×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Here Are the Lyrics to Russ’ ‘Handsomer’ Feat. Ktlyn

Follow along with the lyrics to the collaboration that came together thanks to TikTok.

Russ' 'Handsomer' Feat. Ktlyn Lyrics
Russ Chris Fulcher

When Russ wanted to include another artist on his “Handsomer” remix, he opened it up for submissions on TikTok — and user Ktlyn’s smooth verse caught the attention of millions on the platform and Russ himself.

The remix officially arrived soon after, with Ktlyn on the track.

Explore

Explore

Russ

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

If you need a guide to follow along with the lyrics to Russ’ “Handsomer” remix featuring Ktlyn, find the lyrics below:

I know I’m fine
But the money makes me handsomer
Walk around, smelling like a come-up and the answer for her
Problems but I’m not him, I don’t mind it though
You don’t like me how you think you do, I like it though
I know I’m fine
But the money makes me handsomer
Walk around, smelling like a come-up and the answer for her
Problems but I’m not him, I don’t mind it though
You don’t like me how you think you do, I like it though (look)
I know I’m fine

I won’t lie, that extra coin don’t hurt
But I gets money, baby, I just rather spend yours first
I know for sure the p—y worth more than an Hermès purse
I got the best on Earth so that di– better come with some perks
Yeah, you fine, and the money caught my eye, too
But there’s a big difference between you and my side dude
You be all up in between them thighs, he’s who I lie to
You get my t—ies in your face, he’s gettin’ side-boob, yeah

I know I’m fine
But the money makes me handsomer
Walk around, smelling like a come-up and the answer for her
Problems but I’m not him, I don’t mind it though
You don’t like me how you think you do, I like it though
I know I’m fine
But the money makes me handsomer
Walk around, smelling like a come-up and the answer for her
Problems but I’m not him, I don’t mind it though
You don’t like me how you think you do, I like it though
I know I’m fine

The possibility of paper
Got her tryna tell me I should date her (date her)
She just tryna play me (play me)
I just play it cool, then I play her (play her)
Baby, hate the game, not the player (player)
I’m 5’6 but the money make me 6’5
She said “I love your songs,” I told her to list five
I’m 5’6 but the money make me 6’5
She said “I love your songs,” I told her to list five

I know I’m fine
But the money makes me handsomer
Walk around, smelling like a come-up and the answer for her
Problems but I’m not him, I don’t mind it though
You don’t like me how you think you do, I like it though
I know I’m fine
But the money makes me handsomer
Walk around, smelling like a come-up and the answer for her
Problems but I’m not him, I don’t mind it though
You don’t like me how you think you do, I like it though
I know I’m fine

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC

Written by: Russell Vitale

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad