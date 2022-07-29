Here Are the Lyrics to SleazyWorld Go’s ‘Sleazy Flow’

SleazyWorld Go broke through with his viral anthem “Sleazy Flow” earlier in 2022, adding Lil Baby to the remix in May, and it subsequently debuted at No. 47 on the Billboard Hot 100 in early June.

“I was at a point like, ‘What’s the next move?’ I was dropping songs [that were] getting views, but it was only getting about 100,000. I was at a standstill. I wasn’t going backwards, but it wasn’t going up. I remember thinking like, ‘What the f–k do I gotta do to get to that next level? Yeah, I got fans and 100,000 views, but this sh-t ain’t enough,” he previously told Billboard of the track’s creation. “I’m tryna get into them doors. I never try to stick to the same sh-t. I’m always trying to make a new sound.”

Explore Explore Sleazy Flow See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

He continued, “I set up the studio session because that sh-t was in my head. I was like, ‘I gotta get this song done.’ I just laid down me talking and I kept playing it back-to-back. Then I started rapping on that motherf–ker and it came out like that.”

If you need a guide to follow along with SleazyWorld Go’s “Sleazy Flow,” find the lyrics below: