Here Are the Lyrics to Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Pressurelicious’ feat. Future

Megan Thee Stallion called on Future for her latest single, “Pressurelicious,” the newest offering fans have received from her forthcoming album, which she recently revealed is “probably like 95 percent done.”

Meg opened up about collaborating with Future on the track in her recent interview with Rolling Stone, saying that she loves his approach to music and general attitude towards life.

“He just so f—ing ratchet!” Megan said. “He is unapologetically himself. I appreciate that about anybody who gets up and has to do anything in the public eye. Anybody who has to read about their life online every day and deal with so many energies and can put it out into their music and do it gracefully, I feel like you deserve your flowers.”

