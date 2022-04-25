Here Are the Lyrics to Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Plan B’

Megan Thee Stallion introduced her diss-heavy track, “Plan B,” during Weekend One of her Coachella debut, and she later officially released the track on Friday (April 22).

The Houston rapper said it was personal to her and dedicated it “to whom the f— it may concern.” The final line — “you’s a bi—” — was broadcast across the festival’s big screens, while she also repeated the Twitter-favorite lyric “di– don’t run me, I run di–.”

If you need a guide to follow along with Megan Thee Stallion’s “Plan B,” find the lyrics below:

Who the f— you think you talking to, n—a?

F— me? Nah, n—a, f— you, n—a

Dear f— n—a, still can’t believe I used to f— with ya (f— with ya)

Poppin’ Plan B’s ’cause I ain’t planned to be stuck with ya (damn)

Damn, I see you still kick it with them opp bi—es (with them opp bi—es)

I’m the only reason that your goofy-ass got bi—es (yeah)

All them h–s wanna look like me (look like me)

Bi— most likely only f—in’ you just to spite me (ayy, ayy, just to spite me)

But please don’t get it twisted, I ain’t trippin’

I never put my faith in a n—a (ayy, whoa)

Bi—, I’ma die independent (whoa, whoa)

If you was wonderin’, yeah, boy, I’m still that bi— (still that bi—)

I had to block you but you still gotta watch this sh– (hmm)

‘Cause who the f— rock it like me? No bra, tight tee (tight tee)

Slick back ponytail, feelin’ like I’m Ice-T (ah)

You know I suck it good, real hood, when you wake up (real hood, when you wake up)

You know her head weak if she ain’t f—in’ up her makeup

Damn, I can’t believe I used to let you f— me (let you f— me)

I’d rather be in jail before a broke n—a cuff me (ayy, ayy)

Ladies, love yourself

‘Cause this sh– could get ugly (sh– could get ugly)

That’s why it’s, f— n—as, get money (f— n—as, get money)

And I don’t give a f— if that n—a leave tonight

Because, n—a, that di– don’t run me (ayy, that di– don’t run me)

You better get on your knees and eat this p—y right

Before I have another n—a do it for me

Because di– don’t run me, I run di–, n—a

Yeah, you’s a bi— (ayy, ayy, ayy)

Mugler suit in my meeting (yeah), wagyu steak what I’m eating (ah)

Makin’ so much money, this n—a dumb if he’s cheatin’ (dumb if he’s cheatin’)

Bi—es watchin’ and hatin’ (yeah)

Put that sh– in they faces (sh– in they faces)

I buy the whole buildin’, and keep the h–s in they places (hey, hey, whoa)

He submerged in it (yeah) like a baptism (like a baptism)

He hit this water, then he comin’ back a real n—a (ah)

How you want a bi— (yeah), but don’t wanna work? (But don’t wanna work)

How you want a bi— that you don’t deserve? (Ayy)

I should’ve listened to my first mind

And told your a– no the first time (told your a– no the first time)

Tried to spare this n—a’s feelings now he think he hurt mine (ayy)

He cheat and I be at work while you sleep (while you sleep)

My p—y is the most expensive meal you’ll ever eat (you’ll ever eat)

N—a, f— you, still can’t believe I used trust you (trust you)

The only accolade you ever made is that I f—ed you

You a bi—, if you get the chance I bet you snitch

You’ll never get a chance to tell me come and pack my sh–

Ladies, love yourself

‘Cause this sh– could get ugly (sh– could get ugly)

That’s why it’s, f— n—as, get money (f— n—as, get money)

And I don’t give a f— if that n—a leave tonight

Because, n—a, that di– don’t run me (ayy, that di– don’t run me)

You better get on your knees and eat this p—y right

Before I have another n—a do it for me

Because di– don’t run me, I run di–, n—a

Yeah, you’s a bi—

(You’s a bi—, you’s a bi—)

