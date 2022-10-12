×
Here Are the Lyrics to Sia’s ‘Unstoppable’

Follow along with the lyrics to Sia's 2016 hit.

Sia performs onstage at Samsung Galaxy Life Fest at SXSW 2016 on March 13, 2016 in Austin, Texas.

It’s been six years since Sia unveiled her empowering This Is Acting track, “Unstoppable,” and the song has gotten a second life thanks to TikTok.

If you need a guide to follow along with Sia’s “Unstoppable,” find the lyrics below:

All smiles, I know what it takes to fool this town
I’ll do it ’til the sun goes down and all through the night time
Oh yeah, oh yeah, I’ll tell you what you wanna hear
Leave my sunglasses on while I shed a tear
It’s never the right time, yeah, yeah

I put my armor on, show you how strong I am
I put my armor on, I’ll show you that I am

I’m unstoppable
I’m a Porsche with no brakes
I’m invincible
Yeah, I win every single game
I’m so powerful
I don’t need batteries to play
I’m so confident, yeah, I’m unstoppable today
Unstoppable today, unstoppable today
Unstoppable today, yeah, I’m unstoppable today

Break down, only alone I will cry out now
You’ll never see what’s hiding out
Hiding out deep down, yeah, yeah
I know, I’ve heard that to let your feelings show
Is the only way to make friendships grow
But I’m too afraid now, yeah, yeah

I put my armor on, show you how strong I am
I put my armor on, I’ll show you that I am

I’m unstoppable
I’m a Porsche with no brakes
I’m invincible
Yeah, I win every single game
I’m so powerful
I don’t need batteries to play
I’m so confident, yeah, I’m unstoppable today
Unstoppable today, unstoppable today
Unstoppable today, yeah, I’m unstoppable today
Unstoppable today, unstoppable today
Unstoppable today, yeah, I’m unstoppable today

I put my armor on, show you how strong I am
I put my armor on, I’ll show you that I am

I’m unstoppable
I’m a Porsche with no brakes
I’m invincible
Yeah, I win every single game
I’m so powerful
I don’t need batteries to play
I’m so confident, yeah, I’m unstoppable today
Unstoppable today, unstoppable today
Unstoppable today, yeah, I’m unstoppable today
Unstoppable today, unstoppable today
Unstoppable today, yeah, I’m unstoppable today

ad