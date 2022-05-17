×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Here Are the Lyrics to Morgan Wallen’s ‘Thought You Should Know’

Follow along with the lyrics to Morgan Wallen's 2022 single dedicated to his mom.

Morgan Wallen
Morgan Wallen performs live during the Daytime Village at the 2019 iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One at the Frank Erwin Center on May 4, 2019 in Austin, Texas. Rick Kern/GI for iHeartMedia

Morgan Wallen scored his fourth No. 1 debut, and his fifth leader overall, on Billboard‘s airplay-, streaming- and sales-based Hot Country Songs chart as “Thought You Should Know” blasted to the top of the May 21-dated list.

Wallen co-wrote the song with Nicolle Galyon and Miranda Lambert, and Joey Moi produced it. The emotionally charged ballad is dedicated to Wallen’s mother, Lesli.

Explore

Explore

Morgan Wallen

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

If you need a guide to follow along with the country singer’s “Thought You Should Know,” find the lyrics below:

Related

Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey Says This 'Honeymoon' Track Makes Her Cry

What’s goin’ on, mama?
Something just dawned on me
I ain’t been home in some months
Been chasin’ songs and women
Makin’ some bad decisions
God knows I’m drinkin’ too much
Yeah, I know you’ve been worrying ’bout me
You’ve been losin’ sleep since ’93

I thought you should know
That all those prayers you thought you wasted on me
Must’ve finally made their way on through
I thought you should know
I got me a new girl down in Jefferson City, and
She lets me fish whenever I want to
Yeah, I’m still proud of where I came from
Still your only damn son
Can you believe I’m on the radio?
Just thought you should know, thought you should know, thought you should know

Oh, by the way, mama, didn’t mean to ramble on ya
How’s everything back at home?
Yeah, how’s that garden comin’?
Is dad still doing dumb s—?
And how’d he keep you this long?
Yeah, I’m sorry that I called you so late
I just miss you but anyways

I thought you should know
That all those prayers you thought you wasted on me
Must’ve finally made their way on through
I thought you should know
I got me a new girl down in Jefferson City, and
She lets me fish whenever I want to
Yeah, I’m still proud of where I came from
Still your only damn son
Can you believe I’m on the radio?
Just thought you should know, thought you should know, thought you should know
Yeah, I know you’ve been worrying ’bout me
You’ve been losing sleep since ’93
I thought you should know
That all those prayers you thought you wasted on me
Must’ve finally made their way on through

I thought you should know
That I really like this girl down in Jefferson City, and
Turns out she’s a lot like you
Yeah, I’m still proud of where I came from
Still your only damn son
The bus is leavin’ so I gotta roll
Just thought you should know, thought you should know, thought you should know
I thought you should know, thought you should know
I thought you should know, thought you should know, thought you should know

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Warner Chappell Music, Inc.

Written by: Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen, Nicolle Galyon

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad