Here Are the Lyrics to Muni Long’s ‘Hrs and Hrs’

Muni Long unveiled her sultry breakthrough single “Hrs and Hrs” in November 2021 via her own Supergiant Records, having fans dreaming of romantic flowers, champagne chalice and thunder showers.

Long jumped from No. 7 to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Emerging Artists chart (dated Jan. 15) to become the top emerging act in the U.S. for the first time. The star (real name Priscilla Renea Hamilton) is a notable songwriter, penning Hot 100-charting tracks for Mariah Carey, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and Rihanna, among others.

If you need a guide to follow along with Muni Long’s hit, find them all below:

Uh, oh, ooh, mmm (yeah)

I don’t usually do this but, um

(Taylor, oh my God)

Can I sing to you?

Yeah (yeah)

Yours, mine, ours

I could do this for hours

Sit and talk to you for hours

I wanna give you your flowers

And some champagne showers

Order shrimp and lobster towers

But it’s me that gets devoured

Ooh, when you do what you do, I’m empowered

You give me a superpower

Together the world could be ours

You sit me up on the counter

Instantly, it’s thunder showers

Stormin’ for a couple hours

When we finished, take a shower

I could do this for hours

And hours and hours

I could do this for hours

And hours and hours

I could do this for hours

And hours and hours

I could do this for hours

And hours, hours, I

Usually don’t like nobody

And when I say nobody

I mean nobody

All these niggas full of shit

You’re just a homie once they hit

Felt like givin’ up on love

These niggas almost made me quit

Then I met you

When I met you

I knew this was it

I’ve never been in love like this

A love like ours

I pray for it on my knees

Every night for some hours

And hours and hours

And hours and hours

And hours

I could do this for hours

And hours and hours

I could do this for hours

And hours and hours

What’s yours is mine

And ours

And yours, mine and ours

I can sit and talk to you for hours

Sit and look at you for hours

Makin’ love to you for hours

Layin’ on your chest for hours

Tellin’ you jokes for hours

Holdin’ you close for hours

And hours and hours

Oh, oh-oh (yee-hee)

Oh, oh-oh (yee-hee)

Woah, oh, oh (yee-hee)

Ah, I

Hours and hours (yee-hee)

Hours and hours (yee-hee, yee-hee)

Oh, oh

Hours and hours

Hours and hours

Woah, oh, hmm

Yeah

