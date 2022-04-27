Here Are the Lyrics to Seventeen’s ‘Darl+ing’

Seventeen released their highly anticipated, first-ever English-language single, the swoon-worthy “Darl+ing.”
The K-pop group recently revealed that their highly anticipated fourth LP, titled Face the Sun, will be arriving May 27. The announcement comes after SEVENTEEN’s management company, Pledis Entertainment, confirmed in March that the group was “preparing to return with a full-length studio album in May.”
If you need a guide to follow along with Seventeen’s “Darl+ing,’ find the lyrics below:
You know without you I’m so lonely
When you’re not here 911 calling
Into your heat again I’m diving
Darling you, darling you, baby
(Mm)
Fighting round in circles where is the way out
(Mm)
‘Cause I know that our love was hotter than the sun
Yeah, the taste of this tequila I’m drinking now
Isn’t bitter than my heart
(If you know this)
I want to know our problem, blood type or DNA?
(If you know this)
Friends see my feed and worry, do you babe? Yeah
Been waiting for your call every night
But I can’t wait no more
Dialing you-hoo-hoo
Sorry, darling you
You know without you I’m so lonely
When you’re not here 911 calling
Into your heat again I’m diving
Darling you, darling you, baby
You know without you I’m so lonely
If you won’t be here 911 calling
Falling to you I’m always diving
Darling you, darling you, baby
Darlin’, with me under the sun
I know that you’re my one
I don’t wanna let you go
I can’t think of being alone
What am I supposed to do-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh?
And I gotta let you know
You got my heart like it’s yours
Don’t wanna say goodbye
(If you know this)
I want to know our problem, blood type or DNA?
(If you know this)
Friends see my feed and worry, do you babe? Yeah
Been waiting for your call every night
But I can’t wait no more
Dialing you-hoo-hoo
Sorry, darling you
You know without you I’m so lonely
When you’re not here 911 calling
Into your heat again I’m diving
Darling you, darling you, baby
You know without you I’m so lonely
If you won’t be here 911 calling
Falling to you I’m always diving
Darling you, darling you
I see you (you), you see me (me)
I care for you, you care for me (me)
We can be (be) all we need (need)
Promise, I won’t take you for granted never
I’ma treat you better (I’ma treat you better)
I’ma see you better (I’ma see you better)
So honey, now come into my arms yeah
Kiss me baby
Kiss me baby
You know without you I’m so lonely
When you’re not here 911 calling
Into your heat again I’m diving
You know without you I’m so lonely
If you won’t be here 911 calling
Falling to you I’m always diving
Darling you, darling you, baby
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC
Written by: Ji Hoon Lee, Bum Joo Kye, Sung Yeon Bae, Hyun Hwang