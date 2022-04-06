Here Are the Lyrics to Nicki Minaj & Fivio Foreign’s ‘We Go Up’

Nicki Minaj dropped her fourth song in less than two months with “We Go Up” featuring Fivio Foreign.
“We Go Up” is the latest in a rapid fire series of singles from the “Chun-Li” artist, whose track “Blick Blick” with Coi Leray arrived just last week. Before that came “Do We Have a Problem?” and then “Bussin,” both of which feature Lil Baby.
If you need a guide to follow along with Nicki Minaj and Fivio Foreign’s “We Go Up,” find the lyrics below:
New York, stand the f— up (yeah)
You know what’s goin’ on, n—a
Fivio, Barbie
Fivio Foreign, Nicki Minaj, n—a
(That’s Fivio Foreign, Nicki Minaj, p—y) (Papiyerr)
Touch my crown again, bi—
You bi— a—n—as (bi— a—n—as)
It’s only one king, it’s only one queen (it’s only one king, it’s only one queen, n—a)
That’s two crowns, n—a
Baow, grrt (ayo)
This week, ‘Rari (‘Rari), next week, Lambo (Lambo)
Bi—, I’m fly (fly), I don’t land though (land though)
This they funeral (funeral), start the service (service)
Say my name, make ’em nervous
Uh, you bi—es is salty, I give them pressure (I give them pressure)
Uh, you bi—es is salty, pass me the pepper (pass me the pepper)
Uh, you bi—es be jackin’ me like the Ripper (me like the Ripper)
Uh, I am a hustler, I can sell water to Flipper (sell water to Flipper)
Uh, I know they tea baggin’, bi—es is testy
Get you a vacuum, bi—es is messy
Let’s see
After all of that surgery, you are still ugly
And that is what gets me
This sh– ain’t new to me, sh– is just new to y’all
I wish a bi— would upon a shootin’ star
You thought you witnessed my final coup de grâce
(Brrt) look up, we shootin’ stars
Sitting in the back of the Benz and my feet go up
Bi—es don’t come outside when the beef go up
But I love the way they mob when we roll up
These bi—es bums, when I see them, they make me throw up
I wish a bi— would spin, I’m like, “Please show up” (show up)
When you talk to me, please don’t bring a cheap ho up (ho up)
You keep talkin’ ’bout a bi— for the streets, grow up (grow up)
‘Cause you the type to say that sh– and knock a freak ho up (uh)
I’m ’bout to make you regret you chose me as a enemy, bi— (bi—)
Southside Jamaica we mobbin’ them bricks, so pull up with the blicks (blicks)
Some of the best shooters out of New York, they don’t play with the Knicks
Ayo, that ain’t Fivio Foreign, that’s Barbie new foreign, bi—
These? Nah, that ain’t Reebok
We back on that Ewok
Percocets got a detox
Firearms gon’ get restocked
Shooters hittin’ that G-spot
Bi—es imitate, please stop
Suck his dick like a freeze pop
First he gotta give me top (brrt)
Louis bag, oh, that Louis bag
More colorful than a peacock (peacock)
Weak n—as gotta get the boot
Gotta get the boot with no treetop (no treetop)
He was like, “Who that? She bad”, I was like, “Oh, that’s bestie”
I could be all the way covered and still givin’ sexy
I know they sleepin’ on me, bi—es got epilepsy
I don’t do coke, little bi—, I don’t even do Pepsi, let’s see
How you don’t like me but tryna do everything like me?
That is what gets me
Sitting in the back of the Benz and my feet go up (get money)
Bi—es don’t come outside when the beef go up (take money)
But I love the way they mob when we roll up (haha)
These bi—es bums, when I see them, they make me throw up
I wish a bi— would spin, I’m like, “Please show up” (Rockaway)
When you talk to me, please don’t bring a cheap ho up (yo, Dan, what up?)
You keep talkin’ ’bout a bi— from the streets, grow up
‘Cause you the type to say that sh– and knock a freak ho up
Yeah, look (grrt)
Go on a drill and I make it look good to you
I’ll tell my shooter to bully you (I’ll tell my shooter to bully you)
Huh, yeah (yeah)
That n—a gon’ kill you as soon as I look at you (baow, baow, baow, baow)
(Kill you as soon as I look at you, n—a)
Huh, yeah
I never say what I wouldn’t do (I’ll never say what I wouldn’t do)
(I never say what I wouldn’t do)
Huh, yeah, look
Open the door and I shoot out the bulletproof (brrt)
Look, I’m with a baddie, she love the aggression
I’m with a demon, he wanna get reckless
I’m showin’ them growth and I’m teachin’ ’em lessons
Now watch how I’m movin’ ’cause I’m the investment
F— her all night and I go and get breakfast
I don’t do paperwork or confessions (nah)
I don’t do internet shows or textin’ (nah)
Shoot up the party, that’s sendin’ a message (baow) (baow, baow)
Them n—as started us (them n—as started us)
The bulletproof was like a guarded truck (yeah, skrrt)
Ain’t no blicky with me, I got Nicki with me (nah)
And she Barbie dolled up (lil’ bi—) (yeah)
When we see ’em, we shootin’ the party up (grrt)
We ain’t squashin’ sh–, don’t try to “Sorry” us (nah)
I got rich friends and they be ‘Rari’d up (skrrt)
If they want to, they shootin’ the Garvey up (baow, baow, baow)
Fivi’ (Fivi’), spazzin’ (spazzin’)
Two shows (two shows), backend
Fendi (Fendi), fashion (fashion)
Fendi (yeah), fashion (look, huh)
I’ll put your brains on a napkin
And I tell my demons to whack him
My n—a died, then that n—a died
Look, I don’t even know how it happened
Pink Rolls truck and my feet go up (get money)
Bi—es don’t come outside when the beef go up (take money)
But I love the way they mob when we roll up (grrt)
Bums, when I see them, they make me throw up
I wish a bi— would spin, I’m like, “Please show up” (baow)
When it come to Queen Sleaze, all the fees go up (baow) (what happen?)
I said we out, you can’t breeze with us (baow)
And my wrist always on ice time, freeze, it’s up (baow)
Mmm
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group
Written by: Anthony Woart Jr., Joshua Goods, Konrad Zasada, Maxie Ryles, Onika Maraj, Szymon Swiatsczak