Here Are the Lyrics to Morgan Wallen’s ‘You Proof’

Morgan Wallen notched his sixth overall chart-topper on Billboard‘s airplay-, streaming- and sales-based Hot Country Songs chart, as “You Proof” blasted in atop the May 28-dated list.

“You Proof,” released (on Mercury/Republic/Big Loud Records) May 13 – Wallen’s birthday – also launched atop Country Streaming Songs and Country Digital Song Sales.

If you need a guide to follow along with Morgan Wallen’s “You Proof,” find the lyrics below: