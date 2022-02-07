Here Are the Lyrics to Nicki Minaj & Lil Baby’s ‘Do We Have a Problem?’

Nicki Minaj reclaimed her throne in the rap game on Friday (Feb. 4), a Lil Baby collaboration titled “Do We Have a Problem?”

In the action-packed accompanying music video for “Do We Have A Problem?,” Minaj tries her hand as a superfly law enforcer and anti-hero, acting opposite Joseph Sikora, who plays gangster Frank Cosgrove Jr. in the hit Netflix series Ozark.

The new track is the rap star’s first single since her pair of 2020 releases: No. 1 hit “Trollz” with 6ix9ine and “What That Speed Bout?!” featuring Mike Will Made-It and YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

If you need a guide to follow along with Minaj’s “Do We Have a Problem?,” see them all below:

I just told P, “This really n—as’ worst nightmare, man

They don’t wanna see Lil Baby with the Barbie” (Papi Yerr)

Tell ’em my niña, my bi—, she a rider

I got a shooter, and I got a driver

They want that heat, I’m the only provider

Little bad foreign bi—, word to Fivio

N—as know the vibe, that’s word to five, yo

Beef, we ’bout to resolve, yo

Pull up on a opp, do we have a problem?

Hmm, hold up shorty, hold up bi—, please don’t touch me

Look at my fit, look at my ankle, look at my wrist

This one a pack, this one a brick

That one a opp, that one a lick

This one for Pop, this one for Juice

I am the one, bi—, you a deuce (brrt)

N—as give it up in my city

Really shed blood in my city (get love in my city)

N—as’ll son your whole set like it’s a round six clips

Whole team get flyer than round trips, bi—

She’s still spyin’ on my flicks (flicks)

He admirin’ my drip (drip)

Check what I do, the check’ll clear too

Pull up like a drive-thru, so check your rearview

I don’t care how long it take to get a opp back

All my n—as outside, steak, bi—, we outback (outback)

I don’t care how long it take to get a (opp back)

All my n—as (outside), steak, bi—, (we outback)

Brrt

Tell ’em my niña, my bi—, she a rider

I got a shooter, and I got a driver

They want that heat, I’m the only provider

Little bad foreign bi—, word to Fivio

N—as know the vibe, that’s word to five, yo

Beef, we ’bout to resolve, yo

Pull up on a opp, do we have a problem?

Ayo Baby, let’s go

2022, I’m comin’ through in that new sh– (oop)

How we opps? You see me and you don’t do sh– (brrt)

I done really trapped in the Carter, I got the blueprint

Gallery Department, went shoppin’, I like the loose fit

What’s the point of havin’ this muscle if you don’t use it?

I play the game to win, I’m not losin’

Opps know my address, I’m not movin’

Brodie know to take it to trial, they gotta prove it

She get what she want when we screwin’

I’m on point, I know what I’m doin’

Way too smart to act like I’m stupid

I get my advice from Mike Rubin

I’m not by myself, my whole crew lit

Next year Chanel, I put her in that new print

It is what it is, I can’t make no excuses (yeah, yeah, yeah)

I hit the whole group, do that make me a groupie?

Balenciaga coat, this is not Gucci

We went city to city in bulletproofs

You can’t run with my gang, they’ll bully you

Been had switches, I know what them fullys do

I’m a vibe, let me know what you wanna do

Ain’t no fun by yourself, bring a friend or two

(We be ménagin’, it boost up his ego)

She a lil’ demon off that Casamigos (woo)

Yeah, Baby

Tell ’em my niña, my bi—, she a rider

I got a shooter, and I got a driver

They want that heat, I’m the only provider

Little bad foreign bi—, word to Fivio

N—as know the vibe, that’s word to five, yo

Beef, we ’bout to resolve, yo

Pull up on a opp, do we have a problem?

There’s no autotune on me, is there? (Nope)

Don’t mean a rapper when I say bi—es ride the wave

Floodin’ my watch, but ain’t givin’ a clown the time of day

Ain’t-ain’t talkin’ Christmas, wouldn’t holla in my holidays

I-I f— with n—as that be shootin’ at they opps for days

Trust me (trust me), they gon’ let me know (know)

They gon’ rep me when they catch you lackin’

That .45 Special flow (flow)

They gon’ wet you, yo (yo)

Yes, I’m always good for the bag

N—as gon’ hop out on that ass, ski mask

Heavy on the ski-mask too

And the ski-mask ain’t for the pandemi’

It-it go with the semi, paid a pretty damn penny

(Brrt)

Ski-mask way

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group

Written by: Anthony Woart Jr., Dominique Jones, Joshua Goods, Onika Maraj