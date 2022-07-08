Here Are the Lyrics to Parmalee’s ‘Take My Name’

Parmalee had country fans swooning when they released their heartfelt love song, “Take My Name.”
The song ascended to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart (dated June 18), marking their third leader on the tally. “To have back-to-back No. 1 songs is incredible,” Matt Smith tells Billboard. “The way country radio and our fans have embraced this song and have helped take it to the top is overwhelming. It feels like we are just getting started.”
If you need a guide to follow along with Parmalee’s “Take My Name,” find the lyrics below:
Take my hand, let me make you mine
I’m through waiting, taking my time
Never felt like this before
Take my name and make it yours
I hope you don’t think it’s a little bit crazy
Saying this all so soon
But baby, it’s the right time, knew it from the first time
That I laid eyes on you
It’s okay, let ’em say what they want
They might think I should wait but I don’t, nah, I don’t
Wanna waste a minute, girl, I want you in it
Every single part of my world
So take my hand, let me make you mine
I’m through waiting, taking my time
Never felt like this before
Take my name and make it yours
I know I’m the last guy, anybody think might
Ever be talking like this, yeah
But I can see my future in your eyes tonight
And taste forever on your lips
I’m like, hold up a minute, don’t go
Ain’t no way I can take this slow, so
Go ahead and tell me I’m outta my mind
Or baby, just tell me yes
And take my hand, let me make you mine
I’m through waiting, taking my time
Never felt like this before
Take my name and make it yours
Take my days, baby, take my nights
Go and take the rest of my life
Oh, ’cause I don’t wanna wait no more
Take my name and make it yours, yeah
Take it all, baby, I don’t ever want it back
Take it all, yeah, everything that I have
Take my hand, let me make you mine
I’m through waiting, taking my time
Never felt like this before
Take my name and make it yours
Take my days, baby, take my nights
Go and take the rest of my life
Oh, ’cause I don’t wanna wait no more
Take my name and make it yours
Make it yours
Oh, ’cause I don’t wanna wait no more
Take my name and make it yours
Written by: Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson, David Fanning II, Matt Thomas