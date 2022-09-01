Here Are the Lyrics to Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl’

Nicki Minaj got her first Hot 100 No. 1 as an unaccompanied artist and her third overall as “Super Freaky Girl” skyrocketed to the top of the Billboard Hot 100.
Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl,” which samples Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak,” is the first No. 1 debut for a hip-hop song by a solo female and no accompanying acts since Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)” in 1998. Minaj’s latest No. 1 hit follows her previous chart toppers “Trollz,” with 6ix9ine, and her featured turn on Doja Cat’s “Say So,” both in 2020.
If you need a guide to follow along with Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl,” find the lyrics below:
She’s alright
That girl’s alright with me
Yeah
Ayo (hey, hey, hey, hey)
I can lick it, I can ride it while you slippin’ and slidin’
I can do all them little tricks and keep the di– up inside it
You can smack it, you can grip it, you can go down and kiss it
And every time he leave me ‘lone, he always tell me he miss it
He want a F-R-E-A-K (freaky girl)
F-R-E-A-K (freaky girl)
A-K, A-K, A-K, E-A-K (freaky girl)
F-R-E-A-K (freaky girl)
Uh, okay
One thing about me, I’m the baddest alive
He know the prettiest bi— didn’t come until I arrive
I don’t let bi—es get to me, I f— they man if they try
I got a princess face, a killer body, samurai mind
They can’t be Nicki, they so stupid, I just laugh when they try
A thong bikini up my a–, I think I’ll go for a dive
His ex bi— went up against me, but she didn’t survive
On applications I write, “Pressure” ’cause that’s what I apply (brr)
P-p-p-pressure applied, can’t f— a regular guy
Wetter than umbrellas and stickier than apple pie
I can lick it, I can ride it while you slippin’ and slidin’
I can do all them little tricks and keep the di– up inside it
You can smack it, you can grip it, you can go down and kiss it
And every time he leave me ‘lone, he always tell me he miss it
He want a F-R-E-A-K (freaky girl)
F-R-E-A-K (freaky girl)
A-K, A-K, A-K, E-A-K (freaky girl)
F-R-E-A-K (freaky girl)
‘Cause, what the f—? This ain’t Chanel, n—a, custom down
Like, what the f—? This ain’t Burberry, custom brown
He said, “Could you throw it back while you touch the ground?”
Then he said, “Do that p—y purr?” I said, “Yup, meow”
Hold up, f—boys, ain’t need no for you to roll up
Ain’t no need for you to double tap neither, scroll up
Keep these bi—es on they toes like Manolo
Be on the lookout when I come through, BOLO
Oh, whoa
Elegant bi— with a h- glow
If it ain’t big, then I won’t blow
Eeny, meeny, miny, moe
F— is the tea? I just F’d a G (let’s go)
Made him say, “Uh,” just ask Master P (let’s go)
Ball so hard, I just took a knee (let’s go)
Get me rocky ASAP, n—a, word to Rih (let’s go)
Freak
F-F-Freak
Some gyal a freak, gyal a freak
Gyal a freak, freak, freak, freak
I can lick it, I can ride it while you slippin’ and slidin’
I can do all them little tricks and keep the di– up inside it
You can smack it, you can grip it, you can go down and kiss it
And every time he leave me ‘lone, he always tell me he miss it
He want a F-R-E-A-K (freaky girl)
F-R-E-A-K (freaky girl)
A-K, A-K, A-K, E-A-K (freaky girl)
F-R-E-A-K (freaky girl)
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group
Written by: Alonzo Miller, Rick James, Onika Tanya Maraj, Aaron Joseph, Lauren Miller, Vaughn Oliver, Lukas Gottwald, Gamal Lewis