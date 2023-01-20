×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Here Are the Lyrics to Miley Cyrus‘ ‘Flowers’

Follow along with the lyrics to Cyrus' self-love anthem.

Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus Marcell Rév

Miley Cyrus broke the Spotify record for the most-streamed song in a single week thanks to her latest hit “Flowers,” her ode to loving and taking care of herself.

Explore

Explore

Miley Cyrus

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

In addition to flipping Bruno Mars’ 2014 single “If I Was Your Man” on its head, part of the song’s appeal comes from the litany of potential Easter eggs about Cyrus’ relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, from her choosing to release the track on his 33rd birthday to a reference to the Woolsey Fire that burned down the couple’s Malibu home back in 2019 tucked into the lyrics.

Related

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini Shows Off Her Fourth 'Baby' Tattoo: 'Kinda Want More'

If you need a guide to follow along to Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers,” find the lyrics below:

We were good, we were gold
Kinda dream that can’t be sold
We were right ’til we weren’t
Built a home and watched it burn

Mm, I didn’t wanna leave you
I didn’t wanna lie
Started to cry but then remembered I

I can buy myself flowers
Write my name in the sand
Talk to myself for hours
Say things you don’t understand
I can take myself dancing
And I can hold my own hand
Yeah, I can love me better than you can

Can love me better
I can love me better, baby
Can love me better
I can love me better, baby

Paint my nails, cherry red
Match the roses that you left
No remorse, no regret
I forgive every word you said

Ooh, I did not wanna leave you, baby
I didn’t wanna fight
Started to cry but then remembered I

I can buy myself flowers
Write my name in the sand
Talk to myself for hours, yeah
Say things you don’t understand
I can take myself dancing, yeah
I can hold my own hand
Yeah, I can love me better than you can

Can love me better
I can love me better, baby
Can love me better
I can love me better, baby
Can love me better
I can love me better, baby
Can love me better
Oh, I

I did not wanna leave you
I didn’t wanna fight
Started to cry but then remembered I

I can buy myself flowers (oh)
Write my name in the sand (mmh)
Talk to myself for hours (yeah)
Say things you don’t understand (never will)
I can take myself dancing, yeah
I can hold my own hand
Yeah, I can love me better than
Yeah, I can love me better than you can

Can love me better
I can love me better, baby (oh)
Can love me better
I can love me better (than you can), baby
Can love me better
I can love me better, baby
Can love me better
I

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group

Written by: Gregory Aldae Hein, Michael Pollack, Miley Cyrus

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad