Here Are the Lyrics to Red Hot Chili Peppers’ ‘Black Summer’

Red Hot Chili Peppers unveiled the lead single off their upcoming 12th studio album, Unlimited Love, which will drop on April 1.

“Black Summer” gave the band their best debut on Billboard‘s Rock & Alternative Airplay chart when the song flew in at No. 3 on the Feb. 12-dated survey.

The upcoming Rick Rubin-produced album is the follow-up to 2016’s The Getaway and marks RHCP’s studio reunion with former guitarist John Frusciante, who they last recorded with on 2006’s Stadium Arcadium.

If you need a guide to follow along with the words of Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Black Summer,” find the lyrics below: