Here Are the Lyrics to Morgan Wallen’s ‘Don’t Think Jesus’

Morgan Wallen‘s “Don’t Think Jesus” debuted at No. 7 on the Hot 100 songs chart dated April 30, 2022, marking his third top 10, all of which have debuted in the tier. It opened as the week’s best-selling track, atop the Digital Song Sales chart.

“Jesus” marks Wallen’s first song released with him in a lead role since he was caught on video using the N-word among friends in February 2021. He subsequently apologized and asked fans not to defend him. While most radio chains pulled his songs, his music eventually returned to airwaves, with Dangerous single “Sand in My Boots” having topped Country Airplay this February; the same month, he began his The Dangerous Tour.

If you need a guide to follow along with Morgan Wallen’s “Don’t Think Jesus,” find the lyrics below: