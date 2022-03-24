Here Are the Lyrics to Nirvana’s ‘Something in the Way’

It’s been 31 years since Nirvana released “Something in the Way” on their 1991 album, Nevermind — but thanks to The Batman, the song is getting a second life in 2022.

Thanks to its feature in The Batman, the latest DC Bat-movie starring Robert Pattinson, the deep cut has been surging in streams since the film’s release on March 4.

If you need a guide to follow along to Nirvana’s “Something in the Way,” find the lyrics below: