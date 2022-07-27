Here Are the Lyrics to Scotty McCreery’s ‘Damn Strait’

Scotty McCreery snagged his fifth total and consecutive No. 1 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart, as “Damn Strait” ascended to the summit of the July 23-dated chart.
“My first country music concert was George Strait, and along with my love for Elvis [Presley], he inspired me to become a country music singer myself,” said McCreery of the hit. “When I did American Idol, George called me and requested I sing his [1995] hit ‘Check Yes or No,’ and I still sing it from time to time in concert. Now, having my fifth straight No. 1 on a song that pays tribute to George, while at the same time being a classic country heartbreaker such as he might have sung, is such a full-circle moment that means the world to me. Trent Tomlinson and Jim Collins wrote a clever song that reaches beyond name-dropping Strait hits to tell a meaningful story.”
If you need a guide to follow along with Scotty McCreery’s “Damn Strait,” find the lyrics below:
Nobody In His Right Mind Would’ve Left Her
That was her favorite song
She sang along every time it came on
The first time we danced was to Marina Del Rey
And I fell right there and then
I didn’t want that song to end
Baby Blue was the color of her eyes
I can still see ’em in my mind
Probably will for the rest of my life
Damn Strait, you’re killing me man
You know I’ve always been your biggest fan
Now I can’t even listen
‘Cause I’ll get to missin’ her
Then the hurt gets worse
Damn Strait, I used to love your songs
But now every time that one comes on
My heart gets broke in half
But do I wish I could get her back?
Damn Strait
The other day right out of the Blue Clear Sky
You came on in my truck
I couldn’t turn it off fast enough
I tried to get back in the game
But this ol’ heart just ain’t the same
Hell I can’t even Give It Away
Damn Strait, you’re killing me man
You know I’ve always been your biggest fan
Now I can’t even listen
‘Cause I’ll get to missin’ her
Then the hurt gets worse
Damn Strait, I used to love your songs
But now every time that one comes on
My heart gets broke in half
But do I wish I could get her back?
Damn Strait
I know it ain’t your fault
That she left me
And you know you’ll always be the king
But right now I Hate Everything
Damn Strait, you’re killing me man
You know I’ve always been your biggest fan
And now I can’t even listen
‘Cause I’ll get to missin’ her
Then the hurt gets worse
Damn Strait, I used to love your songs
But now every time that one comes on
My heart gets broke in half
But do I wish I could get her back?
Damn Strait
Damn Strait
Nobody In His Right Mind Would’ve Left Her
That was her favorite song
She sang along every time it came on
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC
Written by: Jim Collins, Trent Tomlinson