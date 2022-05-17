Here Are the Lyrics to Morgan Wallen’s ‘Thought You Should Know’

Morgan Wallen scored his fourth No. 1 debut, and his fifth leader overall, on Billboard‘s airplay-, streaming- and sales-based Hot Country Songs chart as “Thought You Should Know” blasted to the top of the May 21-dated list.

Wallen co-wrote the song with Nicolle Galyon and Miranda Lambert, and Joey Moi produced it. The emotionally charged ballad is dedicated to Wallen’s mother, Lesli.

If you need a guide to follow along with the country singer’s “Thought You Should Know,” find the lyrics below:

What’s goin’ on, mama?

Something just dawned on me

I ain’t been home in some months

Been chasin’ songs and women

Makin’ some bad decisions

God knows I’m drinkin’ too much

Yeah, I know you’ve been worrying ’bout me

You’ve been losin’ sleep since ’93

I thought you should know

That all those prayers you thought you wasted on me

Must’ve finally made their way on through

I thought you should know

I got me a new girl down in Jefferson City, and

She lets me fish whenever I want to

Yeah, I’m still proud of where I came from

Still your only damn son

Can you believe I’m on the radio?

Just thought you should know, thought you should know, thought you should know

Oh, by the way, mama, didn’t mean to ramble on ya

How’s everything back at home?

Yeah, how’s that garden comin’?

Is dad still doing dumb s—?

And how’d he keep you this long?

Yeah, I’m sorry that I called you so late

I just miss you but anyways

I thought you should know

That all those prayers you thought you wasted on me

Must’ve finally made their way on through

I thought you should know

I got me a new girl down in Jefferson City, and

She lets me fish whenever I want to

Yeah, I’m still proud of where I came from

Still your only damn son

Can you believe I’m on the radio?

Just thought you should know, thought you should know, thought you should know

Yeah, I know you’ve been worrying ’bout me

You’ve been losing sleep since ’93

I thought you should know

That all those prayers you thought you wasted on me

Must’ve finally made their way on through

I thought you should know

That I really like this girl down in Jefferson City, and

Turns out she’s a lot like you

Yeah, I’m still proud of where I came from

Still your only damn son

The bus is leavin’ so I gotta roll

Just thought you should know, thought you should know, thought you should know

I thought you should know, thought you should know

I thought you should know, thought you should know, thought you should know

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Warner Chappell Music, Inc.

Written by: Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen, Nicolle Galyon