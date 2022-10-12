Here Are the Lyrics to Sia’s ‘Unstoppable’

It’s been six years since Sia unveiled her empowering This Is Acting track, “Unstoppable,” and the song has gotten a second life thanks to TikTok.

If you need a guide to follow along with Sia’s “Unstoppable,” find the lyrics below:

All smiles, I know what it takes to fool this townI’ll do it ’til the sun goes down and all through the night timeOh yeah, oh yeah, I’ll tell you what you wanna hearLeave my sunglasses on while I shed a tearIt’s never the right time, yeah, yeah

I put my armor on, show you how strong I am

I put my armor on, I’ll show you that I am

I’m unstoppable

I’m a Porsche with no brakes

I’m invincible

Yeah, I win every single game

I’m so powerful

I don’t need batteries to play

I’m so confident, yeah, I’m unstoppable today

Unstoppable today, unstoppable today

Unstoppable today, yeah, I’m unstoppable today

Break down, only alone I will cry out now

You’ll never see what’s hiding out

Hiding out deep down, yeah, yeah

I know, I’ve heard that to let your feelings show

Is the only way to make friendships grow

But I’m too afraid now, yeah, yeah

I put my armor on, show you how strong I am

I put my armor on, I’ll show you that I am

I’m unstoppable

I’m a Porsche with no brakes

I’m invincible

Yeah, I win every single game

I’m so powerful

I don’t need batteries to play

I’m so confident, yeah, I’m unstoppable today

Unstoppable today, unstoppable today

Unstoppable today, yeah, I’m unstoppable today

Unstoppable today, unstoppable today

Unstoppable today, yeah, I’m unstoppable today

I put my armor on, show you how strong I am

I put my armor on, I’ll show you that I am

I’m unstoppable

I’m a Porsche with no brakes

I’m invincible

Yeah, I win every single game

I’m so powerful

I don’t need batteries to play

I’m so confident, yeah, I’m unstoppable today

Unstoppable today, unstoppable today

Unstoppable today, yeah, I’m unstoppable today

Unstoppable today, unstoppable today

Unstoppable today, yeah, I’m unstoppable today

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING LLC, Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Downtown Music Publishing

Written by: Christopher Braide, Sia Kate Furler