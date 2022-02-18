Here Are the Lyrics to NEIKED, Mae Muller & Polo G’s ‘Better Days’

NEIKED, Mae Muller and Polo G turned heartbreak into a dance floor hit with their 2021 genre-bending collaboration, “Better Days.”
The song peaked at No. 23 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart dated January 15, 2022 and has spent a total of 17 weeks on the chart at the time of publication.
If you need a guide to follow along with NEIKED, Mae Muller and Polo G’s collaboration, find the lyrics below:
I’ve been feeling lonely
I need someone to hold me
Come on, baby, hold me
Yeah, I’ve been feeling jaded
Don’t know how I should play it
Tell me how to play it
Now you, you’ve been moving on
Let me know, can I come along?
Since you’re gone, oh, it’s been so long
On my own, my own, my own, my own
Living in a haze, staying in the shade
All I do is sit around and wait for better days
I could use a break, can I get an Amen?
All I do is sit around and wait for better days
Uh, uh
Can I get an Amen?
Introverted, can’t make friends
Pray for better days, now it’s 300k when my day ends
Do you remember last night? ‘Cause I blacked out
In that all white dress with her back out
Said, be careful with her heart ’cause it’s fragile
And thinking ’bout her past make her lash out
See, with me it ain’t no worries at all
Any problem I’ll be there, one call
If we locked in, you my dawg
Fan of you, hang pictures on my wall
Roll one, let’s get high tonight
Backseat, Maybach, lavish life
Chilling with the stars like a satellite
AP on my arm and it’s shining bright
Living in a haze, staying in the shade
All I do is sit around and wait for better days
I could use a break, can I get an Amen?
All I do is sit around and wait for better days
Sit around, sit around, sit around and wait
For better, better, better days
Oh, I could use a break
Oh, better, better, better, better
For better days, oh no
All I do is sit around and wait for better days
Better days
All I do is sit around and wait for better days, no
