Here Are the Lyrics to Morgan Wallen’s ‘Last Night’

Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” became the country star’s first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart dated March 18, 2023.

The song is from his new 36-track album, One Thing at a Time. Released March 3, the set launches as Wallen’s second No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, with the largest streaming week ever for a country album, as well as the biggest week by equivalent album units for any album, among all genres, in 2023.

If you need a guide to follow along with Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night,” find the lyrics below.

Last night we let the liquor talkI can’t remember everything we said but we said it allYou told me that you wish I was somebody you never metBut baby, baby, somethin’s tellin’ me this ain’t over yetNo way it was our last night

I kiss your lips

Make you grip the sheets with your fingertips

Last bottle of Jack, we split a fifth

Just talkin’ ’bout life goin’ sip for sip

Yeah, you, you know you love to fight

And I say shit I don’t mean

But I’m still gon’ wake up wantin’ you and me

I know that last night we let the liquor talk

I can’t remember everything we said but we said it all

You told me that you wish I was somebody you never met

But baby, baby somethin’s tellin’ me this ain’t over yet

No way it was our last night (last night)

No way it was our last night (last night)

No way it was the last night that we break up

I see your tail lights in the dust

You call your mama, I call your bluff

In the middle of the night, pull it right back up

Yeah, my, my friends say let her go

Your friends say what the hell

I wouldn’t trade your kind of love for nothin’ else

Oh baby, last night we let the liquor talk

I can’t remember everything we said but we said it all

You told me that you wish I was somebody you never met

But baby, baby, somethin’s tellin’ me this ain’t over yet

No way it was our last night, we said we’d had enough

I can’t remember everything we said but we said too much

I know you packed your shit and slammed the door right before you left

But baby, baby, somethin’s tellin’ me this ain’t over yet

No way it was our last night (last night)

No way it was our last night (last night)

I know you said this time you really weren’t coming back again

But baby, baby, somethin’s tellin’ me this ain’t over yet

No way it was our last night (last night)

No way it was our last night (last night)

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Warner Chappell Music, Inc.

Written by: Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher, John Byron, Ryan Vojtesak