Here Are the Lyrics to Nicky Youre & Dazy’s ‘Sunroof’

Nicky Youre and Dazy’s “Sunroof” drove up 12-9 on the Billboard Hot 100 dated Aug. 13, marking each act’s first top 10.

The team-up is first title to reach Billboard‘s charts for both artists, with Orange County, Calif., native Nicky Youre having received a DM from Dazy on Instagram, spurring the song, which the former wrote and the latter produced.

If you need a guide to follow along with Nicky Youre and Dazy’s “Sunroof,” find the lyrics below:

La da la da da, la da da da

La da la da di da da, la da da da da

La da la da da, la da da

La da la da di da

I got my head out the sunroof

I’m blasting our favorite tunes

I only got one thing on my mind

You got me stuck on the thought of you

You’re making me feel brand new

You’re more than the sunshine in my eyes

You got those pretty eyes in your head, you know it

You got me dancing in my bed so let me show it

You are exactly what I want, kinda cool and kinda not

Wanna give myself to you

Yeah, we’re driving down the freeway at night

I only got one thing in the back of my mind (you got me stuck on the thought of you)

I’m feeling like this might be my time to shine

With you, with you, with you

I got my head out the sunroof

I’m blasting our favorite tunes

I only got one thing on my mind

You got me stuck on the thought of you

You’re making me feel brand new

You’re more than the sunshine in my eyes

I got my head out the sunroof

Oh-whoa, oh-whoa, ooh

You got me stuck on the thought of you

Oh-whoa, oh-whoa, ooh

Yeah, we’re driving down the freeway at night

I only got one thing in the back of my mind (you got me stuck on the thought of you)

I’m feeling like this might be my time to shine

With you, with you, with you

I got my head out the sunroof

I’m blasting our favorite tunes

I only got one thing on my mind

You got me stuck on the thought of you

You’re making me feel brand new

You’re more than the sunshine in my eyes

La da la da da, la da da da

La da la da di da da, la da da da da

La da la da da, la da da da

La da la da di da da da

La da la da da, la da da da

La da la da di da da, la da da da da

La da la da da, la da da da

La da la da di da

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC

Written by: Nicholas Scott Ure, Aidan Garrett Rodriguez, Nicholas Xavier Minutaglio