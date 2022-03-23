Here Are the Lyrics to Russ’ ‘Handsomer’ Feat. Ktlyn

When Russ wanted to include another artist on his “Handsomer” remix, he opened it up for submissions on TikTok — and user Ktlyn’s smooth verse caught the attention of millions on the platform and Russ himself.

The remix officially arrived soon after, with Ktlyn on the track.

If you need a guide to follow along with the lyrics to Russ’ “Handsomer” remix featuring Ktlyn, find the lyrics below:

I know I’m fine

But the money makes me handsomer

Walk around, smelling like a come-up and the answer for her

Problems but I’m not him, I don’t mind it though

You don’t like me how you think you do, I like it though

I know I’m fine

But the money makes me handsomer

Walk around, smelling like a come-up and the answer for her

Problems but I’m not him, I don’t mind it though

You don’t like me how you think you do, I like it though (look)

I know I’m fine

I won’t lie, that extra coin don’t hurt

But I gets money, baby, I just rather spend yours first

I know for sure the p—y worth more than an Hermès purse

I got the best on Earth so that di– better come with some perks

Yeah, you fine, and the money caught my eye, too

But there’s a big difference between you and my side dude

You be all up in between them thighs, he’s who I lie to

You get my t—ies in your face, he’s gettin’ side-boob, yeah

I know I’m fine

But the money makes me handsomer

Walk around, smelling like a come-up and the answer for her

Problems but I’m not him, I don’t mind it though

You don’t like me how you think you do, I like it though

I know I’m fine

But the money makes me handsomer

Walk around, smelling like a come-up and the answer for her

Problems but I’m not him, I don’t mind it though

You don’t like me how you think you do, I like it though

I know I’m fine

The possibility of paper

Got her tryna tell me I should date her (date her)

She just tryna play me (play me)

I just play it cool, then I play her (play her)

Baby, hate the game, not the player (player)

I’m 5’6 but the money make me 6’5

She said “I love your songs,” I told her to list five

I’m 5’6 but the money make me 6’5

She said “I love your songs,” I told her to list five

I know I’m fine

But the money makes me handsomer

Walk around, smelling like a come-up and the answer for her

Problems but I’m not him, I don’t mind it though

You don’t like me how you think you do, I like it though

I know I’m fine

But the money makes me handsomer

Walk around, smelling like a come-up and the answer for her

Problems but I’m not him, I don’t mind it though

You don’t like me how you think you do, I like it though

I know I’m fine

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC

Written by: Russell Vitale