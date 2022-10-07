Here Are the Lyrics to Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ ‘Unholy’

Kim Petras is officially a Billboard Hot 100-charting hitmaker thanks to her first entry on the Oct. 8-dated ranking, the dark, sultry collaboration with Sam Smith, “Unholy.”

The song, released via EMI/Capitol Records Sept. 22, soars in at No. 3 on the Hot 100. The single concurrently launches at No. 1 on the all-genre Streaming Songs and Digital Song Sales charts. It also debuts at No. 32 on Pop Airplay.

If you need a guide to follow along with Kim Petras and Sam Smith’s “Unholy,” find the lyrics below: