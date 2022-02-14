Here Are the Lyrics to Nicki Minaj & Lil Baby’s ‘Bussin’

Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby were a musical combo that was so nice, they did it twice.
Only a week after releasing their “Do We Have a Problem?” collab — which debuts at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week — Minaj and Baby are back again with “Bussin,” which dropped on Friday. But what are they talking about in their new lyrics?
Find every word from Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby’s “Bussin” below:
Yeah, my connect just now sent my wrist back
Tell these bi—es, “Give my drip back”
Strawberry Ferrari, whip that
Like to look back when he h-h-h-h-hit that
A– and thighs, that’s where I’m thick at
Told his ex she ain’t gettin’ that di– back
I call Baby, “Yo, where that stick at?”
Tell that boy come get his sh– back
If they act up, we gon’ fix that
My new n—a ain’t with that chit chat
You know, you ain’t gettin’ your bi— back
Man, I do it, bi—, I did that
Wish a bi— would, I ain’t takin’ my wish back (woo)
This cost half a ticket, plus tax
Big ol’ Draco for a mishap
It say, “Barbie” on my wrist tat’
I ain’t at the bus stop, but my n—as bust back (bust back)
VVS’s bu-bu-bussin’
A– so fat, it’s bu-bu-bussin’
Bag so full, it’s bu-bu-bussin’
Drivin’ foreigns, bi—es bussin’ (Queen)
We run sh–, no question
Bad lil’ bi— get wet, I’m bussin’
Don’t like good boys, I like hustlers
I don’t talk a lot, I got a few questions
I’m that guy, don’t miss your blessings
Life’s too short to be around here stressin’
A– so fat, when she walk dress lift up
Nobody move but us, it’s a stickup (brrr-brrt)
S790 sound like it got hiccups
No matter what, when I call, I’ll pick up
Tell me all the business, I ain’t spittin’ my teacup
Go to sleep in Paris, wakin’ up in Mykonos
I’ma lil’ busy, go shoppin’ ’til I finish
Send-send me with an AMEX, I don’t need a limit
Every-every bit of seven hundred, this is not a rental
Yellow-yellow Lamborghini coupe, this is not a lemon
VVS’s bu-bu-bussin’
A– so fat, it’s bu-bu-bussin’
Bag so full, it’s bu-bu-bussin’
Drivin’ foreigns, bi—es bussin’ (Queen)
I’m tryin’ to ball, I just copped me some hoops
Blonde on my inches, brown on the roots
Ca-Candy apple sticky, red bag, not the fruit
Co-copped me them cute double C’s on my boot
I’ma lil’ busy, go shop until I finish
Send-send me with an AMEX, I don’t need a limit
Every-every bit of seven hundred, this is not a rental
Yellow-yellow Lamborghini coupe, this is not a lemon
I f— him like a boss, Dolce Gabbana scarf
Burberry, ask Siri, I don’t ever take a loss
Big whips, sound like his drip
Big stick, a hundred clips
If it’s givin’ what it’s ‘posed to, I might put it on the lip (woo)
VVS’s bu-bu-bussin’
A– so fat, it’s bu-bu-bussin’
Bag so full, it’s bu-bu-bussin’
Drivin’ foreigns, bi—es bussin’
VVS’s bu-bu-bussin’
A– so fat, it’s bu-bu-bussin’
Bag so full, it’s bu-bu-bussin’
Drivin’ foreigns, bi—es bussin’ (Queen)
