Here Are the Lyrics to Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ ‘Unholy’

Kim Petras is officially a Billboard Hot 100-charting hitmaker thanks to her first entry on the Oct. 8-dated ranking, the dark, sultry collaboration with Sam Smith, “Unholy.”
The song, released via EMI/Capitol Records Sept. 22, soars in at No. 3 on the Hot 100. The single concurrently launches at No. 1 on the all-genre Streaming Songs and Digital Song Sales charts. It also debuts at No. 32 on Pop Airplay.
If you need a guide to follow along with Kim Petras and Sam Smith’s “Unholy,” find the lyrics below:
At the body shop
Doing something unholy
Lucky, lucky girl (ooh)
Lucky, lucky girl (yeah, yeah)
Lucky, lucky girl (uh)
Lucky, lucky, lucky girl
A lucky, lucky girl
She got married to a boy like you
She’d kick you out if she ever, ever knew
‘Bout all the- you tell me that you do
Dirty, dirty boy
You know everyone is talkin’ on the scene
I hear them whisperin’ ’bout the places that you’ve been
And how you don’t know how to keep your business clean
Mummy don’t know daddy’s getting hot
At the body shop
Doin’ somethin’ unholy
He’s sat back while she’s droppin’ it
She be poppin’ it
Yeah, she put it down slowly
Oh-ee-oh-ee-oh, he left his kids at
Ho-ee-oh-ee-ome so he can get that
Mummy don’t know daddy’s getting hot
At the body shop
Doin’ somethin’ unholy (woo)
Mmm, daddy, daddy, if you want it, drop the addy (yeah, yeah)
Give me love, give me Fendi, my Balenciaga daddy
You gon’ need to bag it up ’cause I’m spendin’ on Rodeo (woo)
You can watch me back it up, I’ll be gone in the A.M. (yeah)
And he, he get me Prada, get me Miu Miu like Rihanna (ah)
He always call me ’cause I never cause no drama
And when you want it, baby, I know I got you covered (yeah-yeah-yeah)
And when you need it, baby, just jump under the covers (yeah)
Mummy don’t know daddy’s getting hot (hot)
At the body shop (shop)
Doin’ somethin’ unholy
He’s sat back while she’s droppin’ it (she)
She be poppin’ it (she)
Yeah, she put it down slowly
Oh-ee-oh-ee-oh, he left his kids at
Ho-ee-oh-ee-ome so he can get that
Mummy don’t know daddy’s getting hot
At the body shop
Doin’ somethin’ unholy
Oh-oh-oh-ee-oh-ee-ee-oh (unholy)
Oh-oh-oh-ee-oh-ee-ee-oh (unholy)
Oh-oh-oh-ee-oh-ee-ee-oh (yeah, yeah)
Oh-oh-oh-ee-oh-ee-ee-oh
