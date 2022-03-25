×
Here Are the Lyrics to Pharrell Williams’ ‘Just a Cloud Away’

Follow along with the lyrics to the 'Despicable Me 2' soundtrack hit.

Pharrell Williams
Pharrell Williams attends the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 23, 2022 in Paris. Victor Boyko/GI For Kenzo

Pharrell Williams contributed the breezy “Just a Cloud Away” to the Despicable Me 2 soundtrack back in 2013, but TikTok has brought back the happy track thanks to a wholesome meme.

If you need a guide to follow along with Pharrell’s “Just a Cloud Away,” find the lyrics below:

This rainy day is temporary
The contrast is why we got ’em
‘Cause sun shining through is just a cloud away way way way way way
Way way way way way way (hey baby!)

So what you blown a fuse (you blown a fuse)
Well that happens to us all (that happens to us all)

When I come with great news (i come with great news)
The day could change (change) change (change) change (change) change (change)

We’ve all, of course, been there before
Been there cryin’, fightin’, the dark
Let good energy be your strong
Won’t get away way way way

This rainy day is temporary
The contrast is why we got ’em
‘Cause sun shining through is just a cloud away way way way way way
Way way way way way way (hey baby!)

Well today the rock star (today the rock star)
Feels like singing the blues (feels like singing the blues)
Don’t abandon that song (don’t abandon that song)
‘Cause the tune could change (change) change (change) change (change) change (change)

We’ve all, of course, been there before
Been there cryin’, fightin’, the dark
Gravity doesn’t need the earth
Snow-balling change (change) change (change) change (change) change (change)

This rainy day is temporary
The contrast is why we got ’em
‘Cause sun shining through is just a cloud away way way way way way
Way way way way way way

Everything is simply told
What goes around us come back around baby
Everything boomerangs
What goes up must come down
Love is warm, winter’s cold
Humility will keep your feet on the ground
So do your thing through the rain
If you understand, won’t you sing with me now?

This rainy day is temporary
The contrast is why we got ’em
‘Cause sun shining through is just a cloud away way way way way way
Way way way way way way

This rainy day is temporary
The contrast is why we got ’em
‘Cause sun shining through is just a cloud away way way way way way
Way way way way way way

