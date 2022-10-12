Here Are the Lyrics to Sia’s ‘Unstoppable’

It’s been six years since Sia unveiled her empowering This Is Acting track, “Unstoppable,” and the song has gotten a second life thanks to TikTok.
If you need a guide to follow along with Sia’s “Unstoppable,” find the lyrics below:
I’ll do it ’til the sun goes down and all through the night time
Oh yeah, oh yeah, I’ll tell you what you wanna hear
Leave my sunglasses on while I shed a tear
It’s never the right time, yeah, yeah
I put my armor on, show you how strong I am
I put my armor on, I’ll show you that I am
I’m unstoppable
I’m a Porsche with no brakes
I’m invincible
Yeah, I win every single game
I’m so powerful
I don’t need batteries to play
I’m so confident, yeah, I’m unstoppable today
Unstoppable today, unstoppable today
Unstoppable today, yeah, I’m unstoppable today
Break down, only alone I will cry out now
You’ll never see what’s hiding out
Hiding out deep down, yeah, yeah
I know, I’ve heard that to let your feelings show
Is the only way to make friendships grow
But I’m too afraid now, yeah, yeah
I put my armor on, show you how strong I am
I put my armor on, I’ll show you that I am
I’m unstoppable
I’m a Porsche with no brakes
I’m invincible
Yeah, I win every single game
I’m so powerful
I don’t need batteries to play
I’m so confident, yeah, I’m unstoppable today
Unstoppable today, unstoppable today
Unstoppable today, yeah, I’m unstoppable today
Unstoppable today, unstoppable today
Unstoppable today, yeah, I’m unstoppable today
I put my armor on, show you how strong I am
I put my armor on, I’ll show you that I am
I’m unstoppable
I’m a Porsche with no brakes
I’m invincible
Yeah, I win every single game
I’m so powerful
I don’t need batteries to play
I’m so confident, yeah, I’m unstoppable today
Unstoppable today, unstoppable today
Unstoppable today, yeah, I’m unstoppable today
Unstoppable today, unstoppable today
Unstoppable today, yeah, I’m unstoppable today
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING LLC, Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Downtown Music Publishing
Written by: Christopher Braide, Sia Kate Furler