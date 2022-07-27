Here Are the Lyrics to Morgan Wallen’s ‘You Proof’

Morgan Wallen notched his sixth overall chart-topper on Billboard‘s airplay-, streaming- and sales-based Hot Country Songs chart, as “You Proof” blasted in atop the May 28-dated list.
“You Proof,” released (on Mercury/Republic/Big Loud Records) May 13 – Wallen’s birthday – also launched atop Country Streaming Songs and Country Digital Song Sales.
If you need a guide to follow along with Morgan Wallen’s “You Proof,” find the lyrics below:
Yeah, I’ve been throwin’ down the whiskey
I oughta get my money back
And someone said it drowns a memory
Ah, but it ain’t doing jack
Yeah, I’ve been sippin’, I’ve been buzzin’
Shootin’ doubles like it’s nothin’
Ah, but nothin’ makes you go away
I need something you proof
Somethin’ stronger than I’m used to
Yeah, I’ve been pourin’ ninety to a hundred
Feel like nothing’s gonna cut it, that’s the hard truth
Yeah, I need something you proof
Oh, I need something you proof
Poured ’em up ’til they’re shuttin’ ’em down, yeah
You never ain’t not around, yeah
Don’t matter what time, what town
I can’t get you gone
Turn the bar, yeah, upside down
Just looking for somethin’ that does it
I give ’em all my money
Ain’t nobody sellin’ nothing you proof
Somethin’ stronger than I’m used to
Yeah, I’ve been pourin’ ninety to a hundred
Feel like nothing’s gonna cut it, that’s the hard truth
Yeah, I need something you proof
Oh, I need something you proof
Hey, I’ve been mixing liquors tryin’ to get you gone
Ah, but I must be doin’ somethin’ wrong
‘Cause I’ve been working hard to fade your memory
Baby, but the only thing faded is me
I need something you proof
Somethin’ stronger than I’m used to
Yeah, I’ve been pourin’ ninety to a hundred
Feel like nothing’s gonna cut it, that’s the hard truth
I need something you proof (Poured ’em up ’til they’re shuttin’ ’em down, yeah)
Ah, I need something you proof (you never ain’t not around)
(Don’t matter what time, what town)
(I can’t get you gone)
(Turn the bar, yeah, upside down)
(Just looking for somethin’ that does it)
(I’ll give ’em all my money)
(Ain’t nobody selling nothing you proof)
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group, Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC
Written by: Ashley Glenn Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Ryan Vojtesak