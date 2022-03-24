Here Are the Lyrics to Nirvana’s ‘Something in the Way’

It’s been 31 years since Nirvana released “Something in the Way” on their 1991 album, Nevermind — but thanks to The Batman, the song is getting a second life in 2022.
Thanks to its feature in The Batman, the latest DC Bat-movie starring Robert Pattinson, the deep cut has been surging in streams since the film’s release on March 4.
If you need a guide to follow along to Nirvana’s “Something in the Way,” find the lyrics below:
Underneath the bridge
Tarp has sprung a leak
And the animals I’ve trapped
Have all become my pets
And I’m living off of grass
And the drippings from the ceiling
It’s okay to eat fish
‘Cause they don’t have any feelings
Something in the way
Mm
Something in the way, yeah
Mm
Something in the way
Mm
Something in the way, yeah
Mm
Something in the way
Mm
Something in the way, yeah
Mm
Underneath the bridge
Tarp has sprung a leak
And the animals I’ve trapped
Have all become my pets
And I’m living off of grass
And the drippings from the ceiling
It’s okay to eat fish
‘Cause they don’t have any feelings
Something in the way
Mm
Something in the way, yeah
Mm
Something in the way
Mm
Something in the way, yeah
Mm
Something in the way
Mm
Something in the way, yeah
Mm
Something in the way
Mm
Something in the way, yeah
Mm
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © BMG Rights Management
Written by: Kurt Cobain