Here Are the Lyrics to Parker McCollum’s ‘To Be Loved by You’

Parker McCollum wants to know what it’s like “To Be Loved by You” in his latest smash, which peaked at No. 2 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart and No. 46 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week (dated March 12).
He was announced as the new male artist of the year winner at the 57th annual ACM Awards ahead of the awards show broadcast earlier this week, where he performed “Pretty Heart.”
Check out the lyrics below.
Hell, maybe I’m right, maybe I’m wrong
Finding out why shouldn’t take this long
Easier said than done, I guess
I’m a little bit harder to love than the rest
Why does this have to be so hard?
Doin’ my best to hold your heart
And I, I’ll never let it go again
So why are you always angry?
Why are you always quiet?
Why do you sleep alone
When I know you don’t like it?
Maybe you might be different
Would it kill you to tell me the truth
What in the hell does a man
Have to do
To be loved by you?
Well, I’ve been running as fast as I can
And you’ll never get over what you can’t understand
Pissed off, hanging up the telephone
Forever ain’t far, I’m heading home
Maybe I’m right, maybe I’m wrong
Last time you ever gonna find me gone
And I, I’ll never let you go again
So why are you always angry?
Why are you always quiet?
Why do you sleep alone
When I know you don’t like it?
Maybe you might be different
Would it kill you to tell me the truth
What in the hell does a man
Have to do
To be loved by
You?
So why are you always angry?
Why are you always quiet?
Why do you sleep alone
When I know you don’t like it?
Maybe you might be different
Would it kill you to tell me the truth
What in the hell does a man
Have to do
To be loved by you?
To be loved by you
To be loved by you
To be loved by you
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Warner Chappell Music, Inc.
Written by: Parker Yancey McCollum, Rhett Akins