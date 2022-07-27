×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Here Are the Lyrics to Morgan Wallen’s ‘You Proof’

Follow along with the lyrics to Wallen's 2022 hit.

Morgan Wallen
Morgan Wallen John Shearer

Morgan Wallen notched his sixth overall chart-topper on  Billboard‘s airplay-, streaming- and sales-based Hot Country Songs chart, as “You Proof” blasted in atop the May 28-dated list.

“You Proof,” released (on Mercury/Republic/Big Loud Records) May 13 – Wallen’s birthday – also launched atop Country Streaming Songs and Country Digital Song Sales.

Explore

Explore

Morgan Wallen

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

If you need a guide to follow along with Morgan Wallen’s “You Proof,” find the lyrics below:

Related

JoJo Siwa

JoJo Siwa Explains 'Rough Experience' With Candace Cameron Bure After Viral TikTok

Yeah, I’ve been throwin’ down the whiskey
I oughta get my money back
And someone said it drowns a memory
Ah, but it ain’t doing jack
Yeah, I’ve been sippin’, I’ve been buzzin’
Shootin’ doubles like it’s nothin’
Ah, but nothin’ makes you go away

I need something you proof
Somethin’ stronger than I’m used to
Yeah, I’ve been pourin’ ninety to a hundred
Feel like nothing’s gonna cut it, that’s the hard truth
Yeah, I need something you proof
Oh, I need something you proof

Poured ’em up ’til they’re shuttin’ ’em down, yeah
You never ain’t not around, yeah
Don’t matter what time, what town
I can’t get you gone
Turn the bar, yeah, upside down
Just looking for somethin’ that does it
I give ’em all my money

Ain’t nobody sellin’ nothing you proof
Somethin’ stronger than I’m used to
Yeah, I’ve been pourin’ ninety to a hundred
Feel like nothing’s gonna cut it, that’s the hard truth
Yeah, I need something you proof
Oh, I need something you proof

Hey, I’ve been mixing liquors tryin’ to get you gone
Ah, but I must be doin’ somethin’ wrong
‘Cause I’ve been working hard to fade your memory
Baby, but the only thing faded is me

I need something you proof
Somethin’ stronger than I’m used to
Yeah, I’ve been pourin’ ninety to a hundred
Feel like nothing’s gonna cut it, that’s the hard truth
I need something you proof (Poured ’em up ’til they’re shuttin’ ’em down, yeah)
Ah, I need something you proof (you never ain’t not around)
(Don’t matter what time, what town)
(I can’t get you gone)
(Turn the bar, yeah, upside down)
(Just looking for somethin’ that does it)
(I’ll give ’em all my money)
(Ain’t nobody selling nothing you proof)

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group, Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC

Written by: Ashley Glenn Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Ryan Vojtesak

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad