Here Are the Lyrics to Rihanna’s ‘Lift Me Up’

Follow along with the lyrics to Rihanna's 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' track.

Rihanna
Rihanna attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere at Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Rihanna made her long-awaited return to music with the heartfelt ballad, “Lift Me Up,” which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart dated Nov. 12. 

The song is featured on the soundtrack of the Marvel sequel Black PantherWakanda Forever, and was written as a tribute to the late Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who died from colon cancer in 2020 at age 43. Tems, Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler all have writing credits on the track.

If you need a guide to follow along with Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up,” find the lyrics below.

Mm, mm
Mm, mm

Lift me up
Hold me down
Keep me close
Safe and sound

Burning in a hopeless dream
Hold me when you go to sleep
Keep me in the warmth of your love when you depart
Keep me safe, safe and sound

Lift me up
Hold me down
Keep me close
Safe and sound

Drowning in an endless sea
Take some time and stay with me
Keep me in the strength of your arms
Keep me safe, safe and sound

Lift (lift) me up
Hold me down
Keep me safe
Safe and sound

Burning in a hopeless dream
Hold me when you go to sleep
Keep me safe
We need light, we need love

(Lift) lift me up (me up) in your arms
(Hold) I need love, I need love (me down) I need love
(Keep) hold me (me close) hold me
(Safe) hold me, hold me (and sound) hold me, hold me
(Lift) hold me, hold me (me up) hold me, hold me
(Hold) hold me (me down) hold me
(Keep me safe)
We need light, we need love

Written by: Ludwig Goransson, Robyn Rihanna Fenty, Ryan Coogler, Temilade Openiyi

