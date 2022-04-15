Here Are the Lyrics to Shawn Mendes’ ‘When You’re Gone’

Shawn Mendes wears his heart on his sleeve in his latest single, the sentimental “When You’re Gone.”

The track, which debuts in the top 40 of this week’s Billboard Hot 100, at No. 38, seemingly addresses his breakup from fellow pop star Camila Cabello. In an Instagram video posted ahead of the song’s release, Mendes addressed how he felt alone following the split. “Who do I call when I’m in a panic attack?” he asks in the clip. “Who do I call when I’m, like, f—ing on the edge? That’s the reality that kind of hit me: ‘Oh, I’m on my own now.'”

Below, find all the lyrics for “When You’re Gone.”

You never know how good you have it, oh-oh

Until you’re staring at a picture of the only girl that matters, ah

I know what we’re supposed to do

It’s hard for me to let go of you

So I’m just tryna hold on

Hold on

I don’t wanna know what it’s like when you’re gone

I don’t wanna move on

I don’t wanna know what it’s like when you’re gone for good

You’re slipping through my fingertips

A little bit by a little bit

I didn’t know that loving you was the happiest I’ve ever been

So I’m just tryna hold on

I need to learn how to cope without you

I’m tryna protect myself but only you know how to, yeah

Oh, I know what we’re supposed to do

Oh, but I hate the thought of losing you

So, I’m just tryna hold on

Hold on

I don’t wanna know what it’s like when you’re gone

I don’t wanna move on

I don’t wanna know what it’s like when you’re gone for good

You’re slipping through my fingertips

A little bit by a little bit

I didn’t know that loving you was the happiest I’ve ever been

So I’m just tryna hold on

Starting to feel like you don’t need me

Wanna believe it’s all for the better

It’s getting real, I’m missing you deeply

So I’m just tryna hold on

Starting to feel like you don’t need me

Wanna believe it’s all for the better

It’s getting real, I’m missing you deeply

So I’m just tryna hold on

Hold on

I don’t wanna know what it’s like when you’re gone

I don’t wanna move on

I don’t wanna know what it’s like when you’re gone for good

You’re slipping through my fingertips

A little bit by a little bit

I didn’t know that loving you was the happiest (oh) I’ve ever been

So I’m just tryna hold on

(I’m just tryna hold on)

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group, Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC

Written by: Jonah Shy, Shawn Mendes, Scott Harris