Here Are the Lyrics to Morgan Wallen’s ‘Last Night’

Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” became the country star’s first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart dated March 18, 2023.
The song is from his new 36-track album, One Thing at a Time. Released March 3, the set launches as Wallen’s second No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, with the largest streaming week ever for a country album, as well as the biggest week by equivalent album units for any album, among all genres, in 2023.
If you need a guide to follow along with Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night,” find the lyrics below.
I can’t remember everything we said but we said it all
You told me that you wish I was somebody you never met
But baby, baby, somethin’s tellin’ me this ain’t over yet
No way it was our last night
I kiss your lips
Make you grip the sheets with your fingertips
Last bottle of Jack, we split a fifth
Just talkin’ ’bout life goin’ sip for sip
Yeah, you, you know you love to fight
And I say shit I don’t mean
But I’m still gon’ wake up wantin’ you and me
I know that last night we let the liquor talk
I can’t remember everything we said but we said it all
You told me that you wish I was somebody you never met
But baby, baby somethin’s tellin’ me this ain’t over yet
No way it was our last night (last night)
No way it was our last night (last night)
No way it was the last night that we break up
I see your tail lights in the dust
You call your mama, I call your bluff
In the middle of the night, pull it right back up
Yeah, my, my friends say let her go
Your friends say what the hell
I wouldn’t trade your kind of love for nothin’ else
Oh baby, last night we let the liquor talk
I can’t remember everything we said but we said it all
You told me that you wish I was somebody you never met
But baby, baby, somethin’s tellin’ me this ain’t over yet
No way it was our last night, we said we’d had enough
I can’t remember everything we said but we said too much
I know you packed your shit and slammed the door right before you left
But baby, baby, somethin’s tellin’ me this ain’t over yet
No way it was our last night (last night)
No way it was our last night (last night)
I know you said this time you really weren’t coming back again
But baby, baby, somethin’s tellin’ me this ain’t over yet
No way it was our last night (last night)
No way it was our last night (last night)
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Warner Chappell Music, Inc.
Written by: Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher, John Byron, Ryan Vojtesak