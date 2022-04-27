Here Are the Lyrics to Seventeen’s ‘Darl+ing’

Seventeen released their highly anticipated, first-ever English-language single, the swoon-worthy “Darl+ing.”

The K-pop group recently revealed that their highly anticipated fourth LP, titled Face the Sun, will be arriving May 27. The announcement comes after SEVENTEEN’s management company, Pledis Entertainment, confirmed in March that the group was “preparing to return with a full-length studio album in May.”

If you need a guide to follow along with Seventeen’s “Darl+ing,’ find the lyrics below:

You know without you I’m so lonely

When you’re not here 911 calling

Into your heat again I’m diving

Darling you, darling you, baby

(Mm)

Fighting round in circles where is the way out

(Mm)

‘Cause I know that our love was hotter than the sun

Yeah, the taste of this tequila I’m drinking now

Isn’t bitter than my heart

(If you know this)

I want to know our problem, blood type or DNA?

(If you know this)

Friends see my feed and worry, do you babe? Yeah

Been waiting for your call every night

But I can’t wait no more

Dialing you-hoo-hoo

Sorry, darling you

You know without you I’m so lonely

When you’re not here 911 calling

Into your heat again I’m diving

Darling you, darling you, baby

You know without you I’m so lonely

If you won’t be here 911 calling

Falling to you I’m always diving

Darling you, darling you, baby

Darlin’, with me under the sun

I know that you’re my one

I don’t wanna let you go

I can’t think of being alone

What am I supposed to do-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh?

And I gotta let you know

You got my heart like it’s yours

Don’t wanna say goodbye

(If you know this)

I want to know our problem, blood type or DNA?

(If you know this)

Friends see my feed and worry, do you babe? Yeah

Been waiting for your call every night

But I can’t wait no more

Dialing you-hoo-hoo

Sorry, darling you

You know without you I’m so lonely

When you’re not here 911 calling

Into your heat again I’m diving

Darling you, darling you, baby

You know without you I’m so lonely

If you won’t be here 911 calling

Falling to you I’m always diving

Darling you, darling you

I see you (you), you see me (me)

I care for you, you care for me (me)

We can be (be) all we need (need)

Promise, I won’t take you for granted never

I’ma treat you better (I’ma treat you better)

I’ma see you better (I’ma see you better)

So honey, now come into my arms yeah

Kiss me baby

Kiss me baby

You know without you I’m so lonely

When you’re not here 911 calling

Into your heat again I’m diving

You know without you I’m so lonely

If you won’t be here 911 calling

Falling to you I’m always diving

Darling you, darling you, baby

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC

Written by: Ji Hoon Lee, Bum Joo Kye, Sung Yeon Bae, Hyun Hwang