×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Here Are the Lyrics to Post Malone’s ‘I Like You (A Happier Song)’ feat. Doja Cat

Follow along with the lyrics to Post Malone and Doja Cat's 'Twelve Carat Toothache' collaboration.

Post Malone
Post Malone performs at the Sahara Tent at 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival weekend 1 - day 2 on April 16, 2022 in Indio, Calif. Matt Winkelmeyer/GI for Coachella

Post Malone took a sweeter tone on his latest album, Twelve Carat Toothache, with the aptly titled Doja Cat collaboration, “I Like You (A Happier Song).”

Post’s fourth studio album hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart dated June 18, continuing his unbroken run of leaders on the tally. 2016’s Stoney, 2018’s beerbongs & bentleys and 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding all topped the chart.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Doja Cat

Post Malone

See latest videos, charts and news

If you need a guide to follow along with Post Malone and Doja Cat’s “I Like You (A Happier Song),” find the lyrics below:

Related

Harry Styles

Here Are the Lyrics to Harry Styles' 'Late Night Talking'

Ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh

Ooh, girl, I like you, I do
I wanna be your friend, go shoppin’ in a Benz
I like you, I do
I’ll hit you when I land, can you fit me in your plans?
I like you, I do
We went over to France and we woke up in Japan
I like you, I do (I do, mm, mm)

Oh, girl, I know you only like it fancy (fancy)
So I pull up in that Maybach Candy
Yeah, your boyfriend’ll never understand me (understand me)
‘Cause I’m ’bout to pull this girl like a hammy, hammy (wow)
Let’s take a lil’ dip, lil’ lady
Hit PCH, one-eighty
Hey, I’ve been thinkin’ lately
That I need someone to save me
Now that I’m famous, I got h–s all around me
But I need a good girl, I need someone to ground me
So please be true, don’t f— around with me
I need someone to share this heart with me
Feel you up, then run it back again (run it back again)

Ooh, girl, I like you, I do (I do)
I wanna be your friend, go shoppin’ in a Benz (woo)
I like you, I do (I do)
I’ll hit you when I land, can you fit me in your plans?
I like you, I do (mm, I do)
We went over to France and we woke up in Japan
I like you, I do (mm, mm, I do)

Let me know when you’re free
‘Cause I’ve been tryna hit it all week, babe
Why you actin’ all sweet?
I know that you want lil’ ol me
I get a little OD
But ain’t s— new to a freak
Lemme drop bands, put a jewel in your teeth
He love the way I drip, turn that pool to the beach
And I coulda copped the Birkin but I cop Céline
Why we got the same taste for the finer things?
Brand new n—- with the same old team
Now he got me on a leash ’cause we said no strings
You know I’m cool with that
Stole the p—-, you ain’t get sued for that (get sued, sued)
Wonder what a n—- might do for that (do, might do)
I could be your Chaka, where Rufus at? (Where?)
Eighty in the Benz when the roof go back, ayy
They don’t wanna see us get too attached, ayy
I just got a feelin’ that we might be friends for a long, long time
Your mine, and you know I like you for that

Ooh, girl, I like you, I do (I do)
I wanna be your friend, go shoppin’ in a Benz
I like you, I do (I do)
I’ll hit you when I land, can you fit me in your plans? (Fit me in your plans)
I like you, I do (I do)
We went over to France and we woke up in Japan
I like you, I do (I do, mm, I do)

I just want you, I just want you
Your heart’s so big but that a– is huge
Just want you, oh baby
Do you like me too? (Yeah, I like you too)

Ooh, girl, I like you, I do (I do)
I wanna be your friend, go shoppin’ in a Benz
I like you, I do (I do, mm, I do)

I like you
I wanna be your girlfriend, baby

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group

Written by: Amala Ratna Dlamini, Austin Richard Post, Billy Walsh, Jasper Lee Harris, Louis Russell Bell

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad