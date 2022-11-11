Here Are the Lyrics to Rihanna’s ‘Born Again’

Rihanna followed up her Black Panther: Wakanda Forever track “Lift Me Up” with a second ballad, “Born Again.”
The official Wakanda Forever soundtrack also features offerings from Tems (“No Woman, No Cry”), Stormzy (“Interlude”), Fireboy DML (“Coming Back for You”), CKay and PinkPantheress (“Anya Mmiri”), Burna Boy (“Alone”) and more.
If you need a guide to follow along with Rihanna’s “Born Again,” find the lyrics below:
I give my soul or whatever it takes, never run away
I’ve got enough angels to storm the gates
I’m not afraid, behold the brave
I’ll have it no other away
I miss the emergence and these moments of you
The mere reflection of me
That mirror can’t change it’s view
So until those rivers run out
They are stormy wherever you are
I’ll be there, we carry on (we carry on)
Born again (ooh)
I give my all to this place (I give my all to this place)
I give my whole soul and whatever it takes, never run away
And I relive this just to see your face again
I know that you’ll do the same, born again
Just tell me what I need to do (I’d die and come back)
I’d die and come back just to love you (I’d die and come back)
Just tell me, I’m begging you (just tell me what I need to do)
Just tell me what I need to do, oh
Oh yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah
Oh yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah
Oh yeah, oh yeah
Oh yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Oh yeah, oh yeah, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh (oh yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah)
Oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh (oh yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah)
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
