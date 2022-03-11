Here Are the Lyrics to Parker McCollum’s ‘To Be Loved by You’

Parker McCollum wants to know what it’s like “To Be Loved by You” in his latest smash, which peaked at No. 2 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart and No. 46 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week (dated March 12).

He was announced as the new male artist of the year winner at the 57th annual ACM Awards ahead of the awards show broadcast earlier this week, where he performed “Pretty Heart.”

Check out the lyrics below.

Hell, maybe I’m right, maybe I’m wrong

Finding out why shouldn’t take this long

Easier said than done, I guess

I’m a little bit harder to love than the rest

Why does this have to be so hard?

Doin’ my best to hold your heart

And I, I’ll never let it go again

So why are you always angry?

Why are you always quiet?

Why do you sleep alone

When I know you don’t like it?

Maybe you might be different

Would it kill you to tell me the truth

What in the hell does a man

Have to do

To be loved by you?

Well, I’ve been running as fast as I can

And you’ll never get over what you can’t understand

Pissed off, hanging up the telephone

Forever ain’t far, I’m heading home

Maybe I’m right, maybe I’m wrong

Last time you ever gonna find me gone

And I, I’ll never let you go again

So why are you always angry?

Why are you always quiet?

Why do you sleep alone

When I know you don’t like it?

Maybe you might be different

Would it kill you to tell me the truth

What in the hell does a man

Have to do

To be loved by

You?

So why are you always angry?

Why are you always quiet?

Why do you sleep alone

When I know you don’t like it?

Maybe you might be different

Would it kill you to tell me the truth

What in the hell does a man

Have to do

To be loved by you?

To be loved by you

To be loved by you

To be loved by you

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Warner Chappell Music, Inc.

Written by: Parker Yancey McCollum, Rhett Akins