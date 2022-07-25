Here Are the Lyrics to Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Pressurelicious’ feat. Future

Megan Thee Stallion called on Future for her latest single, “Pressurelicious,” the newest offering fans have received from her forthcoming album, which she recently revealed is “probably like 95 percent done.”
Meg opened up about collaborating with Future on the track in her recent interview with Rolling Stone, saying that she loves his approach to music and general attitude towards life.
“He just so f—ing ratchet!” Megan said. “He is unapologetically himself. I appreciate that about anybody who gets up and has to do anything in the public eye. Anybody who has to read about their life online every day and deal with so many energies and can put it out into their music and do it gracefully, I feel like you deserve your flowers.”
If you need a guide to follow along with Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Pressurelicious,” featuring Future, find the lyrics below:
(Hitkidd, what it do, man?)
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Spend that sh–, I’m worth it (hmm)
Thick, look better in person (mmh)
Hair, nails, match my Birkin (yeah)
I don’t block h–s, keep lurking, ah
Real hot girl sh– (yeah, yeah)
This p—y bomb (yeah), explosive (baow)
It’s soaking (ah), osmosis (mwah)
I’m stompin’ on h–s so muhf—in’ hard
I’m knockin’ out Mario tokens (baow, baow, baow)
Your bi—, she regular (yeah)
I’m hot, be careful (ha, tss, ha)
She average (yeah), I’m pressure, yeah (I’m pressure)
I’m pressure, I’m pressurelicious, yeah (mwah)
I’m pressure, I’m pressure, I’m pressurelicious, yeah
She pressurelicious and I crave it
Take a picture of my bag
Now these bi—es pressed to get it (now these bi—es pressed to get it)
Take a picture, shake my a–
Now your n—a pressed to hit it, pressurelicious (baow, baow-baow-baow)
If it’s worth it, I’m booking a jet
If it’s worth it, I’m spending a check
I done broke out a switch
I done put the whole thing in your chest
When we f—in’, we makin’ a mess, yes
Back stroke, left stroke, deep stroke, your throat
Slow stroke, shawty know that’s a go (ayy)
He know I’m really square business
I pull up, the AMG tinted, working him out
He sweatin’ like it’s been hours, it only been a few minutes
He say he toxic, I said, “Okay, well, I’m poison”
Spit in my mouth, I enjoy it, talk my sh–
I’ma pull a him on him, don’t play, I am not one of them (ah)
I’m pressurelicious, yeah (mwah)
I’m pressure, I’m pressure, I’m pressurelicious, yeah
She pressurelicious and I crave it
Take a picture of my bag
Now these bi—es pressed to get it (now these bi—es pressed to get it)
Take a picture, shake my a–
Now your n—a pressed to hit it, pressurelicious (baow, baow-baow)
Between my p—y and this drip
You might wanna watch out, n—a, don’t slip (n—a, don’t slip)
I’m talkin’ ’bout tight, I’m talkin’ ’bout grip (hey, hey)
I’m stackin’ up more than a Blood and a Crip (Blood and the Crip)
N—as admire the way that I’m built
Might let him spank it and give me a whip (spank it and give me a whip)
I ain’t doing nothin’ extra, this is strictly for my pleasure, ah
I’m puttin’ it down on an Adderall
Went for two hours on Adderall
Went for three hours on Adderall
Hit it, four hours on Adderall
Piping you down on an Adderall
Piping it up on an Adderall
Knocking you off on an Adderall
P—y so good, I eat it
Five in the morning, I need it
Knocking the bed off the hinges
Get in your mouth like a dentist
Really I belong in the Guinness
Pressure, she good for the image
I put her in vintage
I’ma take care of the business
Drop a bag, it hit different
I’ma give away my thots for a rich bi—, woo
F— me and call me toxic, she no different
Every time I pull out my cock, she gon’ kiss it
Mouthing me off in the car, she just kiss it (mwah)
I’m pressurelicious, yeah (mwah)
I’m pressure, I’m pressure, I’m pressurelicious, yeah
She pressurelicious and I crave it
Take a picture of my bag
Now these bi—es pressed to get it (now these bi—es pressed to get it)
Take a picture, shake my a–
Now your n—a pressed to hit it, pressurelicious (baow)
Hold up (ooh), I’ma put my demon in her veins, for sure (hey)
Ayy, you know I like Chanel, daddy, keep me in Coco (‘Co)
I’ma hit it and I’m gon’ keep on all my chains, for sure (whoa)
Gotta treat these n—as like birds, I get that bread, then I go, ah (whoa, whoa, ah)
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group
Written by: Megan Pete, Nayvadius Wilburn