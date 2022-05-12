Selena Gomez Shares Some Behind-the-Scenes Clips of Her ‘SNL’ Hosting Debut

Selena Gomez arrives at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.

Selena Gomez is hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time this weekend (May 14), and she gave fans a brief behind-the-scenes look of her glam process for the big night.

In the eight-second clip, the “Look at Her Now” singer shows off her sleek makeup look, complete with a winged liner and peachy lip as well as her new short hairdo, before she flips the camera to display her long black nails and sparkly ring. Lastly, the star showed off her well-known goofy side by sticking her tongue out to the mirror.

“SNL rehearsals,” she captioned the footage.

Selena Gomez shares new Instagram story from her rehearsals for #SNL. pic.twitter.com/0VOsetzWHz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 12, 2022

The iconic sketch comedy series’ official Twitter page also shared an adorable photo from the read-through process, in which Gomez is seen smiling behind her mask, flipping through the script in a leather jacket and slicked back bun.

While Gomez has appeared on SNL as a musical guest in the past, she has never taken on hosting duties. Post Malone will join the show as well, for his debut as musical guest.

It’s been an exciting year for Gomez, as she is gearing up for the season 2 premiere of the hit Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building, on June 28. The “Rare” singer’s close friend Cara Delevingne will be joining the cast as Gomez’s love interest.

She also launched a new campaign called “Your Words Matter” about the importance of language for Mental Health Awareness Month. The initiative — which aims to “educate on the power of your words when talking about mental health,” according to a statement — is a partnership between Gomez’s makeup company Rare Beauty and Mental Health First Aid.

Watch her take on SNL this Saturday (May 14) at 11:30 ET/8:30 PT on NBC.