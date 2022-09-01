Here Are the Lyrics to Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl’

Nicki Minaj got her first Hot 100 No. 1 as an unaccompanied artist and her third overall as “Super Freaky Girl” skyrocketed to the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl,” which samples Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak,” is the first No. 1 debut for a hip-hop song by a solo female and no accompanying acts since Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)” in 1998. Minaj’s latest No. 1 hit follows her previous chart toppers “Trollz,” with 6ix9ine, and her featured turn on Doja Cat’s “Say So,” both in 2020.

If you need a guide to follow along with Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl,” find the lyrics below:

She’s alright

That girl’s alright with me

Yeah

Ayo (hey, hey, hey, hey)

I can lick it, I can ride it while you slippin’ and slidin’

I can do all them little tricks and keep the di– up inside it

You can smack it, you can grip it, you can go down and kiss it

And every time he leave me ‘lone, he always tell me he miss it

He want a F-R-E-A-K (freaky girl)

F-R-E-A-K (freaky girl)

A-K, A-K, A-K, E-A-K (freaky girl)

F-R-E-A-K (freaky girl)

Uh, okay

One thing about me, I’m the baddest alive

He know the prettiest bi— didn’t come until I arrive

I don’t let bi—es get to me, I f— they man if they try

I got a princess face, a killer body, samurai mind

They can’t be Nicki, they so stupid, I just laugh when they try

A thong bikini up my a–, I think I’ll go for a dive

His ex bi— went up against me, but she didn’t survive

On applications I write, “Pressure” ’cause that’s what I apply (brr)

P-p-p-pressure applied, can’t f— a regular guy

Wetter than umbrellas and stickier than apple pie

I can lick it, I can ride it while you slippin’ and slidin’

I can do all them little tricks and keep the di– up inside it

You can smack it, you can grip it, you can go down and kiss it

And every time he leave me ‘lone, he always tell me he miss it

He want a F-R-E-A-K (freaky girl)

F-R-E-A-K (freaky girl)

A-K, A-K, A-K, E-A-K (freaky girl)

F-R-E-A-K (freaky girl)

‘Cause, what the f—? This ain’t Chanel, n—a, custom down

Like, what the f—? This ain’t Burberry, custom brown

He said, “Could you throw it back while you touch the ground?”

Then he said, “Do that p—y purr?” I said, “Yup, meow”

Hold up, f—boys, ain’t need no for you to roll up

Ain’t no need for you to double tap neither, scroll up

Keep these bi—es on they toes like Manolo

Be on the lookout when I come through, BOLO

Oh, whoa

Elegant bi— with a h- glow

If it ain’t big, then I won’t blow

Eeny, meeny, miny, moe

F— is the tea? I just F’d a G (let’s go)

Made him say, “Uh,” just ask Master P (let’s go)

Ball so hard, I just took a knee (let’s go)

Get me rocky ASAP, n—a, word to Rih (let’s go)

Freak

F-F-Freak

Some gyal a freak, gyal a freak

Gyal a freak, freak, freak, freak

I can lick it, I can ride it while you slippin’ and slidin’

I can do all them little tricks and keep the di– up inside it

You can smack it, you can grip it, you can go down and kiss it

And every time he leave me ‘lone, he always tell me he miss it

He want a F-R-E-A-K (freaky girl)

F-R-E-A-K (freaky girl)

A-K, A-K, A-K, E-A-K (freaky girl)

F-R-E-A-K (freaky girl)

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group

Written by: Alonzo Miller, Rick James, Onika Tanya Maraj, Aaron Joseph, Lauren Miller, Vaughn Oliver, Lukas Gottwald, Gamal Lewis