Here Are the Lyrics to Morgan Wallen’s ‘Don’t Think Jesus’

Follow along with the lyrics to Morgan Wallen's first song with him in a lead role since he was filmed saying the N-word in February 2021.

Morgan Wallen
Morgan Wallen photographed on Dec. 16, 2020 in Whites Creek, Tenn. Eric Ryan Anderson

Morgan Wallen‘s “Don’t Think Jesus” debuted at No. 7 on the Hot 100 songs chart dated April 30, 2022, marking his third top 10, all of which have debuted in the tier. It opened as the week’s best-selling track, atop the Digital Song Sales chart.

“Jesus” marks Wallen’s first song released with him in a lead role since he was caught on video using the N-word among friends in February 2021. He subsequently apologized and asked fans not to defend him. While most radio chains pulled his songs, his music eventually returned to airwaves, with Dangerous single “Sand in My Boots” having topped Country Airplay this February; the same month, he began his The Dangerous Tour.

If you need a guide to follow along with Morgan Wallen’s “Don’t Think Jesus,” find the lyrics below:

Boy gets a guitar and starts writin’ songs
‘Bout whiskey and women and gettin’ too stoned
And he got all three at the first show he played
Hometown said, “I don’t think Jesus done it that way”
Boy moves to city lives fast and goes hard
Starts chasin’ the devil through honky-tonk bars
Ignoring the voices in his head that say, “I don’t think Jesus done it this way”

If I was him I’d say, “To hell with you, ain’t no helping you
Find someone else to give Heaven to, I’m telling you
I’d shame me, I blame me
I’d make me pay for my mistakes”
But I don’t think Jesus does it that way

Boy’s all alone got no one to turn to
It figures he’ll pray ’cause what else could he do
He says, “I wish you would’ve woke me up an easier way”
But I don’t think Jesus does it that way

If I was him I’d say, “To hell with you, ain’t no helping you
Find someone else to give Heaven to, I’m telling you
I’d shame me, I blame me
I’d make me pay for my mistakes”
But I don’t think Jesus does it that way

World likes to rear back and throw a few stones
So boy wants to throw a few stones of his own
But Lord knows I ain’t perfect, and it ain’t my place
And I don’t think Jesus done it that way
Are y’all sure that Jesus done it that way?

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group, Warner Chappell Music, Inc.

Written by: Jessi Leigh Alexander, Mark L. Holman, Richard Chase Mcgill

