Here Are the Lyrics to Rihanna’s ‘Lift Me Up’

Rihanna made her long-awaited return to music with the heartfelt ballad, “Lift Me Up,” which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart dated Nov. 12.

The song is featured on the soundtrack of the Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and was written as a tribute to the late Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who died from colon cancer in 2020 at age 43. Tems, Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler all have writing credits on the track.

If you need a guide to follow along with Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up,” find the lyrics below.