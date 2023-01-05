Here Are the Lyrics to Meghan Trainor’s ‘Made You Look’

Meghan Trainor re-entered the pop world with a blazing hit, “Made You Look,” which made its rounds on TikTok thanks to a viral dance trend started by users Brookie and Jessie.

“It was one of the last songs I wrote for the album,” the star previously told Billboard of the track, which appears on her recent LP Takin’ it Back. “I knew I needed my self-confident banger that I always do on my albums, and I was really studying “All About That Bass.” I was like, “Why did this work so well?” I think everyone just loves to sing along to a song that’s like, “I am awesome, I am the sh-t, I am hot.” Especially after having a baby, I was already struggling to love my body. I was covered in a C-section scar crossing over all my stretch marks and I was really struggling to like myself, but also like myself in front of my own husband.

If you need a guide to follow along with Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look,” find the lyrics below: