Here Are the Lyrics to Nicky Youre & Dazy's 'Sunroof'

Follow along with the lyrics to Nicky Youre and Dazy's breezy TikTok-viral hit.

Nicky Youre
Nicky Youre Nathan Phan

Nicky Youre and Dazy’s “Sunroof” drove up 12-9 on the Billboard Hot 100 dated Aug. 13, marking each act’s first top 10.

The team-up is first title to reach Billboard‘s charts for both artists, with Orange County, Calif., native Nicky Youre having received a DM from Dazy on Instagram, spurring the song, which the former wrote and the latter produced.

If you need a guide to follow along with Nicky Youre and Dazy’s “Sunroof,” find the lyrics below:

La da la da da, la da da da
La da la da di da da, la da da da da
La da la da da, la da da
La da la da di da

I got my head out the sunroof
I’m blasting our favorite tunes
I only got one thing on my mind
You got me stuck on the thought of you
You’re making me feel brand new
You’re more than the sunshine in my eyes

You got those pretty eyes in your head, you know it
You got me dancing in my bed so let me show it
You are exactly what I want, kinda cool and kinda not
Wanna give myself to you

Yeah, we’re driving down the freeway at night
I only got one thing in the back of my mind (you got me stuck on the thought of you)
I’m feeling like this might be my time to shine
With you, with you, with you

I got my head out the sunroof
I’m blasting our favorite tunes
I only got one thing on my mind
You got me stuck on the thought of you
You’re making me feel brand new
You’re more than the sunshine in my eyes

I got my head out the sunroof
Oh-whoa, oh-whoa, ooh
You got me stuck on the thought of you
Oh-whoa, oh-whoa, ooh

Yeah, we’re driving down the freeway at night
I only got one thing in the back of my mind (you got me stuck on the thought of you)
I’m feeling like this might be my time to shine
With you, with you, with you

I got my head out the sunroof
I’m blasting our favorite tunes
I only got one thing on my mind
You got me stuck on the thought of you
You’re making me feel brand new
You’re more than the sunshine in my eyes

La da la da da, la da da da
La da la da di da da, la da da da da
La da la da da, la da da da
La da la da di da da da

La da la da da, la da da da
La da la da di da da, la da da da da
La da la da da, la da da da
La da la da di da

Written by: Nicholas Scott Ure, Aidan Garrett Rodriguez, Nicholas Xavier Minutaglio

