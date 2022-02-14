Here Are the Lyrics to Nicki Minaj & Lil Baby’s ‘Bussin’

Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby were a musical combo that was so nice, they did it twice.

Only a week after releasing their “Do We Have a Problem?” collab — which debuts at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week — Minaj and Baby are back again with “Bussin,” which dropped on Friday. But what are they talking about in their new lyrics?

Find every word from Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby’s “Bussin” below:

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Lil Baby Nicki Minaj See latest videos, charts and news