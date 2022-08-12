Here Are the Lyrics to NAV, Travis Scott & Lil Baby’s ‘Never Sleep’

NAV shared the first single from his upcoming album Demons Protected by Angels in July, and brought Travis Scott and Lil Baby along for the ride.

“Never Sleep” will be part of the follow-up to NAV’s 2020 album Good Intentions. NAV has previously worked with Scott on songs like “Champion,” “Beibs in the Trap,” “Yosemite” and “Turks.” He has also collaborated with Lil Baby on “Off White Vlone” and “Don’t Need Friends.”

If you need a guide to follow along with Nav, Travis Scott and Lil Baby’s “Never Sleep,” find the lyrics below:

Tay Keith, this too hard

Geeked, never sleep

Stretch a hunnid to millions in weeks

Got her runnin’ and ridin’ for me

Where it’s sunny we gotta retreat

Straight from London, she out in the East

Let her shop and she keep the receipts

Don’t you tell him you got it from me

After this, I’ma need therapy

I been buildin’ up my legacy

Hunnids on hunnids on fold

I been up so far, somewhere

Stuck at the top and it’s nowhere to go

I was just thinkin’ like, “Damn, might get a new drop

So I can circle the floor”

I was just thinkin’ like, “Damn, some n—as got cropped

I got a circle to grow”

Soon as we land, we make it go, “Pop”

Gave her a grand, she turn it to snot

Got with her man, a n—a got blocked

Gave her a tan, I’m already hot

I gave her the land, the sand, and all the views

And really all you did was plot

I gave you the plans and brands and all the jewels

And really all you did was flop

Geeked, never sleep

Stretch a hunnid to millions in weeks

Got her runnin’ and ridin’ for me

Where it’s sunny we gotta retreat

Straight from London, she out in the East

Let her shop and she keep the receipts

Don’t you tell him you got it from me

After this, I’ma need therapy

I been buildin’ up my legacy

Hunnids on hunnids on fold

I been up so far, somewhere

Stuck at the top and it’s nowhere to go

Yeah, yeah, I’m from the streets

They remember me, lil’ Dominique

I’m a dog, don’t deny it at all

Nah, for real, keep your bi— on a leash

Why you tryna compete with me? Know you can’t see me

I go the hardest and then I press repeat

Give a headstart and they still ain’t gon’ beat me

Bro did some sh– that they can’t show on TV

Pull up inside a McLaren like, “Beep-beep”

I took a half of an E, now I’m geekin’

Put her on camera, I’m never gon’ leak it

Keep that sh– classy, you see me, don’t speak to me

Get her away from me, that’s where she need to be

Switch the Mercedes sign out for a Brabus B

I pay ’em all they lil’ fee, it don’t bother me

I’m all on top of this sh– ’cause I gotta be

Geeked, never sleep (nah)

Stretch a hunnid to millions in weeks

Got her runnin’ and ridin’ for me (ride)

Where it’s sunny, we gotta retreat (retreat)

Straight from London, she out in the East (East)

Let her shop and she keep the receipts

Don’t you tell him you got it from me

After this, I’ma need therapy

I been buildin’ up my legacy

Hunnids on hunnids on fold

I been up so far, somewhere

Stuck at the top and it’s nowhere to go

Got two rings and they forty a piece

Gotta ride with a .40 at least

You invite her, she leavin’ with me

What you pushin’? There’s levels to P (uh)

I came out the soil, I got mud on my cleats

Ever since, “Run It Up,” I got my money up

I keep all three of my bi—es on fleek

Always stay geeked, if I ran into vampires

They would get high off the sh– that I bleed

If a producer don’t take off his tag

I’ll do it myself and I’ll remake the beat

When I go shoppin’, I’m spendin’ a bag

It touch the floor when I hold up the receipt (bag)

I been going ghost and my doors on suicide

Lookin’ in the mirror like, “I really am that guy”

Still my gang, I don’t really like to choose sides

Hop off a jet to a check on a redeye

Roll up a spliff, mix the grabba with dead guys

People still hatin’ and I still don’t know why

Four pockets full, put a molly in a Cacti

Geeked, never sleep

Stretch a hunnid to millions in weeks

Got her runnin’ and ridin’ for me

Where it’s sunny we gotta retreat

Straight from London, she out in the East

Let her shop and she keep the receipts

Don’t you tell him you got it from me

After this, I’ma need therapy

I been buildin’ up my legacy

Hunnids on hunnids on fold

I been up so far, somewhere

Stuck at the top and it’s nowhere to go

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Warner Chappell Music, Inc.

Written by: Brytavious Lakeith Chambers, Dominique Jones, Grayson Michael Serio, Jacques Webster, Mike G. Dean, Navraj Goraya