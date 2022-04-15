Here Are the Lyrics to Shawn Mendes’ ‘When You’re Gone’

Shawn Mendes wears his heart on his sleeve in his latest single, the sentimental “When You’re Gone.”
The track, which debuts in the top 40 of this week’s Billboard Hot 100, at No. 38, seemingly addresses his breakup from fellow pop star Camila Cabello. In an Instagram video posted ahead of the song’s release, Mendes addressed how he felt alone following the split. “Who do I call when I’m in a panic attack?” he asks in the clip. “Who do I call when I’m, like, f—ing on the edge? That’s the reality that kind of hit me: ‘Oh, I’m on my own now.'”
Below, find all the lyrics for “When You’re Gone.”
You never know how good you have it, oh-oh
Until you’re staring at a picture of the only girl that matters, ah
I know what we’re supposed to do
It’s hard for me to let go of you
So I’m just tryna hold on
Hold on
I don’t wanna know what it’s like when you’re gone
I don’t wanna move on
I don’t wanna know what it’s like when you’re gone for good
You’re slipping through my fingertips
A little bit by a little bit
I didn’t know that loving you was the happiest I’ve ever been
So I’m just tryna hold on
I need to learn how to cope without you
I’m tryna protect myself but only you know how to, yeah
Oh, I know what we’re supposed to do
Oh, but I hate the thought of losing you
So, I’m just tryna hold on
Hold on
I don’t wanna know what it’s like when you’re gone
I don’t wanna move on
I don’t wanna know what it’s like when you’re gone for good
You’re slipping through my fingertips
A little bit by a little bit
I didn’t know that loving you was the happiest I’ve ever been
So I’m just tryna hold on
Starting to feel like you don’t need me
Wanna believe it’s all for the better
It’s getting real, I’m missing you deeply
So I’m just tryna hold on
Starting to feel like you don’t need me
Wanna believe it’s all for the better
It’s getting real, I’m missing you deeply
So I’m just tryna hold on
Hold on
I don’t wanna know what it’s like when you’re gone
I don’t wanna move on
I don’t wanna know what it’s like when you’re gone for good
You’re slipping through my fingertips
A little bit by a little bit
I didn’t know that loving you was the happiest (oh) I’ve ever been
So I’m just tryna hold on
(I’m just tryna hold on)
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group, Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC
Written by: Jonah Shy, Shawn Mendes, Scott Harris