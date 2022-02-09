Here Are the Lyrics to Red Hot Chili Peppers’ ‘Black Summer’

Red Hot Chili Peppers unveiled the lead single off their upcoming 12th studio album, Unlimited Love, which will drop on April 1.
“Black Summer” gave the band their best debut on Billboard‘s Rock & Alternative Airplay chart when the song flew in at No. 3 on the Feb. 12-dated survey.
The upcoming Rick Rubin-produced album is the follow-up to 2016’s The Getaway and marks RHCP’s studio reunion with former guitarist John Frusciante, who they last recorded with on 2006’s Stadium Arcadium.
If you need a guide to follow along with the words of Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Black Summer,” find the lyrics below:
A lazy rain am I
The skies refuse to cry
Cremation takes its piece of your supply
The night is dressed like noon
A sailor spoke too soon
And China’s on the dark side of the moon
(Hit me now)
Platypus are a few
The secret life of roo
A personality I never knew (get it on)
My Greta weighs a ton
The archers on the run
And no one stands alone behind the sun
It’s been a long time since I made a new friend
Waiting on another black summer to end
It’s been a long time and you never know when
Waiting on another black summer to end
Crack the flaming whip
Sailing on a censorship
Riding on a headless horse to make the trip
Been a long time since I made a new friend
Waiting on another black summer to end
It’s been a long time and you never know when
Waiting on another black summer to end
I been waiting
I been waiting
Waiting on another black summer to end
I been waiting
I been waiting
Waiting on another black summer to end
I been waiting
I been waiting
Waiting on another black summer to end
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © MoeBeToBlame
Written by: Anthony Kiedis, John Frusciante, Chad Smith, Michael Balzary