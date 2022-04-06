Here Are the Lyrics to Nicki Minaj & Fivio Foreign’s ‘We Go Up’

Nicki Minaj dropped her fourth song in less than two months with “We Go Up” featuring Fivio Foreign.

“We Go Up” is the latest in a rapid fire series of singles from the “Chun-Li” artist, whose track “Blick Blick” with Coi Leray arrived just last week. Before that came “Do We Have a Problem?” and then “Bussin,” both of which feature Lil Baby.

If you need a guide to follow along with Nicki Minaj and Fivio Foreign’s “We Go Up,” find the lyrics below:

New York, stand the f— up (yeah)

You know what’s goin’ on, n—a

Fivio, Barbie

Fivio Foreign, Nicki Minaj, n—a

(That’s Fivio Foreign, Nicki Minaj, p—y) (Papiyerr)

Touch my crown again, bi—

You bi— a—n—as (bi— a—n—as)

It’s only one king, it’s only one queen (it’s only one king, it’s only one queen, n—a)

That’s two crowns, n—a

Baow, grrt (ayo)

This week, ‘Rari (‘Rari), next week, Lambo (Lambo)

Bi—, I’m fly (fly), I don’t land though (land though)

This they funeral (funeral), start the service (service)

Say my name, make ’em nervous

Uh, you bi—es is salty, I give them pressure (I give them pressure)

Uh, you bi—es is salty, pass me the pepper (pass me the pepper)

Uh, you bi—es be jackin’ me like the Ripper (me like the Ripper)

Uh, I am a hustler, I can sell water to Flipper (sell water to Flipper)

Uh, I know they tea baggin’, bi—es is testy

Get you a vacuum, bi—es is messy

Let’s see

After all of that surgery, you are still ugly

And that is what gets me

This sh– ain’t new to me, sh– is just new to y’all

I wish a bi— would upon a shootin’ star

You thought you witnessed my final coup de grâce

(Brrt) look up, we shootin’ stars

Sitting in the back of the Benz and my feet go up

Bi—es don’t come outside when the beef go up

But I love the way they mob when we roll up

These bi—es bums, when I see them, they make me throw up

I wish a bi— would spin, I’m like, “Please show up” (show up)

When you talk to me, please don’t bring a cheap ho up (ho up)

You keep talkin’ ’bout a bi— for the streets, grow up (grow up)

‘Cause you the type to say that sh– and knock a freak ho up (uh)

I’m ’bout to make you regret you chose me as a enemy, bi— (bi—)

Southside Jamaica we mobbin’ them bricks, so pull up with the blicks (blicks)

Some of the best shooters out of New York, they don’t play with the Knicks

Ayo, that ain’t Fivio Foreign, that’s Barbie new foreign, bi—

These? Nah, that ain’t Reebok

We back on that Ewok

Percocets got a detox

Firearms gon’ get restocked

Shooters hittin’ that G-spot

Bi—es imitate, please stop

Suck his dick like a freeze pop

First he gotta give me top (brrt)

Louis bag, oh, that Louis bag

More colorful than a peacock (peacock)

Weak n—as gotta get the boot

Gotta get the boot with no treetop (no treetop)

He was like, “Who that? She bad”, I was like, “Oh, that’s bestie”

I could be all the way covered and still givin’ sexy

I know they sleepin’ on me, bi—es got epilepsy

I don’t do coke, little bi—, I don’t even do Pepsi, let’s see

How you don’t like me but tryna do everything like me?

That is what gets me

Sitting in the back of the Benz and my feet go up (get money)

Bi—es don’t come outside when the beef go up (take money)

But I love the way they mob when we roll up (haha)

These bi—es bums, when I see them, they make me throw up

I wish a bi— would spin, I’m like, “Please show up” (Rockaway)

When you talk to me, please don’t bring a cheap ho up (yo, Dan, what up?)

You keep talkin’ ’bout a bi— from the streets, grow up

‘Cause you the type to say that sh– and knock a freak ho up

Yeah, look (grrt)

Go on a drill and I make it look good to you

I’ll tell my shooter to bully you (I’ll tell my shooter to bully you)

Huh, yeah (yeah)

That n—a gon’ kill you as soon as I look at you (baow, baow, baow, baow)

(Kill you as soon as I look at you, n—a)

Huh, yeah

I never say what I wouldn’t do (I’ll never say what I wouldn’t do)

(I never say what I wouldn’t do)

Huh, yeah, look

Open the door and I shoot out the bulletproof (brrt)

Look, I’m with a baddie, she love the aggression

I’m with a demon, he wanna get reckless

I’m showin’ them growth and I’m teachin’ ’em lessons

Now watch how I’m movin’ ’cause I’m the investment

F— her all night and I go and get breakfast

I don’t do paperwork or confessions (nah)

I don’t do internet shows or textin’ (nah)

Shoot up the party, that’s sendin’ a message (baow) (baow, baow)

Them n—as started us (them n—as started us)

The bulletproof was like a guarded truck (yeah, skrrt)

Ain’t no blicky with me, I got Nicki with me (nah)

And she Barbie dolled up (lil’ bi—) (yeah)

When we see ’em, we shootin’ the party up (grrt)

We ain’t squashin’ sh–, don’t try to “Sorry” us (nah)

I got rich friends and they be ‘Rari’d up (skrrt)

If they want to, they shootin’ the Garvey up (baow, baow, baow)

Fivi’ (Fivi’), spazzin’ (spazzin’)

Two shows (two shows), backend

Fendi (Fendi), fashion (fashion)

Fendi (yeah), fashion (look, huh)

I’ll put your brains on a napkin

And I tell my demons to whack him

My n—a died, then that n—a died

Look, I don’t even know how it happened

Pink Rolls truck and my feet go up (get money)

Bi—es don’t come outside when the beef go up (take money)

But I love the way they mob when we roll up (grrt)

Bums, when I see them, they make me throw up

I wish a bi— would spin, I’m like, “Please show up” (baow)

When it come to Queen Sleaze, all the fees go up (baow) (what happen?)

I said we out, you can’t breeze with us (baow)

And my wrist always on ice time, freeze, it’s up (baow)

Mmm

Written by: Anthony Woart Jr., Joshua Goods, Konrad Zasada, Maxie Ryles, Onika Maraj, Szymon Swiatsczak