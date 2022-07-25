Here Are the Lyrics to OneRepublic’s ‘I Ain’t Worried’

OneRepublic brought the energy to the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack with their breezy track, “I Ain’t Worried.”

The song marks the Ryan Tedder-led band’s first song on Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart since 2014, as “I Ain’t Worried” debuted at No. 43 on the survey dated July 9.

If you need a guide to follow along with OneRepublic’s “I Ain’t Worried,” find the lyrics below:

I don’t know what you’ve been told

But time is running out, no need to take it slow

I’m stepping to you toe to toe

I should be scared, honey, maybe so

But I ain’t worried ’bout it right now (right now)

Keeping dreams alive, 1999, heroes

I ain’t worried ’bout it right now (right now)

Swimming in the floods, dancing on the clouds below

I ain’t worried ’bout it

I ain’t worried ’bout it

(Hey)

I don’t know what you’ve been told

But time is running out so spend it like it’s gold

I’m living like I’m nine zeros

Got no regrets even when I am broke, yeah

I’m at my best when I got something I’m wanting to steal

Way too busy for them problems and problems to feel, yeah, yeah

No stressing, just obsessing with sealing the deal

I’ll take it in and let it go

But I ain’t worried ’bout it right now (right now)

Keeping dreams alive, 1999, heroes

I ain’t worried ’bout it right now (right now)

Swimming in the floods, dancing on the clouds below

I ain’t worried ’bout it

I ain’t worried ’bout it

(Hey)

Ooh, ooh

I ain’t worried

Ooh, ooh

Oh, no, no

I ain’t worried ’bout it right now (right now)

Keeping dreams alive, 1999, heroes

I ain’t worried ’bout it right now (right now)

Swimming in the floods, dancing on the clouds below

I ain’t worried ’bout it (woo ooh)

(Hey)

I ain’t worried ’bout it (woo ooh)

(Hey)

I ain’t worried ’bout it

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Downtown Music Publishing

Written by: Bjorn Yttling, Brent Michael Kutzle, John Eriksson, Peter Moren, Ryan B. Tedder, Tyler Spry