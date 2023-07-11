Here Are the Lyrics to Miguel’s ‘Sure Thing’

Miguel’s 2010 hit, “Sure Thing,” got a second life thanks to TikTok, as a sped-up version of the track went viral.

12 years after its release, the track hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart (dated May 27). An R&B/hip-hop radio hit in its original run, “Sure Thing” crowned the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, as well as R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay, for a week in May 2011.

If you need a guide to follow along with Miguel’s “Sure Thing,” find the lyrics below:

Love you like a brotherTreat you like a friendRespect you like a loverOh, oh, oh, oh, oh, ohYou could bet that, never gotta sweat that (oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)You could bet that, never gotta sweat that (yeah, yeah, yeah)You could bet that, never gotta sweat thatYou could bet that, never gotta sweat that (yeah)

If you be the cash

I’ll be the rubber band

You be the match

I will be a fuse, boom

Painter, baby, you could be the muse

I’m the reporter, baby, you could be the news

‘Cause you’re the cigarette and I’m the smoker

We raise a bet ’cause you’re the joker

Checked off, you are the chalk

And I can be the blackboard

You can be the talk

And I can be the walk, yeah

Even when the sky comes falling

Even when the sun don’t shine

I got faith in you and I

So put your pretty little hand in mine

Even when we’re down to the wire, babe

Even when it’s do or die

We could do it, baby, simple and plain

‘Cause this love is a sure thing

You could bet that, never gotta sweat that (yeah, yeah, yeah)

You could bet that, never gotta sweat that

You could bet that, never gotta sweat that

You could bet that, never gotta sweat that

You could be the lover, I’ll be the fighter, babe

If I’m the blunt (uh), you could be the lighter, babe

Fire it up

Writer, baby, you could be the quote, yeah (uh)

If I’m the lyric, baby, you could be the note (uh), record that

Saint I’m a sinner (uh), prize I’m a winner (uh)

And it’s you, what did I do to deserve that?

Paper, baby, I’ll be the pen

Say that I’m the one ’cause you are a ten

Real and not pretend

Even when the sky comes falling (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Even when the sun don’t shine (yeah)

I got faith in you and I

So put your pretty little hand in mine

Even when we’re (you could bet that, never gotta sweat that)

Down to the wire, baby

Even when it’s do or die (you could bet that, never gotta sweat that)

(You could bet that, never gotta sweat that)

We could do it baby, simple and plain

(You could bet that, never gotta sweat that)

‘Cause this love is a sure thing

Uh, now rock with me, baby

Let me hold you in my arms

Talk with me babe, yeah, yeah

Uh, now rock with me baby

Let me hold you in my arms

Talk with me babe, yeah, yeah

This love between you and I is simple as pie, baby

Yeah, it’s such a sure thing (it’s such a sure thing)

Oh, it such a sure thing (it’s such a sure thing)

Even when (you could bet that, never gotta sweat that)

The sky comes falling

Even when (you could bet that, never gotta sweat that)

The sun don’t shine

(You could bet that, never gotta sweat that)

I got faith in you and I

So put your pretty little hand in mine (you could bet that, never gotta sweat that)

Even when (you could bet that, never gotta sweat that)

We’re down to the wire, babe

Even when (you could bet that, never gotta sweat that)

It’s do or die (you could bet that, never gotta sweat that)

We could do it, baby, simple and plain

(You could bet that, never gotta sweat that)

‘Cause this love is a sure thing

Love you like a brother (you could bet that, never gotta sweat that)

Treat you like a friend (you could bet that, never gotta sweat that)

Respect you like a lover (you could bet that, never gotta sweat that)

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group

Written by: Nathan Perez, Miguel Jontel Pimentel