on, hol’ on, hol’ on, hol’ on
Stop the whip, let me out, this chopstick gon’ leave him open like a zip (zzz)
Zip ’em up, tell buddy no mask to come and pick him up (come pick him up)
N—as fakin’, actin’ like they thug life, ’til we hit ’em up
Lot of n—as don’t like me, for what? I ain’t even did sh– (I ain’t even did nun)
Make his bi— take dick to the head, I ain’t even hit yet
How you mad she choosin’ me?
I like what she do to me
She say she feel safer over here
This where the shooters be
She say ain’t no paper up over there, sh– she barely eatin’
Can barely feed his self, she told me, “Help, this n—a barely feed me”
We don’t do the social tweak, these n—as too internet
Goin’ live tryna talk ’bout who got shot, we don’t get into that
Can you leave it up in the streets for me, I ain’t tryna go to jail
Keep mentionin’ my name in all of your posts, it ain’t hard to tell (what the f—?)
If you get smoke, don’t come lookin’ for me, n—a you dumb as hell
This bi— think I love her, ooh-wee, she must be drunk as hell
I can’t live no sl– bi—, I love how they suck dick (I love how they eat dick)
Once I get my nut off, bi—, I’m skatin’ like some Trukfit
You know what the f— goin’ on, n—a
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group
Written by: Joseph Isaac, Robert Lavar McCoy Jr.