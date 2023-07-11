Here Are the Lyrics to Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Vampire’

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” sunk its teeth into the Billboard Hot 100 dated July 15, 2023, debuting atop the chart.

The track follows Hot 100 hits “Drivers License” and “Good 4 U” in 2021, both of which also launched at No. 1. “Vampire” serves as the lead single from Rodrigo’s upcoming sophomore album GUTS, due out Sept. 8, and since “Drivers License” introduced her first project, Sour, she becomes the first artist ever to debut the lead singles from two career-opening albums at No. 1 on the Hot 100.

If you need a guide to follow along with Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire,” find the lyrics below:

Hate to give the satisfaction asking how you’re doing nowHow’s the castle built off people you pretend to care about?Just what you wantedLook at you, cool guy, you got itI see the parties and the diamonds sometimes when I close my eyesSix months of torture you sold as some forbidden paradiseI loved you trulyYou gotta laugh at the stupidity

‘Cause I’ve made some real big mistakes

But you make the worst one look fine

I should’ve known it was strange

You only come out at night

I used to think I was smart

But you made me look so naïve

The way you sold me for parts

As you sunk your teeth into me, oh

Bloodsucker, famef—er

Bleeding me dry like a goddamn vampire

And every girl I ever talked to told me you were bad, bad news

You called them crazy, God, I hate the way I called them crazy too

You’re so convincing

How do you lie without flinching?

(How do you lie? How do you lie? How do you lie?)

Oh, what a mesmerizing, paralyzing, f—ed up little thrill

Can’t figure out just how you do it and God knows I never will

Went for me and not her

‘Cause girls your age know better

I’ve made some real big mistakes

But you make the worst one look fine

I should’ve known it was strange

You only come out at night

I used to think I was smart

But you made me look so naïve

The way you sold me for parts

As you sunk your teeth into me, oh

Bloodsucker, famef—er

Bleeding me dry like a goddamn vampire

You said it was true love, but wouldn’t that be hard?

You can’t love anyone, ’cause that would mean you had a heart

I tried to help you out, now I know that I can’t

‘Cause how you think’s the kind of thing I’ll never understand

I’ve made some real big mistakes

But you make the worst one look fine

I should’ve known it was strange

You only come out at night

I used to think I was smart

But you made me look so naïve

The way you sold me for parts

As you sunk your teeth into me, oh

Bloodsucker, famef—er

Bleeding me dry like a goddamn vampire

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC

Written by: Olivia Rodrigo, Daniel Nigro