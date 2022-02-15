Here Are the Lyrics to Silk Sonic’s ‘Smokin Out the Window’

Silk Sonic keep bringing the silky-smooth throwback R&B to the charts, and their top five Billboard Hot 100 hit “Smokin Out the Window” is no exception.

The third single from An Evening With Silk Sonic — the debut album from the duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak — is a hilarious take on a relationship gone wrong. Catch every lyric from the smoky hit below:

Wait a minute, this love started off so tender, so sweet

But now she got me smokin’ out the window

Mh, mh, mh

Must’ve spent thirty five

Forty five thousand up in Tiffany’s (oh, no)

Got her bada– kids runnin’ ’round my whole crib

Like it’s Chuck E. Cheese (whoa, whoa)

Put me in a jam with her ex-man in the UFC

Can’t believe it (can’t believe it)

I’m in disbelief

This bi— got me payin’ her rent, payin’ for trips

Diamonds on her neck, diamonds on her wrist

And here I am all alone (all alone), uh

I’m so cold, I’m so cold

You got me out here

Smokin’ out the window (smokin’ out the window)

Singin’, “How could she do this to me?”

(How could she do this to me?)

Oh, I thought that girl belonged to only me (mmh)

But I was wrong

‘Cause she belong to everybody, everybody, ooh

Just the other night she was grippin’ on me tight

Screamin’, “Hercules” (Hercules, Hercules)

Got me in the club lookin’ for a new love

Someone help me please (help me please, help me please)

Baby, why you doin’ this? Why you doin’ this to me, girl?

Not to sound dramatic, but I wanna die

This bi— got me payin’ her rent, payin’ for trips

Diamonds on her neck, diamonds on her wrist

And here I am all alone (all alone)

I’m so cold, I’m so cold

You got me out here

Smokin’ out the window

(Smokin’ out the window of the Benzo, the Benzo)

Singin’, “How could she do this to me?” (How? How could she do this?)

Oh, I thought that girl belonged to only me (one thing’s fasho)

(One thing’s fasho)

But I was wrong (I was wrong)

‘Cause she belong (she belong)

To everybody, everybody (yeah, she belong to everybody)

That girl there, she belong to everybody, ooh

(Oh, no)

Look here, baby, I hope you found whatever it is that you need

But I also hope

That your triflin’ a– is walkin’ ’round barefoot in these streets

Look out

Girl, it breaks my heart that you ain’t right here with me

Now I gotta give you back (gotta give you back)

To the city, oh, you got me

Smokin’ out the window (hoo-ooh)

Singin’, “How could she do this to me?” (How could you?)

(How could you do this, baby?)

Oh, I thought that girl belonged to only me (woo-hoo, ooh)

But I was wrong (I was wrong)

‘Cause she belong (she belong)

To everybody, everybody (yeah, she belonged to everybody)

(Yeah, yeah, she belonged to everybody) ooh

