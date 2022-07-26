×
Here Are the Lyrics to Morgan Wallen’s ‘Wasted on You’

Follow along with the lyrics to Morgan Wallen's 2021 hit.

Morgan Wallen
Morgan Wallen performs live during the Daytime Village at the 2019 iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One at the Frank Erwin Center on May 4, 2019 in Austin, Texas. Rick Kern/GI for iHeartMedia

Morgan Wallen‘s “Wasted on You” dominated Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart for a 10th week on the July 30-dated tally, more than a year after it blasted in atop the ranking in January 2021.

“Wasted on You” appears on Wallen’s album, Dangerous: The Double Album, which rules Top Country Albums for a record-extending 66th week.

Morgan Wallen

If you need a guide to follow along with Morgan Wallen’s “Wasted on You,” find the lyrics below:

I don’t always wake up in the mornin’
Pour myself a strong one
Ah, but when I get lonely I do
Your memory gets burnin’
Lean back on the bourbon
Sure as hell can’t keep leanin’ on you

Looks like I’m learnin’ the hard way again
It’s all my fault
Yeah, I dropped the ball
You’re gone and I’m gone three sheets to the wind
Thinking ’bout all I’ve wasted on you

All of this time and all of this money
All of these sorries I don’t owe you honey
All of these miles on this Chevy, and prayers in a pew
All them days I spent wasted on you
Wasted on you

Yeah, I swore this one’d be different
My heart wouldn’t listen to my head and these boots on my feet

Looks like I’m learning the hard way again
That’s why I’ve been
Wasted on you

All of this time, and all of this money
All of these sorries I don’t owe you, honey
All of these miles on this Chevy and prayers in a pew
All them days I spent wasted on you
Wasted on you

Like this pile of your stuff that’s packed up in the back
Right down to the flame of this match
Wasted on you
Wasted on you
Wasted on you
Wasted on you
Wasted on you

All of this time, and all of this money
All of these sorries I don’t owe you, honey
All of these miles on this Chevy and prayers in a pew
All them days I spent wasted on you
Wasted on you
Wasted on you
Wasted on you

Written by: Ernest Keith Smith, Josh Thompson, Morgan Wallen, Ryan Vojtesak

