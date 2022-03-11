×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Here Are the Lyrics to Parker McCollum’s ‘To Be Loved by You’

"To Be Loved by You" has peaked at No. 2 on the Country Airplay chart this week in its 55th frame.

Parker McCollum
Parker McCollum Carlos Ruiz

Parker McCollum wants to know what it’s like “To Be Loved by You” in his latest smash, which peaked at No. 2 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart and No. 46 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week (dated March 12).

He was announced as the new male artist of the year winner at the 57th annual ACM Awards ahead of the awards show broadcast earlier this week, where he performed “Pretty Heart.”

Explore

Explore

Parker McCollum

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Check out the lyrics below.

Hell, maybe I’m right, maybe I’m wrong
Finding out why shouldn’t take this long
Easier said than done, I guess
I’m a little bit harder to love than the rest
Why does this have to be so hard?
Doin’ my best to hold your heart
And I, I’ll never let it go again

So why are you always angry?
Why are you always quiet?
Why do you sleep alone
When I know you don’t like it?
Maybe you might be different
Would it kill you to tell me the truth
What in the hell does a man
Have to do
To be loved by you?

Well, I’ve been running as fast as I can
And you’ll never get over what you can’t understand
Pissed off, hanging up the telephone
Forever ain’t far, I’m heading home
Maybe I’m right, maybe I’m wrong
Last time you ever gonna find me gone
And I, I’ll never let you go again

So why are you always angry?
Why are you always quiet?
Why do you sleep alone
When I know you don’t like it?
Maybe you might be different
Would it kill you to tell me the truth
What in the hell does a man
Have to do
To be loved by
You?

So why are you always angry?
Why are you always quiet?
Why do you sleep alone
When I know you don’t like it?
Maybe you might be different
Would it kill you to tell me the truth
What in the hell does a man
Have to do
To be loved by you?

To be loved by you
To be loved by you
To be loved by you

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Warner Chappell Music, Inc.

Written by: Parker Yancey McCollum, Rhett Akins

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad