Here Are the Lyrics to Russ’ ‘Handsomer’ Feat. Ktlyn

When Russ wanted to include another artist on his “Handsomer” remix, he opened it up for submissions on TikTok — and user Ktlyn’s smooth verse caught the attention of millions on the platform and Russ himself.
The remix officially arrived soon after, with Ktlyn on the track.
If you need a guide to follow along with the lyrics to Russ’ “Handsomer” remix featuring Ktlyn, find the lyrics below:
I know I’m fine
But the money makes me handsomer
Walk around, smelling like a come-up and the answer for her
Problems but I’m not him, I don’t mind it though
You don’t like me how you think you do, I like it though
I know I’m fine
But the money makes me handsomer
Walk around, smelling like a come-up and the answer for her
Problems but I’m not him, I don’t mind it though
You don’t like me how you think you do, I like it though (look)
I know I’m fine
I won’t lie, that extra coin don’t hurt
But I gets money, baby, I just rather spend yours first
I know for sure the p—y worth more than an Hermès purse
I got the best on Earth so that di– better come with some perks
Yeah, you fine, and the money caught my eye, too
But there’s a big difference between you and my side dude
You be all up in between them thighs, he’s who I lie to
You get my t—ies in your face, he’s gettin’ side-boob, yeah
I know I’m fine
But the money makes me handsomer
Walk around, smelling like a come-up and the answer for her
Problems but I’m not him, I don’t mind it though
You don’t like me how you think you do, I like it though
I know I’m fine
But the money makes me handsomer
Walk around, smelling like a come-up and the answer for her
Problems but I’m not him, I don’t mind it though
You don’t like me how you think you do, I like it though
I know I’m fine
The possibility of paper
Got her tryna tell me I should date her (date her)
She just tryna play me (play me)
I just play it cool, then I play her (play her)
Baby, hate the game, not the player (player)
I’m 5’6 but the money make me 6’5
She said “I love your songs,” I told her to list five
I’m 5’6 but the money make me 6’5
She said “I love your songs,” I told her to list five
I know I’m fine
But the money makes me handsomer
Walk around, smelling like a come-up and the answer for her
Problems but I’m not him, I don’t mind it though
You don’t like me how you think you do, I like it though
I know I’m fine
But the money makes me handsomer
Walk around, smelling like a come-up and the answer for her
Problems but I’m not him, I don’t mind it though
You don’t like me how you think you do, I like it though
I know I’m fine
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC
Written by: Russell Vitale