Here Are the Lyrics to Miguel’s ‘Sure Thing’

Miguel’s 2010 hit, “Sure Thing,” got a second life thanks to TikTok, as a sped-up version of the track went viral.
12 years after its release, the track hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart (dated May 27). An R&B/hip-hop radio hit in its original run, “Sure Thing” crowned the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, as well as R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay, for a week in May 2011.
If you need a guide to follow along with Miguel’s “Sure Thing,” find the lyrics below:
Treat you like a friend
Respect you like a lover
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
You could bet that, never gotta sweat that (oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)
You could bet that, never gotta sweat that (yeah, yeah, yeah)
You could bet that, never gotta sweat that
You could bet that, never gotta sweat that (yeah)
If you be the cash
I’ll be the rubber band
You be the match
I will be a fuse, boom
Painter, baby, you could be the muse
I’m the reporter, baby, you could be the news
‘Cause you’re the cigarette and I’m the smoker
We raise a bet ’cause you’re the joker
Checked off, you are the chalk
And I can be the blackboard
You can be the talk
And I can be the walk, yeah
Even when the sky comes falling
Even when the sun don’t shine
I got faith in you and I
So put your pretty little hand in mine
Even when we’re down to the wire, babe
Even when it’s do or die
We could do it, baby, simple and plain
‘Cause this love is a sure thing
You could bet that, never gotta sweat that (yeah, yeah, yeah)
You could bet that, never gotta sweat that
You could bet that, never gotta sweat that
You could bet that, never gotta sweat that
You could be the lover, I’ll be the fighter, babe
If I’m the blunt (uh), you could be the lighter, babe
Fire it up
Writer, baby, you could be the quote, yeah (uh)
If I’m the lyric, baby, you could be the note (uh), record that
Saint I’m a sinner (uh), prize I’m a winner (uh)
And it’s you, what did I do to deserve that?
Paper, baby, I’ll be the pen
Say that I’m the one ’cause you are a ten
Real and not pretend
Even when the sky comes falling (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Even when the sun don’t shine (yeah)
I got faith in you and I
So put your pretty little hand in mine
Even when we’re (you could bet that, never gotta sweat that)
Down to the wire, baby
Even when it’s do or die (you could bet that, never gotta sweat that)
(You could bet that, never gotta sweat that)
We could do it baby, simple and plain
(You could bet that, never gotta sweat that)
‘Cause this love is a sure thing
Uh, now rock with me, baby
Let me hold you in my arms
Talk with me babe, yeah, yeah
Uh, now rock with me baby
Let me hold you in my arms
Talk with me babe, yeah, yeah
This love between you and I is simple as pie, baby
Yeah, it’s such a sure thing (it’s such a sure thing)
Oh, it such a sure thing (it’s such a sure thing)
Even when (you could bet that, never gotta sweat that)
The sky comes falling
Even when (you could bet that, never gotta sweat that)
The sun don’t shine
(You could bet that, never gotta sweat that)
I got faith in you and I
So put your pretty little hand in mine (you could bet that, never gotta sweat that)
Even when (you could bet that, never gotta sweat that)
We’re down to the wire, babe
Even when (you could bet that, never gotta sweat that)
It’s do or die (you could bet that, never gotta sweat that)
We could do it, baby, simple and plain
(You could bet that, never gotta sweat that)
‘Cause this love is a sure thing
Love you like a brother (you could bet that, never gotta sweat that)
Treat you like a friend (you could bet that, never gotta sweat that)
Respect you like a lover (you could bet that, never gotta sweat that)
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group
Written by: Nathan Perez, Miguel Jontel Pimentel