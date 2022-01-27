Here Are the Lyrics to Muni Long’s ‘Hrs and Hrs’

Muni Long unveiled her sultry breakthrough single “Hrs and Hrs” in November 2021 via her own Supergiant Records, having fans dreaming of romantic flowers, champagne chalice and thunder showers.
Long jumped from No. 7 to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Emerging Artists chart (dated Jan. 15) to become the top emerging act in the U.S. for the first time. The star (real name Priscilla Renea Hamilton) is a notable songwriter, penning Hot 100-charting tracks for Mariah Carey, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and Rihanna, among others.
If you need a guide to follow along with Muni Long’s hit, find them all below:
Uh, oh, ooh, mmm (yeah)
I don’t usually do this but, um
(Taylor, oh my God)
Can I sing to you?
Yeah (yeah)
Yours, mine, ours
I could do this for hours
Sit and talk to you for hours
I wanna give you your flowers
And some champagne showers
Order shrimp and lobster towers
But it’s me that gets devoured
Ooh, when you do what you do, I’m empowered
You give me a superpower
Together the world could be ours
You sit me up on the counter
Instantly, it’s thunder showers
Stormin’ for a couple hours
When we finished, take a shower
I could do this for hours
And hours and hours
I could do this for hours
And hours and hours
I could do this for hours
And hours and hours
I could do this for hours
And hours, hours, I
Usually don’t like nobody
And when I say nobody
I mean nobody
All these niggas full of shit
You’re just a homie once they hit
Felt like givin’ up on love
These niggas almost made me quit
Then I met you
When I met you
I knew this was it
I’ve never been in love like this
A love like ours
I pray for it on my knees
Every night for some hours
And hours and hours
And hours and hours
And hours
I could do this for hours
And hours and hours
I could do this for hours
And hours and hours
What’s yours is mine
And ours
And yours, mine and ours
I can sit and talk to you for hours
Sit and look at you for hours
Makin’ love to you for hours
Layin’ on your chest for hours
Tellin’ you jokes for hours
Holdin’ you close for hours
And hours and hours
Oh, oh-oh (yee-hee)
Oh, oh-oh (yee-hee)
Woah, oh, oh (yee-hee)
Ah, I
Hours and hours (yee-hee)
Hours and hours (yee-hee, yee-hee)
Oh, oh
Hours and hours
Hours and hours
Woah, oh, hmm
Yeah
