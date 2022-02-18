Here Are the Lyrics to NEIKED, Mae Muller & Polo G’s ‘Better Days’

NEIKED, Mae Muller and Polo G turned heartbreak into a dance floor hit with their 2021 genre-bending collaboration, “Better Days.”

The song peaked at No. 23 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart dated January 15, 2022 and has spent a total of 17 weeks on the chart at the time of publication.

If you need a guide to follow along with NEIKED, Mae Muller and Polo G’s collaboration, find the lyrics below:

I’ve been feeling lonely

I need someone to hold me

Come on, baby, hold me

Yeah, I’ve been feeling jaded

Don’t know how I should play it

Tell me how to play it

Now you, you’ve been moving on

Let me know, can I come along?

Since you’re gone, oh, it’s been so long

On my own, my own, my own, my own

Living in a haze, staying in the shade

All I do is sit around and wait for better days

I could use a break, can I get an Amen?

All I do is sit around and wait for better days

Uh, uh

Can I get an Amen?

Introverted, can’t make friends

Pray for better days, now it’s 300k when my day ends

Do you remember last night? ‘Cause I blacked out

In that all white dress with her back out

Said, be careful with her heart ’cause it’s fragile

And thinking ’bout her past make her lash out

See, with me it ain’t no worries at all

Any problem I’ll be there, one call

If we locked in, you my dawg

Fan of you, hang pictures on my wall

Roll one, let’s get high tonight

Backseat, Maybach, lavish life

Chilling with the stars like a satellite

AP on my arm and it’s shining bright

Living in a haze, staying in the shade

All I do is sit around and wait for better days

I could use a break, can I get an Amen?

All I do is sit around and wait for better days

Sit around, sit around, sit around and wait

For better, better, better days

Oh, I could use a break

Oh, better, better, better, better

For better days, oh no

All I do is sit around and wait for better days

Better days

All I do is sit around and wait for better days, no

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd.

Written by: Elin Bergman, Karl Ivert, Kian Sang, Taurus Tremani Bartlett, Victor Radstrom