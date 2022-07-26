Here Are the Lyrics to Morgan Wallen’s ‘Wasted on You’

Morgan Wallen‘s “Wasted on You” dominated Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart for a 10th week on the July 30-dated tally, more than a year after it blasted in atop the ranking in January 2021.

“Wasted on You” appears on Wallen’s album, Dangerous: The Double Album, which rules Top Country Albums for a record-extending 66th week.

If you need a guide to follow along with Morgan Wallen’s “Wasted on You,” find the lyrics below:

I don’t always wake up in the mornin’

Pour myself a strong one

Ah, but when I get lonely I do

Your memory gets burnin’

Lean back on the bourbon

Sure as hell can’t keep leanin’ on you

Looks like I’m learnin’ the hard way again

It’s all my fault

Yeah, I dropped the ball

You’re gone and I’m gone three sheets to the wind

Thinking ’bout all I’ve wasted on you

All of this time and all of this money

All of these sorries I don’t owe you honey

All of these miles on this Chevy, and prayers in a pew

All them days I spent wasted on you

Wasted on you

Yeah, I swore this one’d be different

My heart wouldn’t listen to my head and these boots on my feet

Looks like I’m learning the hard way again

That’s why I’ve been

Wasted on you

All of this time, and all of this money

All of these sorries I don’t owe you, honey

All of these miles on this Chevy and prayers in a pew

All them days I spent wasted on you

Wasted on you

Like this pile of your stuff that’s packed up in the back

Right down to the flame of this match

Wasted on you

Wasted on you

Wasted on you

Wasted on you

Wasted on you

All of this time, and all of this money

All of these sorries I don’t owe you, honey

All of these miles on this Chevy and prayers in a pew

All them days I spent wasted on you

Wasted on you

Wasted on you

Wasted on you

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group, Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC

Written by: Ernest Keith Smith, Josh Thompson, Morgan Wallen, Ryan Vojtesak