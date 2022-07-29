Here Are the Lyrics to Post Malone’s ‘Cooped Up’ Feat. Roddy Ricch

Post Malone and Roddy Ricch‘s newest collaborative track, “Cooped Up,” served as a single to Malone’s Twelve Carat Toothache, released in June.

Speaking with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Malone talked about working with Ricch and said, “He’s just such an incredible man and just a natural performer and vocalist and lyricist. And he just gets after it, and it’s so cool. Dude, and just to watch him grow. And he’s such a beautiful, beautiful man. And so talented, man. I’m so pumped.”

If you need a guide to follow along with Post Malone’s “Cooped Up” featuring Roddy Ricch, find the lyrics below:

Mm-mm-mm

I’m about to pull up

Hit switch, pull curtain (hit switch, pull curtain)

And I’ve been waitin’ so long

Now I gotta resurface (I gotta resurface)

And yeah, we ’bout to toast up

All that bread that we burnin’ (burnin’, burnin’, burnin’)

‘Cause I’ve been feelin’ cooped up (yeah)

I’ve been f—in’ cooped up (mm-mm-mm)

Yeah, I’m off the Bud Light, not the bourbon (mm)

I might chop the roof off the Suburban (skrrt)

Tried to Bia Nice Guy, John Terzian (wow)

‘Til I started throwin’ up in your Birkin (ooh)

Then I woke up in the mornin’

Police showed up at my door with a warrant (f— that sh–)

I remember flushin’ somethin’ down the toilet (flush, flush)

Guess he gotta let me off with a warnin’

Return of the Mack (ah)

Feelin’ like an outcast, I’m the only guy in slacks

That’ll cost you three stacks (three stacks, three stacks)

Now you savin’ that check, why you takin’ my swag?

Can you give me that back?

Gucci my Prada, Miyake (ooh)

Louis, Bottega, and Tommy

All of these things on my body, let’s party (ah-ah-ah)

I’m about to pull up

Hit switch, pull curtain (hit switch, pull curtain)

And I’ve been waitin’ so long

Now I gotta resurface (I gotta resurface)

And yeah, we ’bout to toast up

All that bread that we burnin’ (burnin’, burnin’, burnin’)

‘Cause I’ve been feelin’ cooped up (yeah)

I’ve been f—in’ cooped up (cooped up, mm-mm-mm)

Sh–, gotta pull up

Pull up, I’ma pull up

I pull up, ayy

Got black minks all on the rug, whoa, whoa

Got hella h–s poppin’ drugs, whoa, whoa

In every hood, they show us love, whoa, whoa

Partner in crime with me while we whippin’ in the spaceship

Got it out the pavement, now we gettin’ payment

Everybody ’round me gettin’ money, it’s too contagious

Kept it solid, now we real rich to they amazement

I pulled up the Black Badge ’cause it was cleaner

I ‘member I was just posted up with the demons

And Posty took me on my first damn tour date

He had me rockin’ every night, sold out arenas

A project n—a, I never thought I would see sh–

If I tried to tell you, you prolly wouldn’t believe us

I’m about to pull up

Hit switch, pull curtain (hit switch, pull curtain)

And I’ve been waitin’ so long

Now I gotta resurface (I gotta resurface)

And yeah, we ’bout to toast up

All that bread that we burnin’ (burnin’, burnin’, burnin’)

‘Cause I’ve been feelin’ cooped up (yeah)

I’ve been f—in’ cooped up (cooped up, mm-mm-mm)

‘Til the daylight come, ’til the daylight come

I got sake in my tummy, cigarette in my lungs

It’s eleven in the mornin’ and we still ain’t done

And I’m still that bi—, so what?

Yeah, we ’bout to toast up

All that bread that we burnin’ (burnin’, burnin’, burnin’)

‘Cause I’ve been feelin’ cooped up (yeah)

I’ve been f—in’ cooped up (mm-mm-mm)

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group, Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd.

Written by: Austin Richard Post, William Walsh, Louis Russell Bell, Rodrick Wayne Jr. Moore