Here Are the Lyrics to Rod Wave’s ‘Cold December’

Rod Wave celebrated the end of a “Cold December” by releasing the lead single off his forthcoming third album at the beginning of January.

The song finds an emotional Rod reminiscing on his past romantic relationships over a sample of Hank Williams Jr.’s “OD’d in December.”

If you need a guide to follow along with Rod Wave’s heartfelt 2022 hit, find them all below:

(Started the tour out in Denver, Colorado)

(I made the first one but I did not make the second show)

Yeah, uh

It’s safe to say I been this way since I was eighteen

The same night I fall in love, I feel it fading

Who can you love, who can you trust now that you’re mainstream?

Don’t want no love, don’t got no trust, I feel me changin’ (yeah)

Sometimes I think about my high school sweetheart (oh)

But times change, people change and grow apart

I fell so hard and fast for Dee, I wanna start a family (family)

She sure resent me, she got pregnant, and she felt abandoned (oh)

That shit with what’s-her-name was faster than I had planned it (oh)

She moved away from San Diego, livin’ in Miami (Miami)

We caught a flight to Puerto Rico, she was sweet as candy (candy)

She just ain’t know she had my heart before the plane landed (yeah)

And by the time I got home (oh)

I just wanted to be alone

I met Brianna through Kearra, they were the best of friends (oh, oh)

She turned her head, and we moved up just like the Jeffersons (yeah)

I need your all each and every day (oh)

If I can’t then I’ll fade

And I don’t mean to rush

But I easily fall in love (yeah)

Uh, in my head I know that that ain’t right

But I believe in first sight, yeah

We can fall in love right here tonight

Run away and be together for life

No more cold Decembers

Lonely cold Decembers

No Decembers

Lonely cold Decembers (yeah)

No more Decembers

Lonely cold Decembers (yeah)

Cold Decembers (yeah)

Lonely cold Decembers, yeah

Mm (grrah), yeah

Uh, uh, uh, yeah

Uh, uh, uh, uh, yeah

(But I OD’d in Denver and I just can’t remember her name)

(I guess you could say that my love life was not up to par)

(Too many nights alone had left some permanent scars)

(She told me she’d love me and I told her that I’d do the same)

(Then I OD’d in Denver and I just can’t remember her name)

(Then I OD’d in Denver and I just can’t remember her name)

(I brought it on myself and I guess that I shouldn’t complain)

(Doc said, “Son, you can’t do anymore of that cocaine”)

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Warner Chappell Music, Inc.

Written by: Evenson Clauseille, Hank Jr. Williams, Justin R. Bradbury, Luke W. Walker, Rodarius M. Green, Thomas Horton