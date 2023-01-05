Here Are the Lyrics to Rema & Selena Gomez’s ‘Calm Down’

Nigerian artist Rema notched his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart as his single “Calm Down,” remixed with co-lead Selena Gomez, peaked at No. 74.

The 22-year-old Benin City, Nigeria, native (real name: Divine Ikubor) dropped the original version of the song in February 2022 as the second single from his debut solo LP, Rave & Roses. The remix with Gomez arrived Aug. 26, and that version’s official video premiered Sept. 7.

If you need a guide to follow along with Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down,” find the lyrics below:

(Vibez)(Oh, no)Another banger

Baby, calm down, calm down

Girl, this your body e put my heart for lockdown

For lockdown, oh, lockdown

Girl, you sweet like Fanta o

Fanta o

If I tell you say I love you

No dey form yanga o, oh, yanga o

No tell me no, no, no, no

Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Baby, come gimme your lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-love

You got me like whoa-whoa-whoa-whoa-whoa-whoa-whoa-whoa-whoa

Shawty, come gimme your lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-love, hmm

I see this fine girl, for my party, she wear yellow

Every other girl they dey do too much, but this girl mellow

Naim I dey find situation I go use take tell am hello

Finally, I find way to talk to the girl but she no wan’ follow

Who you come dey form for? (Uhum)

Why you no wan’ conform? (Uhum)

Then I start to feel her bum-bum, whoa (uhum)

But she dey gimme small-small, whoa

I know say she sabi pass Don Juan (uhum)

But she feeling insecure

‘Cause her friends go dey gum her like chewing gum (uhum)

Go dey gum her like chewing gum

Yeah, I know I look shy but for you I get down, oh, woah

And my hips make you cry when I’m moving around you (yeah)

Do it once, do it twice (do it twice)

I push back, you hold me tight

Get a taste for a night

Baby, show me you can calm down, calm down

Dance with me and take the lead now, lead now (lead now)

Got you so high that you can’t come down, come down

Don’t you ask, you know you’re allowed, allowed (oh no)

When it’s you I can’t say no-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Baby, gimme lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-love

You got me like whoa-whoa-whoa-whoa-whoa-whoa-whoa-whoa-whoa

Shawty, come gimme your lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-love, hmm

As I reach my house I say make I rest small (make I rest small)

As me I wake up na she dey my mind o (na she dey my mind o)

Day one, day two, I no fit focus (I no fit focus)

Na so me I call am, say make we link up (say make we link up)

Got my hand on your heart now, I can feel it race

If I leave then you say you can never love again

Wanna give you it all but can’t promise that I’ll stay

And that’s the risk you take (you take)

Baby, calm down, calm down

Girl, this your body e put my heart for lockdown

For lockdown, oh, lockdown

Girl, you sweet like Fanta o

Fanta o

If I tell you say I love you

No dey form yanga o, oh, yanga o

No tell me no, no, no, no

Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh (your love, your love)

Baby, come gimme your lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-love

You got me like whoa-whoa-whoa-whoa-whoa-whoa-whoa-whoa-whoa

Shawty, come gimme your lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-love, hmm (oh, whoa)

Your love

