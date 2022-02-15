Here Are the Lyrics to Silk Sonic’s ‘Smokin Out the Window’

Silk Sonic keep bringing the silky-smooth throwback R&B to the charts, and their top five Billboard Hot 100 hit “Smokin Out the Window” is no exception.
The third single from An Evening With Silk Sonic — the debut album from the duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak — is a hilarious take on a relationship gone wrong. Catch every lyric from the smoky hit below:
Wait a minute, this love started off so tender, so sweet
But now she got me smokin’ out the window
Mh, mh, mh
Must’ve spent thirty five
Forty five thousand up in Tiffany’s (oh, no)
Got her bada– kids runnin’ ’round my whole crib
Like it’s Chuck E. Cheese (whoa, whoa)
Put me in a jam with her ex-man in the UFC
Can’t believe it (can’t believe it)
I’m in disbelief
This bi— got me payin’ her rent, payin’ for trips
Diamonds on her neck, diamonds on her wrist
And here I am all alone (all alone), uh
I’m so cold, I’m so cold
You got me out here
Smokin’ out the window (smokin’ out the window)
Singin’, “How could she do this to me?”
(How could she do this to me?)
Oh, I thought that girl belonged to only me (mmh)
But I was wrong
‘Cause she belong to everybody, everybody, ooh
Just the other night she was grippin’ on me tight
Screamin’, “Hercules” (Hercules, Hercules)
Got me in the club lookin’ for a new love
Someone help me please (help me please, help me please)
Baby, why you doin’ this? Why you doin’ this to me, girl?
Not to sound dramatic, but I wanna die
This bi— got me payin’ her rent, payin’ for trips
Diamonds on her neck, diamonds on her wrist
And here I am all alone (all alone)
I’m so cold, I’m so cold
You got me out here
Smokin’ out the window
(Smokin’ out the window of the Benzo, the Benzo)
Singin’, “How could she do this to me?” (How? How could she do this?)
Oh, I thought that girl belonged to only me (one thing’s fasho)
(One thing’s fasho)
But I was wrong (I was wrong)
‘Cause she belong (she belong)
To everybody, everybody (yeah, she belong to everybody)
That girl there, she belong to everybody, ooh
(Oh, no)
Look here, baby, I hope you found whatever it is that you need
But I also hope
That your triflin’ a– is walkin’ ’round barefoot in these streets
Look out
Girl, it breaks my heart that you ain’t right here with me
Now I gotta give you back (gotta give you back)
To the city, oh, you got me
Smokin’ out the window (hoo-ooh)
Singin’, “How could she do this to me?” (How could you?)
(How could you do this, baby?)
Oh, I thought that girl belonged to only me (woo-hoo, ooh)
But I was wrong (I was wrong)
‘Cause she belong (she belong)
To everybody, everybody (yeah, she belonged to everybody)
(Yeah, yeah, she belonged to everybody) ooh
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Warner Chappell Music, Inc.
Written by: Brandon Anderson, Peter Hernandez, Dernst Emile II