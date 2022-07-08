Here Are the Lyrics to Parmalee’s ‘Take My Name’

Parmalee had country fans swooning when they released their heartfelt love song, “Take My Name.”

The song ascended to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart (dated June 18), marking their third leader on the tally. “To have back-to-back No. 1 songs is incredible,” Matt Smith tells Billboard. “The way country radio and our fans have embraced this song and have helped take it to the top is overwhelming. It feels like we are just getting started.”

If you need a guide to follow along with Parmalee’s “Take My Name,” find the lyrics below:

Take my hand, let me make you mine

I’m through waiting, taking my time

Never felt like this before

Take my name and make it yours

I hope you don’t think it’s a little bit crazy

Saying this all so soon

But baby, it’s the right time, knew it from the first time

That I laid eyes on you

It’s okay, let ’em say what they want

They might think I should wait but I don’t, nah, I don’t

Wanna waste a minute, girl, I want you in it

Every single part of my world

So take my hand, let me make you mine

I’m through waiting, taking my time

Never felt like this before

Take my name and make it yours

I know I’m the last guy, anybody think might

Ever be talking like this, yeah

But I can see my future in your eyes tonight

And taste forever on your lips

I’m like, hold up a minute, don’t go

Ain’t no way I can take this slow, so

Go ahead and tell me I’m outta my mind

Or baby, just tell me yes

And take my hand, let me make you mine

I’m through waiting, taking my time

Never felt like this before

Take my name and make it yours

Take my days, baby, take my nights

Go and take the rest of my life

Oh, ’cause I don’t wanna wait no more

Take my name and make it yours, yeah

Take it all, baby, I don’t ever want it back

Take it all, yeah, everything that I have

Take my hand, let me make you mine

I’m through waiting, taking my time

Never felt like this before

Take my name and make it yours

Take my days, baby, take my nights

Go and take the rest of my life

Oh, ’cause I don’t wanna wait no more

Take my name and make it yours

Make it yours

Oh, ’cause I don’t wanna wait no more

Take my name and make it yours

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd.

Written by: Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson, David Fanning II, Matt Thomas