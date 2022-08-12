Here Are the Lyrics to NAV, Travis Scott & Lil Baby’s ‘Never Sleep’

NAV shared the first single from his upcoming album Demons Protected by Angels in July, and brought Travis Scott and Lil Baby along for the ride.
“Never Sleep” will be part of the follow-up to NAV’s 2020 album Good Intentions. NAV has previously worked with Scott on songs like “Champion,” “Beibs in the Trap,” “Yosemite” and “Turks.” He has also collaborated with Lil Baby on “Off White Vlone” and “Don’t Need Friends.”
If you need a guide to follow along with Nav, Travis Scott and Lil Baby’s “Never Sleep,” find the lyrics below:
Tay Keith, this too hard
Geeked, never sleep
Stretch a hunnid to millions in weeks
Got her runnin’ and ridin’ for me
Where it’s sunny we gotta retreat
Straight from London, she out in the East
Let her shop and she keep the receipts
Don’t you tell him you got it from me
After this, I’ma need therapy
I been buildin’ up my legacy
Hunnids on hunnids on fold
I been up so far, somewhere
Stuck at the top and it’s nowhere to go
I was just thinkin’ like, “Damn, might get a new drop
So I can circle the floor”
I was just thinkin’ like, “Damn, some n—as got cropped
I got a circle to grow”
Soon as we land, we make it go, “Pop”
Gave her a grand, she turn it to snot
Got with her man, a n—a got blocked
Gave her a tan, I’m already hot
I gave her the land, the sand, and all the views
And really all you did was plot
I gave you the plans and brands and all the jewels
And really all you did was flop
Geeked, never sleep
Stretch a hunnid to millions in weeks
Got her runnin’ and ridin’ for me
Where it’s sunny we gotta retreat
Straight from London, she out in the East
Let her shop and she keep the receipts
Don’t you tell him you got it from me
After this, I’ma need therapy
I been buildin’ up my legacy
Hunnids on hunnids on fold
I been up so far, somewhere
Stuck at the top and it’s nowhere to go
Yeah, yeah, I’m from the streets
They remember me, lil’ Dominique
I’m a dog, don’t deny it at all
Nah, for real, keep your bi— on a leash
Why you tryna compete with me? Know you can’t see me
I go the hardest and then I press repeat
Give a headstart and they still ain’t gon’ beat me
Bro did some sh– that they can’t show on TV
Pull up inside a McLaren like, “Beep-beep”
I took a half of an E, now I’m geekin’
Put her on camera, I’m never gon’ leak it
Keep that sh– classy, you see me, don’t speak to me
Get her away from me, that’s where she need to be
Switch the Mercedes sign out for a Brabus B
I pay ’em all they lil’ fee, it don’t bother me
I’m all on top of this sh– ’cause I gotta be
Geeked, never sleep (nah)
Stretch a hunnid to millions in weeks
Got her runnin’ and ridin’ for me (ride)
Where it’s sunny, we gotta retreat (retreat)
Straight from London, she out in the East (East)
Let her shop and she keep the receipts
Don’t you tell him you got it from me
After this, I’ma need therapy
I been buildin’ up my legacy
Hunnids on hunnids on fold
I been up so far, somewhere
Stuck at the top and it’s nowhere to go
Got two rings and they forty a piece
Gotta ride with a .40 at least
You invite her, she leavin’ with me
What you pushin’? There’s levels to P (uh)
I came out the soil, I got mud on my cleats
Ever since, “Run It Up,” I got my money up
I keep all three of my bi—es on fleek
Always stay geeked, if I ran into vampires
They would get high off the sh– that I bleed
If a producer don’t take off his tag
I’ll do it myself and I’ll remake the beat
When I go shoppin’, I’m spendin’ a bag
It touch the floor when I hold up the receipt (bag)
I been going ghost and my doors on suicide
Lookin’ in the mirror like, “I really am that guy”
Still my gang, I don’t really like to choose sides
Hop off a jet to a check on a redeye
Roll up a spliff, mix the grabba with dead guys
People still hatin’ and I still don’t know why
Four pockets full, put a molly in a Cacti
Geeked, never sleep
Stretch a hunnid to millions in weeks
Got her runnin’ and ridin’ for me
Where it’s sunny we gotta retreat
Straight from London, she out in the East
Let her shop and she keep the receipts
Don’t you tell him you got it from me
After this, I’ma need therapy
I been buildin’ up my legacy
Hunnids on hunnids on fold
I been up so far, somewhere
Stuck at the top and it’s nowhere to go
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Warner Chappell Music, Inc.
Written by: Brytavious Lakeith Chambers, Dominique Jones, Grayson Michael Serio, Jacques Webster, Mike G. Dean, Navraj Goraya