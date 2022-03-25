Here Are the Lyrics to Pharrell Williams’ ‘Just a Cloud Away’

Pharrell Williams contributed the breezy “Just a Cloud Away” to the Despicable Me 2 soundtrack back in 2013, but TikTok has brought back the happy track thanks to a wholesome meme.

If you need a guide to follow along with Pharrell’s “Just a Cloud Away,” find the lyrics below:

This rainy day is temporary

The contrast is why we got ’em

‘Cause sun shining through is just a cloud away way way way way way

Way way way way way way (hey baby!)

So what you blown a fuse (you blown a fuse)

Well that happens to us all (that happens to us all)

When I come with great news (i come with great news)

The day could change (change) change (change) change (change) change (change)

We’ve all, of course, been there before

Been there cryin’, fightin’, the dark

Let good energy be your strong

Won’t get away way way way

This rainy day is temporary

The contrast is why we got ’em

‘Cause sun shining through is just a cloud away way way way way way

Way way way way way way (hey baby!)

Well today the rock star (today the rock star)

Feels like singing the blues (feels like singing the blues)

Don’t abandon that song (don’t abandon that song)

‘Cause the tune could change (change) change (change) change (change) change (change)

We’ve all, of course, been there before

Been there cryin’, fightin’, the dark

Gravity doesn’t need the earth

Snow-balling change (change) change (change) change (change) change (change)

This rainy day is temporary

The contrast is why we got ’em

‘Cause sun shining through is just a cloud away way way way way way

Way way way way way way

Everything is simply told

What goes around us come back around baby

Everything boomerangs

What goes up must come down

Love is warm, winter’s cold

Humility will keep your feet on the ground

So do your thing through the rain

If you understand, won’t you sing with me now?

This rainy day is temporary

The contrast is why we got ’em

‘Cause sun shining through is just a cloud away way way way way way

Way way way way way way

This rainy day is temporary

The contrast is why we got ’em

‘Cause sun shining through is just a cloud away way way way way way

Way way way way way way

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group, Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC

Written by: PHARRELL WILLIAMS